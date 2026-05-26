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NewsPhotosMost-expensive wedding dresses worn by actresses: Desi bling to the core! Rs 75 lakh Kanjeevaram saree to Rs 50 lakh heirloom gharara - In Pics
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Most-expensive wedding dresses worn by actresses: Desi bling to the core! Rs 75 lakh Kanjeevaram saree to Rs 50 lakh heirloom gharara - In Pics

Most-expensive wedding dresses worn by Bollywood actresses: Desi bling to the core, what the beautiful brides wore - In Pics

Updated:May 26, 2026, 07:50 AM IST
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Most-expensive bridal dresses

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Most-expensive bridal dresses

Most-expensive bridal dresses: Today, in our feature, let's go down the memory lane and check out some of the most expensive wedding dresses worn by Bollywood brides bringing the real desi bling to the core. From Aishwarya Rai, Kareena Kapoor, Priyanka Chopra to Anushka Sharma and Alia Bhatt among others - check top names from the fraternity:

(Pic Courtesy: Instagram/ celeb fan pages)

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Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's wedding dress

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Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's wedding dress

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's wedding dress

Aishwarya tied the knot with Abhishek Bachchan in 2007 and looked stunning in a traditional Kanjeevaram saree designed by Neeta Lulla. The heavily embellished gold ensemble, studded with Swarovski crystals, was valued at approximately Rs. 75 lakh, as per reports.

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Sonam Kapoor

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Sonam Kapoor

Sonam Kapoor

Designed by Anuradha Vakil, Sonam Kapoor's wedding lehenga was worth approximately Rs 70 lakh and featured intricate Kalabattu detailing using real gold and silver thread.

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Shilpa Shetty

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Shilpa Shetty

Shilpa Shetty

The fitness enthusiast Shilpa Shetty tied the knot with businessman Raj Kundra in 2009. She wore a maroon Tarun Tahiliani sari heavily embellished with Swarovski crystals, reported to cost Rs 50 lakh.

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Priyanka Chopra's expensive wedding look

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Priyanka Chopra's expensive wedding look

Priyanka Chopra's expensive wedding look

Bollywood actress Priyanka Chopra's wedding dress is estimated to be priced at $2 million. She wore a custom Ralph Lauren gown for her 2018 wedding to Nick Jonas featured a hand-beaded coat, 11,632 Swarovski crystals, and an iconic 75-foot tulle veil. 

Priyanka wore a red Sabyasachi lehenga worth Rs 18 lakh for her Indian wedding to Nick Jonas.

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Katrina Kaif's wedding dress

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Katrina Kaif's wedding dress

Katrina Kaif's wedding dress

Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal tied the knot in 2022 and the bride looks breathtaking in a red Sabyasachi lehenga worth around Rs 17 lakh.

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Kareena Kapoor Khan

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Kareena Kapoor Khan

Kareena Kapoor Khan 

Kareena Kapoor wore a traditional heirloom gharara which was given to her by her mother-in-law, Sharmila Tagore. It was redesigned by designer Ritu Kumar, and reportedly valued at around Rs. 50 lakh.

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Deepika Padukone's wedding dress

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Deepika Padukone's wedding dress

Deepika Padukone's wedding dress

Deepika got married to actor Ranveer Singh in 2018. She looked dazzling in a customized red Sabyasachi lehenga paired with an aari-taari veil that was valued at around Rs. 12 lakh.

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Anushka Sharma

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Anushka Sharma

Anushka Sharma's wedding look

Anushka Sharma's baby pink Sabyasachi lehenga started off a trend in Bollywood and almost every bride wanted to look like her. The cost of dress was reportedly around Rs 30 lakh.

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Alia Bhatt's wedding dress

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Alia Bhatt's wedding dress

Alia Bhatt's wedding dress

Alia Bhatt’s ivory-and-gold Sabyasachi saree for her wedding day reportedly costs around Rs 50 lakh.

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