Most-expensive wedding dresses worn by actresses: Desi bling to the core! Rs 75 lakh Kanjeevaram saree to Rs 50 lakh heirloom gharara - In Pics

5 / 10

Priyanka Chopra's expensive wedding look

Bollywood actress Priyanka Chopra's wedding dress is estimated to be priced at $2 million. She wore a custom Ralph Lauren gown for her 2018 wedding to Nick Jonas featured a hand-beaded coat, 11,632 Swarovski crystals, and an iconic 75-foot tulle veil.

Priyanka wore a red Sabyasachi lehenga worth Rs 18 lakh for her Indian wedding to Nick Jonas.