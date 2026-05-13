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NewsPhotosMost followed Indian male actors on Instagram 2026: 60-year-old Bollywood's 'eligible bachelor' beats 40-year-old Dhurandhar
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Most followed Indian male actors on Instagram 2026: 60-year-old Bollywood's 'eligible bachelor' beats 40-year-old Dhurandhar

Most followed Indian male actors on Instagram 2026: Today, in this feature let's take a look at who are the most followed Indian male actors on the popular platform.

 

Updated:May 13, 2026, 07:20 AM IST
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Most followed Indian male actors on Instagram 2026

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Most followed Indian male actors on Instagram 2026

Most followed Indian male actors on Instagram 2026: There has been an immense rise in the popularity of Indian stars on a global map. Many A-listers have a massive fan base on several social media platforms. Today, in this feature let's take a look at who are the most followed Indian male actors on the popular platform - Instagram. 

(Pic Courtesy: Movie still/Instagram)

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Salman Khan

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Salman Khan

Salman Khan

Bigg Boss host and 60 -year-old Indian superstar has 71.7M million followers on IG. He has a massive fanbase on various social media platforms.

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Akshay Kumar

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Akshay Kumar

Akshay Kumar

Khiladi Kumar has 65.3 million followers on IG. His recent release Bhooth Bangla with Priyadarshan struck a chord with the masses, earning over Rs 200 crore worldwide.

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Kartik Aaryan

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Kartik Aaryan

Kartik Aaryan

The heartthrob of nation, Kartik Aaryan has a massive fan army. He has around 50.3 million followers on Instagram, toppling many A-listers on the popularity charts. 

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Shah Rukh Khan

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Shah Rukh Khan

Shah Rukh Khan

Bollywood's Badshah boasts of having about  49 million followers on Instagram. He will next be seen in 'King' which brings him together on-screen with daughter Suhana Khan for the first time.

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Hrithik Roshan

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Hrithik Roshan

Hrithik Roshan

The desi Greek god has 49.1 million followers so far and regularly drops updates about his projects, personal vacations and announcements.

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Shahid Kapoor

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Shahid Kapoor

Shahid Kapoor

O'Romeo actor has 48.4 million followers on IG as of May 2026. One of the highest-paid Indian actors and has featured in Forbes India's Celebrity 100 list since 2012. 

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Ranveer Singh

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Ranveer Singh

Ranveer Singh

The man of the moment in Bollywood - Ranveer Singh impressed one and sundry with his superhit Dhurandhar franchise this year. He has around 48 million followers on IG - all thanks to his superlative performance.

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Most followed Indian male actors on Instagram 2026Most followed actors on Instagram 2026Salman KhanEntertainmentRanveer Singh
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