Most followed Indian male actors on Instagram 2026: 60-year-old Bollywood's 'eligible bachelor' beats 40-year-old Dhurandhar
Most followed Indian male actors on Instagram 2026: Today, in this feature let's take a look at who are the most followed Indian male actors on the popular platform.
Most followed Indian male actors on Instagram 2026
Most followed Indian male actors on Instagram 2026: There has been an immense rise in the popularity of Indian stars on a global map. Many A-listers have a massive fan base on several social media platforms. Today, in this feature let's take a look at who are the most followed Indian male actors on the popular platform - Instagram.
(Pic Courtesy: Movie still/Instagram)
Salman Khan
Salman Khan
Bigg Boss host and 60 -year-old Indian superstar has 71.7M million followers on IG. He has a massive fanbase on various social media platforms.
Akshay Kumar
Akshay Kumar
Khiladi Kumar has 65.3 million followers on IG. His recent release Bhooth Bangla with Priyadarshan struck a chord with the masses, earning over Rs 200 crore worldwide.
Kartik Aaryan
Kartik Aaryan
The heartthrob of nation, Kartik Aaryan has a massive fan army. He has around 50.3 million followers on Instagram, toppling many A-listers on the popularity charts.
Shah Rukh Khan
Shah Rukh Khan
Bollywood's Badshah boasts of having about 49 million followers on Instagram. He will next be seen in 'King' which brings him together on-screen with daughter Suhana Khan for the first time.
Hrithik Roshan
Hrithik Roshan
The desi Greek god has 49.1 million followers so far and regularly drops updates about his projects, personal vacations and announcements.
Shahid Kapoor
Shahid Kapoor
O'Romeo actor has 48.4 million followers on IG as of May 2026. One of the highest-paid Indian actors and has featured in Forbes India's Celebrity 100 list since 2012.
Ranveer Singh
Ranveer Singh
The man of the moment in Bollywood - Ranveer Singh impressed one and sundry with his superhit Dhurandhar franchise this year. He has around 48 million followers on IG - all thanks to his superlative performance.
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