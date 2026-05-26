Most-impactful Hindi courtroom dramas you must watch at least once - In pics

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Most-impactful Hindi courtroom dramas: Cinema buffs love to explore different genres when it comes to watching entertaining and interesting movies and series. Courtroom dramas have always been edgy and intriguing enough for viewers to hog attention. Fans adore watching gritty scenes and swift one-liners. If you too love the tension of a trial and the triumph of truth, here are some gripping courtroom movies and dramas that you just can’t miss:

(Pic Courtesy: Movie Stills/Posters)