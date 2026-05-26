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NewsPhotosMost-impactful Hindi courtroom dramas you must watch at least once - In pics
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Most-impactful Hindi courtroom dramas you must watch at least once - In pics

Most-impactful Hindi courtroom dramas: From Meenakshi Seshadri's Damini to Suriya's Jai Bhim, here are some gripping courtroom movies and dramas that you just can’t miss -

 

Updated:May 26, 2026, 08:00 AM IST
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Most-impactful Hindi courtroom dramas

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Most-impactful Hindi courtroom dramas

Most-impactful Hindi courtroom dramas: Cinema buffs love to explore different genres when it comes to watching entertaining and interesting movies and series. Courtroom dramas have always been edgy and intriguing enough for viewers to hog attention. Fans adore watching gritty scenes and swift one-liners. If you too love the tension of a trial and the triumph of truth, here are some gripping courtroom movies and dramas that you just can’t miss:

(Pic Courtesy: Movie Stills/Posters)

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Damini

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Damini

Damini

Damini released in 1993 legal drama directed and co-written by Rajkumar Santoshi. The film stars Meenakshi Seshadri in the titular role, Rishi Kapoor, Amrish Puri and Sunny Deol, along with Kulbhushan Kharbanda and Paresh Rawal.  The film is considered one of the best woman-centric films ever made in Bollywood.

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Sirf Ek Bandaa Kaafi Hai

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Sirf Ek Bandaa Kaafi Hai

Sirf Ek Bandaa Kaafi Hai

Bandaa is a 2023 legal drama film directed by Apoorv Singh Karki and co-produced by Zee Studios and Bhanushali Studios. The film stars Manoj Bajpayee. The film was released digitally on 23 May 2023 on ZEE5 and also had a limited theatrical release on 2 June 2023, after a largely positive response from critics and audiences. It was featured in the 54th IFFI Indian panorama mainstream section.

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Jai Bhim

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Jai Bhim

Jai Bhim

Jai Bhim is a 2021 Tamil legal drama film that was directed by TJ Gnanavel, and produced by Jyothika and Suriya under the banner of 2D Entertainment. The film stars Suriya, Lijomol Jose and Manikandan with Rajisha Vijayan, Prakash Raj, Guru Somasundaram, and Rao Ramesh in supporting roles. Jai Bhim is based on a 1993 Cuddalore incident that involves a legal case fought by Justice K Chandru; it revolves around Sengeni and Rajakannu, a couple from the Irular tribe.

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Pink

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Pink

Pink

Pink is a 2016 legal thriller film directed by Aniruddha Roy Chowdhury and written by Shoojit Sircar, Ritesh Shah and Aniruddha Roy Chowdhury. Pink features an ensemble cast, which includes Amitabh Bachchan, Taapsee Pannu, Kirti Kulhari, Andrea Tariang, Angad Bedi, Tushar Pandey, Piyush Mishra, and Dhritiman Chatterjee.

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System

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System

System

System is a legal drama film starring Sonakshi Sinha, Jyotika, and Ashutosh Gowariker. Directed by Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari, it revolves around an unlikely partnership between a privileged public prosecutor and a courtroom stenographer who challenge entrenched power dynamics. System is an engaging courtroom drama, that leaves a distinct impact on the audience.  

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Section 375

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Section 375

Section 375

Section 375: Marzi Ya Zabardasti? is a 2019 legal thriller film directed by Ajay Bahl, written by Manish Gupta and produced by Kumar Mangat Pathak and Abhishek Pathak. It is based on Section 375 of the Indian Penal Code. The film stars Akshaye Khanna, Richa Chadda, Meera Chopra and Rahul Bhat. Principal photography of the film began in January 2019.

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Criminal Justice: A Family Matter (Season 4)

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Criminal Justice: A Family Matter (Season 4)

Criminal Justice: A Family Matter (Season 4)

This season dives into the dark side of a picture-perfect family. When nurse Roshni is found dead, her lover, Dr. Raj Nagpal becomes the main suspect, but his estranged wife is also drawn into the case. Enter Advocate Madhav Mishra (Pankaj Tripathi), who uncovers the mess beneath the surface– secrets, manipulation, and deep emotional wounds. With the courtroom as the stage, Criminal Justice unravels a tangled web of truth and lies like only it can.

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Jolly LLB

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Jolly LLB

Jolly LLB

This courtroom classic remains unforgettable. Jolly, a small-time lawyer with big dreams, gets involved in a hit-and-run case that killed six innocent labourers. What begins as a quest for fame turns into a battle for justice as he stands up to a corrupt system, powerful lawyers, and his own conscience. Jolly LLB is gritty, humorous, and deeply impactful, a film that reminds you that the truth always wins.

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Best courtroom dramasDaminisystemtop courtroom dramasEntertainment
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