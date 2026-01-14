Most Popular Bollywood Celebrity Baby Names: Raha, Saraayah, Akaay To Yash - Meet The Cool Parents To These Cuties - In Pics
Most Popular Bollywood Celebrity Baby Names: Raha, Saraayah, Akaay To Yash - Today, we thought of checking out some of the adorable names and its meaning.
Popular Celeb Baby Names 2026
Popular Celeb Baby Names 2026: With additions to the family, new parents take ample time to usher in the celebrations, shower love on the babies and then decide on a name which is unique and meaningful. Similarly, fans remain excited about the baby names of their favourite celebrities. Today, we thought of checking out some of the adorable names and its meaning:
Yash & Roohi
Karan Johar's son Yash means fame and glory. The filmmaker named his son after late father Yash Johar. Karan welcomed twins via surrogacy on February 7, 2017. Yash's sister is named Roohi, which is an anagram of his (KJo) mother's name, Hiroo.
Roohi in Arabic, Persian, and Urdu means soul, spirit, or spiritual essence.
Vihaan
Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal named their son Vihaan, which is based on a Sanskrit word tied to dawn and new beginnings, dawn, morning or sunrise.
The couple took to Instagram to share that they have named their firstborn Vihaan Kaushal. The caption read, "Our Ray of Light. Vihaan Kaushal. Prayers are answered. Life is beautiful. Our world is changed in an instant. Gratitude beyond words."
Vamika
Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma's daughter Vamika is another name for Goddess Durga, symbolizing feminine power. The name originates from Vamadeva, the preserving aspect of Lord Shiva. The Goddess Parvati (form of Durga) is the consort of Lord Shiva.
Sharing the first picture of their daughter on Instagram, Anushka Sharma wrote, “We have lived together with love , presence and gratitude as a way of life but this little one, Vamika has taken it to a whole new level !Tears, laughter, worry, bliss - emotions that have been experienced in a span of minutes sometimes. Sleep is elusive, but our hearts are so full. Thanking you all for your wishes, prayers and good energy (sic).”
Saraayah
Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra revealed that they have named their four-month-old daughter Saraayah in November 2025. Kiara and Sidharth shared a picture of them holding the baby's tiny feet and wrote, "From our prayers, to our arms our divine blessing, our princess, Saraayah Malhotra सरायाह मल्होत्रा."
According to the actors’ team, the name is derived from the Hebrew words Sarah and Saraya, and it means ‘God’s princess’. Saraayah was born on 15 July this year. The parents had shared a joint Instagram post, writing, “Our hearts are full and our world forever changed. We are blessed with a baby girl. – Kiara and Sidharth.”
Adira
Rani Mukerji and Aditya Chopra's daughter is named Adira. In Hebrew, it means strong, mighty, noble, or powerful. She was born in December, 2015. The couple named her Adira which is a blend of their names, and means 'strong' or 'noble'.
Mehr & Guriq
Neha Dhupia and Angad Bedi's daughter is named Mehr Dhupia Bedi which means blessing or kindness. The couple announced Mehr's name with a picture on Instagram, while their son is named Guriq Singh Dhupia Bedi which means one with God or saviour of the world.
Devi
Bipasha Basu and Karan Singh Grover's daughter is named Devi, which in Sanskrit refers to the Goddess. Karan told Instant Bollywood on why they decided to name her ‘Devi’, a decision that left netizens in awe. Karan said that Bipasha and he met an astrologer friend of theirs, who asked them if they had been to the divine abode of Maa Durga - Vaishno Devi Temple situated in Trikuta Hills, Katra in Jammu & Kashmir.
The couple hadn't visited, so she suggested they go there and write a letter to, expressing their desires. She also advised them to be grateful for whatever blessings that divine energy has bestowed upon them. Bipasha and Karan visited on November 23, 2021, and upon their return, Bipasha became pregnant. Devi's initial due date was November 23, 2022. This surreal and magical coincidence led them to name her ‘Devi'.
Akaay
Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma's son Akaay was born in 2024. In Sanskrit it means 'formless' or 'immortal' and in Turkish it signifies a 'shining moon', illuminating light of the full moon' or 'near a full moon'.
The couple announced on social media, "With abundant happiness and our hearts full of love, we are pleased to inform everyone that on 15th February, we welcomed our baby boy Akaay & Vamika’s little brother into this world!,” Kohli informed in an Instagram post. “We seek your blessings and good wishes in this beautiful time in our lives. We request you to kindly respect our privacy at this time.”
