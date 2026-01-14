Most Popular Bollywood Celebrity Baby Names: Raha, Saraayah, Akaay To Yash - Meet The Cool Parents To These Cuties - In Pics

4 / 9

Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma's daughter Vamika is another name for Goddess Durga, symbolizing feminine power. The name originates from Vamadeva, the preserving aspect of Lord Shiva. The Goddess Parvati (form of Durga) is the consort of Lord Shiva.

Sharing the first picture of their daughter on Instagram, Anushka Sharma wrote, “We have lived together with love , presence and gratitude as a way of life but this little one, Vamika has taken it to a whole new level !Tears, laughter, worry, bliss - emotions that have been experienced in a span of minutes sometimes. Sleep is elusive, but our hearts are so full. Thanking you all for your wishes, prayers and good energy (sic).”