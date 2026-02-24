Advertisement
Most popular Indian celebrities on IMDb this week: Not Shah Rukh Khan or Akshaye Khanna, THIS Dhurandhar actor tops the list!

Every week, IMDb highlights the Indian celebrities making waves globally. From actors and directors to writers and cinematographers, see which stars are trending, capturing the hearts of millions of fans, and topping the charts this week!

Updated:Feb 24, 2026, 11:25 PM IST
#01 Sara Arjun

Currently #1 on IMDb’s Popular Indian Celebrities chart, Sara Arjun is trending worldwide for her standout role as Yalina in Dhurandhar, now streaming on Netflix. 

#02 Ranveer SIngh

At #2 on IMDb’s list, Ranveer Singh continues to dominate global fan interest with his leading performance in the action thriller Dhurandhar. 

#6 Shanaya Kapoor

Ranked #6 on IMDb, Shanaya Kapoor is climbing the charts following her performance in the survival drama Tu Yaa Main, gaining buzz among audiences.

Vishal Bhardwaj

At #11, acclaimed filmmaker Vishal Bhardwaj is trending for directing the high‑profile action drama O’ Romeo, featuring a standout ensemble cast. 

#13 Shahid Kapoor

Shahid Kapoor, currently #13 on IMDb, is receiving global attention for his lead role in the action thriller O’ Romeo.

#14 Barun Sobti

Ranking at #14, Barun Sobti’s recent performances in Kohrra Season 2 and other acclaimed OTT projects have boosted his IMDb popularity.

#18 Triptii Dimri

At #18, Triptii Dimri is trending thanks to her compelling work in O’ Romeo and other critically praised film roles.

#28 Avinash Tiwary

Sitting at #28 on IMDb’s weekly list, Avinash Tiwary’s intense portrayal in O’ Romeo continues to attract global interest.

#31 Adarsh Gourav

BAFTA‑nominated actor who recently starred in the survival thriller Tu Yaa Main and is set to make his Telugu debut in an untitled psychological horror project.

#33 Nayanthara

At #33, Nayanthara is trending globally as a South Indian superstar with powerful performances and upcoming projects. 

#36 Suvinder Vicky

Currently #36, Suvinder Vicky’s acclaimed character work, especially in the drama Kohrra, has driven his IMDb presence. 

#43 Mona Singh

Ranking #43, Mona Singh continues to shine with her memorable roles in both dramatic and streaming series. 

(All Image Credit: Instagram/X)

popular indian actorsAkshaye KhannaShah Rukh KhanSara ArjunDhurandhar
