Most popular Indian celebrities on IMDb this week: Not Shah Rukh Khan or Akshaye Khanna, THIS Dhurandhar actor tops the list!
Every week, IMDb highlights the Indian celebrities making waves globally. From actors and directors to writers and cinematographers, see which stars are trending, capturing the hearts of millions of fans, and topping the charts this week!
#01 Sara Arjun
Currently #1 on IMDb’s Popular Indian Celebrities chart, Sara Arjun is trending worldwide for her standout role as Yalina in Dhurandhar, now streaming on Netflix.
#02 Ranveer SIngh
At #2 on IMDb’s list, Ranveer Singh continues to dominate global fan interest with his leading performance in the action thriller Dhurandhar.
#6 Shanaya Kapoor
Ranked #6 on IMDb, Shanaya Kapoor is climbing the charts following her performance in the survival drama Tu Yaa Main, gaining buzz among audiences.
Vishal Bhardwaj
At #11, acclaimed filmmaker Vishal Bhardwaj is trending for directing the high‑profile action drama O’ Romeo, featuring a standout ensemble cast.
#13 Shahid Kapoor
Shahid Kapoor, currently #13 on IMDb, is receiving global attention for his lead role in the action thriller O’ Romeo.
#14 Barun Sobti
Ranking at #14, Barun Sobti’s recent performances in Kohrra Season 2 and other acclaimed OTT projects have boosted his IMDb popularity.
#18 Triptii Dimri
At #18, Triptii Dimri is trending thanks to her compelling work in O’ Romeo and other critically praised film roles.
#28 Avinash Tiwary
Sitting at #28 on IMDb’s weekly list, Avinash Tiwary’s intense portrayal in O’ Romeo continues to attract global interest.
#31 Adarsh Gourav
BAFTA‑nominated actor who recently starred in the survival thriller Tu Yaa Main and is set to make his Telugu debut in an untitled psychological horror project.
#33 Nayanthara
At #33, Nayanthara is trending globally as a South Indian superstar with powerful performances and upcoming projects.
#36 Suvinder Vicky
Currently #36, Suvinder Vicky’s acclaimed character work, especially in the drama Kohrra, has driven his IMDb presence.
#43 Mona Singh
Ranking #43, Mona Singh continues to shine with her memorable roles in both dramatic and streaming series.
(All Image Credit: Instagram/X)
Trending Photos