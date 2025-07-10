Most Popular Indian Films Of 2025 So Far As Per IMDb Ratings: Have You Watched All Of Them?

2 / 11

Chhaava is an epic historical action film based on the life of Sambhaji Maharaj, the second ruler of the Maratha Empire, who is played by Vicky Kaushal. An adaptation of the Marathi novel Chhava by Shivaji Sawant, it is directed by Laxman Utekar and produced by Dinesh Vijan under Maddock Films. The cast also includes Akshaye Khanna and Rashmika Mandanna.

“We're honored that Chhaava has topped the IMDb Most Popular Indian Movies of 2025 So Far list. What makes this recognition truly special is that it comes directly from the fans. Their overwhelming love and positive reception for this Maddock film and performances, led by Vicky Kaushal, Rashmika Mandanna, and Akshaye Khanna, have been incredibly heartening. This inspires our entire cast and crew to continue creating stories that resonate with audiences worldwide," said Laxman Utekar, the director of Chhaava.