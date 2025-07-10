Most Popular Indian Films Of 2025 So Far As Per IMDb Ratings: Have You Watched All Of Them?
Most Popular Indian Movies of 2025 So Far: Chhaava is the Most Popular Indian Movie of 2025 So Far, while Coolie tops the Most Anticipated list, based on worldwide page views of IMDb customers
Most Popular Indian Films Of 2025 So Far As Per IMDb
Most Popular Indian Films Of 2025 So Far: IMDb recently announced the Most Popular Indian Movies of 2025 So Far. The list is based on the actual page views of the more than 250 million monthly visitors to IMDb worldwide, who rely on IMDb to discover and decide what to watch. Chhaava tops the Most Popular Indian Movie of 2025 So Far list based on worldwide page views of IMDb customers. Check out all 10 names here:
Chhaava
Chhaava is an epic historical action film based on the life of Sambhaji Maharaj, the second ruler of the Maratha Empire, who is played by Vicky Kaushal. An adaptation of the Marathi novel Chhava by Shivaji Sawant, it is directed by Laxman Utekar and produced by Dinesh Vijan under Maddock Films. The cast also includes Akshaye Khanna and Rashmika Mandanna.
“We're honored that Chhaava has topped the IMDb Most Popular Indian Movies of 2025 So Far list. What makes this recognition truly special is that it comes directly from the fans. Their overwhelming love and positive reception for this Maddock film and performances, led by Vicky Kaushal, Rashmika Mandanna, and Akshaye Khanna, have been incredibly heartening. This inspires our entire cast and crew to continue creating stories that resonate with audiences worldwide," said Laxman Utekar, the director of Chhaava.
Dragon
Dragon is a Tamil coming-of-age comedy drama film directed by Ashwath Marimuthu, who co-wrote the story with Pradeep Ranganathan. Produced by AGS Entertainment, the film stars Pradeep in the titular role, Anupama Parameswaran, Kayadu Lohar, Mysskin, Gautham Vasudev Menon, KS Ravikumar and George Maryan.
Deva
Deva is an action thriller film, directed by Rosshan Andrrews, and produced by Siddharth Roy Kapur under Roy Kapur Films. The film stars Shahid Kapoor, Pooja Hegde and Pavail Gulati. It is a remake of Andrrews's own 2013 Malayalam film Mumbai Police, with a different climax.
Raid 2
Raid 2 is a crime thriller film directed by Raj Kumar Gupta. The film is a sequel to Raid (2018) and stars Ajay Devgn, Riteish Deshmukh and Vaani Kapoor.
Retro
Retro is a Tamil romantic action thriller film written and directed by Karthik Subbaraj. Produced by Stone Bench Creations and 2D Entertainment, the film stars Suriya and Pooja Hegde in the lead roles.
The Diplomat
The Diplomat is a political thriller film directed by Shivam Nair and written by Ritesh Shah. The film, starring John Abraham and Sadia Khateeb, is set against the backdrop of India–Pakistan relations, exploring themes of diplomacy and the personal conflicts faced by diplomats.
L2: Empuraan
L2: Empuraan is an action thriller film directed by Prithviraj Sukumaran and written by Murali Gopy. It is jointly produced by Antony Perumbavoor, Subaskaran Allirajah and Gokulam Gopalan through Aashirvad Cinemas, Lyca Productions and Sree Gokulam Movies. The second instalment in the Lucifer trilogy starring Mohanlal, it also features Prithviraj Sukumaran, Abhimanyu Singh, Tovino Thomas, Manju Warrier among others.
Sitaare Zameen Par
Sitaare Zameen Par is a sports comedy drama film directed by RS Prasanna, and produced by Aamir Khan and Aparna Purohit. It is a spiritual successor to Khan's 2007 film Taare Zameen Par, and stars him and Genelia Deshmukh. It is an official remake of the 2018 Spanish film Champions. It introduces ten debutant special actors, telling an uplifting story that blends inspiration with realism.
Kesari Chapter 2: The Untold Story of Jallianwala Bagh
Kesari Chapter 2: The Untold Story of Jallianwala Bagh is a historical courtroom drama film directed by Karan Singh Tyagi and produced by Dharma Productions, Leo Media Collective, and Cape of Good Films. A spiritual sequel to the historical action film Kesari (2019), the plot is based on the book 'The Case That Shook The Empire' by Raghu Palat and Pushpa Palat, centred around C Sankaran Nair and the 1919 Jallianwala Bagh massacre.
Vidaamuyarchi
Vidaamuyarchi is a Tamil action thriller film written and directed by Magizh Thirumeni. Inspired by the 1997 American film Breakdown, it is produced by Subaskaran Allirajah under Lyca Productions. The film stars Ajith Kumar, Arjun, Trisha, Regina Cassandra and Arav.
Trending Photos