NewsPhotosMother’s Day 2025: From Alia Bhatt To Sara Ali Khan, Bollywood Stars With Their FIRST Best Friend — Mom
Mother’s Day 2025: From Alia Bhatt To Sara Ali Khan, Bollywood Stars With Their FIRST Best Friend — Mom

Happy Mother's Day 2025: This Mother’s Day, we celebrate the women behind the scenes — the first best friends, guiding lights, and biggest cheerleaders.

Updated:May 11, 2025, 01:42 PM IST
Happy Mothers Day 2025

1/7
Happy Mothers Day 2025

Before they were household names gracing red carpets and magazine covers, they were simply daughters — held, guided, and celebrated by their mothers. This Mother’s Day, take a look at Bollywood’s young stars with their shining light who shaped their dreams and grounded their journeys.

Sharvari Wagh & Namrata Wagh

2/7
Sharvari Wagh & Namrata Wagh

Actress Sharvari's rise may be recent, but the belief in her potential started long ago with her mother Namrata. Her quiet support and unwavering faith helped Sharvari find her path in the film world.

 

Sara Ali Khan & Amrita Singh

3/7
Sara Ali Khan & Amrita Singh

Sara Ali Khan has never shied away from giving credit where it’s due — her mother Amrita Singh. Bold, resilient, and fiercely loving, Amrita has been both mirror and map for Sara’s vibrant, unfiltered personality.

Suhana Khan & Gauri Khan

4/7
Suhana Khan & Gauri Khan

Suhana Khan often credits her grace and quiet confidence to her mother Gauri Khan. Growing up in Gauri’s presence meant learning how strength can be soft and elegance can speak volumes, all while being encouraged to find her own unique voice.

Alia Bhatt & Soni Razdan

5/7
Alia Bhatt & Soni Razdan

To millions, Alia Bhatt is a powerhouse performer, but to her, Soni Razdan is a quiet force — the warm, steady presence behind her success. A mother who listens, supports, and leads.

Prabitha & Sandeshna Ranta

6/7
Prabitha & Sandeshna Ranta

For Prabitha, her mother Sandeshna is her inner compass — the one who reminds her who she is when the world gets noisy. 

Shanaya Kapoor & Maheep Kapoor

7/7
Shanaya Kapoor & Maheep Kapoor

For Shanaya Kapoor, her mother Maheep has always been her biggest cheerleader — part style mentor, part best friend. From heartfelt advice to shared laughter, Maheep has been a constant through every version of Shanaya’s journey. (All Images: Instagram)

