Mother’s Day 2025: From Deepika Padukone To Radhika Apte, Bollywood’s New Moms Celebrate For The First Time
Mother’s Day 2025
Mother’s Day, observed on the second Sunday of May, is a heartfelt occasion to honor the sacrifices and love of mothers. It's a reminder to cherish the women who shape our lives with strength, compassion, and care.
Deepika Padukone
Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh welcomed their baby girl, Dua, on September 8, 2024. At the recent WAVES 2025 summit, Deepika opened up about her complex pregnancy and delivery, calling the experience life-changing.
Radhika Apte
Radhika Apte and her husband became proud parents to a baby girl in December 2024.
Natasha Dalal
Varun Dhawan and his wife Natasha Dalal are celebrating their first Mother’s Day with daughter Lara, born in 2024. The couple has shared glimpses of this joyful new chapter on social media.
Athiya Shetty
Athiya Shetty and cricketer KL Rahul welcomed their first child, a baby girl, in March 2025. Her father, Suniel Shetty, described holding his granddaughter as a life-changing moment for the entire family.
Richa Chadha
Richa Chadha has been embracing motherhood since June 2024 after the birth of her daughter, Zuneyra, with husband Ali Fazal. Despite facing postpartum challenges, Richa shared in an interview that she finds peace and strength in the power of womanhood.
Masaba Gupta
Designer and actress Masaba Gupta, along with husband Satyadeep Mishra, will celebrate their first Mother’s Day with daughter Matara, born on October 11, 2024. The couple announced the news with heartfelt photos and messages.
Trending Photos