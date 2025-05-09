Mother’s Day 2025: Revisiting Janhvi Kapoor’s Iconic Wardrobe Inspired By Mother Sridevi
Mother-Daughter Duo
Janhvi Kapoor and Sridevi were known for their close mother-daughter bond, often sharing fashion-forward moments and displaying a playful and loving dynamic. Janhvi frequently shared throwback pictures and personal anecdotes that highlighted the deep connection they shared.
Janhvi Kapoor - Sridevi Pink And White Saree
Janhvi Kapoor wore a pink and white saree, similar to the one her mom, Sridevi, wore at Ram Charan's wedding during the 65th National Film Awards.
Janhvi Kapoor - Sridevi Pink And White Kurta
Janhvi wore her mother Sridevi’s old dupatta just like her. She styled the beautiful rose-printed pink dupatta with a solid white kurta, just as her mother did.
Janhvi - Sridevi Red Chiffon Saree
Sridevi dazzled at the SIMA Awards in a red chiffon saree by Sabyasachi. Janhvi also looked stunning in a red chiffon saree designed by Manish Malhotra, leading fans to compare her look to Sridevi's.
Janhvi - Sridevi Blue Chiffon Saree
The actress from "Mili" once wore a beautiful blue chiffon saree. Her stylist, Tanya Gharvi, shared on Instagram that this look was a tribute to the iconic Chandni. Bollywood's Chandni always looked timeless in her blue chiffon saree, and the veteran actress has consistently inspired us with her elegance.
Janhvi - Sridevi 'Chandni' Look
Janhvi has consistently paid tribute to her late mother, Sridevi. Channeling her inner "Chandni" in an iconic yellow saree, she also attended a Bollywood-themed party.
Janhvi - Sridevi Hawa Hawai Look
Janhvi Kapoor dazzles in a gold dress reminiscent of her mother's iconic Hawa Hawai look from the movie Mr. India. This look is one of the most celebrated in Bollywood history.
(Image Credits: Instagram/X/Facebook)
