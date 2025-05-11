Advertisement
trendingPhotosenglish2899392https://zeenews.india.com/photos/entertainment/mother-s-day-2025-special-top-bollywood-actresses-who-redefined-maternity-glam-with-stunning-photoshoots-deepika-padukone-to-anushka-sharma-2899392
NewsPhotosMother’s Day 2025 Special: Top Bollywood Actresses Who Redefined Maternity Glam With Stunning Photoshoots, Deepika Padukone To Anushka Sharma
photoDetails

Mother’s Day 2025 Special: Top Bollywood Actresses Who Redefined Maternity Glam With Stunning Photoshoots, Deepika Padukone To Anushka Sharma

Celebrate Mother’s Day 2025 by revisiting the most iconic maternity photoshoots of Bollywood divas like Deepika Padukone, Anushka Sharma, Sonam Kapoor, and more.

Updated:May 11, 2025, 10:04 AM IST
Follow Us

1/26

Mother’s Day is a time to honour the women who have shaped our lives with love, strength, and endless care. And in the glitzy world of Bollywood, several leading ladies who embraced motherhood have celebrated this special phase with breathtaking maternity photoshoots that left fans in awe. This Mother’s Day 2025, let’s take a nostalgic look at the top maternity photoshoots by Bollywood actresses who redefined grace and glamour during pregnancy.

Follow Us

2/26

From bold silhouettes to ethereal gowns, these maternity shoots captured the essence of motherhood, showing the powerful connection between beauty, strength, and new beginnings.

Follow Us

3/26

Maternity shoot is the most exciting part of a woman's pregnancy and they all look forward to it. It is one of the most important phases in a woman's life. The feeling of growing another human being within their body is the best celebration of womanhood for to-be moms. For this purpose, a maternity photoshoot allows them to caress their body, which is doing the difficult job of creating a new life. 

 

Follow Us

4/26

The session and the pictures are a reminder of the excitement and complex emotions that a new mother feels while bringing her child into this world. Our Bollywood divas have been no less following this new trend in their pregnancy, giving us some of the boldest and most glamorous maternity photoshoot pictures. 

Follow Us

5/26

Deepika Padukone has never been short of providing some of the most fashionable looks at events, award shows, and outings. Likewise, she didn't disappoint when it came to her maternity photoshoot. The diva did a bold black and white maternity photoshoot highlighting her joy and body. Her looks focused on minimalism and perfectly replied to the trollers who accused the actress of flaunting a fake bump.

Follow Us

6/26

The Piku actress wore a few flowy outfits and kept her baby bump bare. For one of her comfy looks, Deepika sat alongside Ranveer sporting flared denim jeans with a casually stylish open-knitted cardigan and chose a black blazer, black bralette, and loose pants in another for a sophisticated look. However, the highlight was a Sabyasachi floral-embroidered see-through black dress, from their New York collection. 

Follow Us

7/26

Everyone has admired Sonam Kapoor's unconventional and courageous approach to fashion. She channeled the same for her maternity photoshoot as she posed in a dreamy two-piece embellished dress by designer, Abu Jani and Sandeep Khosla.  

Follow Us

8/26

The actress flaunted her baby bump in the pictures. Further, Sonam tied her hair in an updo, added danity white accessories, and kept her makeup minimal. The outfit was all things bold, enchanting, and beautiful. 

Follow Us

9/26

Alia Bhatt attended an event in Singapore on Sunday and shared a bunch of photos from the same on Instagram. The photos show Alia posing with her award and cradling her baby bump in a bronze-colour gown.

Follow Us

10/26

Bipasha Basu was known to wear more risque outfits in the initial days of her career. Soon, with time, the actress turned towards more elegant and classy outfits. For her maternity photoshoot, the actress choose a mix of both the styles.

Follow Us

11/26

She wrapped a bronze cloth piece around herself in one of the looks and kept her baby bump bare with a pair of big earrings. Bipasha kept her hair open with subtle makeup to complete the look. The Alone actress posed with her husband, Karan Singh Grover, in another picture with a partially buttoned white shirt to keeping her baby bump bare and went for a an all black look with a t-shirt and pants.

Follow Us

12/26

Kareena Kapoor kept her maternity looks comfy and effortless, which she even followed in her maternity photoshoot. The diva went for a black and white maternity photoshoot before a few days of her delivery. In one of the photos, Kareena wore a sports bra and a co-ord set for a comfy look, with subtle makeup and open tresses. 

Follow Us

13/26

In another look, she sat on the floor wearing a white sleeve dress with a flowy bottom. Kareena shared another monochrome maternity photo in an all-black ensemble with a black t-shirt, pants, and open tresses for her second pregnancy.

Follow Us

14/26

Another new mommy who served us with a monochrome look was Richa Chadha. The Fukrey actress did her maternity shoot with a bare baby bump and its close-up shot for the first time. In one photo, Richa sat on the sofa of her home in her husband, Ali Fazal's arms, wearing a white partially unbuttoned shirt as the soon-to-be parents caressed the baby bump. However, the picture's highlight was their cat, Kamli, photobombing the moment. 

Follow Us

15/26

She posed in a similar manner for one more picture where Ali and Richa joined hands to form a heart on the latter's belly. In another photo shared by Richa, she leaned back on the wall while caressing her baby bump in a floral embroidered partially unbuttoned shirt with a beautiful smile.

Follow Us

16/26

Anushka Sharma, who delivered her second child, a boy, in February 2024, did not formally announce her pregnancy before her delivery. However, during her first pregnancy, she did a photoshoot with Vogue sporting exemplary stunning looks. 

Follow Us

17/26

The actress has often preferred to wear more chic outfits and looked breathtaking in her maternity photoshoot. She showed off her baby bump and sported a loose white shirt and black booty shorts in the first picture. She wore a bottle green sweater with a fringe skirt in the other look. For the third look, she looked like a boss lady in a trench coat, bikini top, and linen pants. 

Follow Us

18/26

Neha Dhupia announced her second pregnancy with a special photoshoot where she posed with her husband, Angad Bedi, and daughter, Mehr. The family wore black outfits and looked perfect together. Later in her pregnancy, she did a photo shoot for a digital cover bearing her baby bump.

Follow Us

19/26

The former roadies gang leader looked gorgeous in a series of outfits. She went ahead with neutral shades, which is one of the preferred styles of the model. For one of her looks, she wore an earthy figure-hugging sleeveless dress and wore a sheer gown with a bralette and booty shorts in another. 

Follow Us

20/26

From Deepika, Kareena, and Richa's monochrome looks, Bipasha and Sonam's bold styles, to Anushka and Neha's glam, these Bollywood actresses made us swoon over their mesmerising looks. 

Follow Us

21/26
Follow Us

22/26
Follow Us

23/26
Follow Us

24/26
Follow Us

25/26
Follow Us

26/26
Follow Us
Mother’s Day 2025Bollywood maternity photoshootsDeepika Padukone pregnancy photoshootAnushka Sharma motherhoodSonam Kapoor baby bumpKareena Kapoor maternity shootAlia Bhatt pregnancyBipasha Basu pregnancy picturesRicha Chadha motherhood momentsNeha Dhupia baby bump photoshootcelebrity motherhoodBollywood mothersmaternity fashion trendscelebrity baby bumpspregnancy style icons
Advertisement

Trending Photos

camera icon10
title
IPL 2025
Ayush Mhatre, Dewald Brevis For CSK; Mayank Agarwal For RCB: Replacements Picked By MI, KKR, PBKS, GT, LSG, DC, RR, SRH For IPL 2025 Before Suspension - In Pics
camera icon10
title
India-Pakistan tensions
Top 10 Air Defense Systems In World Ranked: S-400 To THAAD, Unveiling Ranges And Cutting-Edge Features
camera icon7
title
mother-daughter zodiac pairings
6 Ideal Mother-Daughter Zodiac Pairings Based On Your Horoscope
camera icon7
title
WWE Backlash 2025
WWE Backlash 2025: Full Match Card, Date, Time, And How To Watch In India
camera icon10
title
weekly numerology
Weekly Numerology Predictions For May 12- 18: Discipline And Patience Will Bring Solid Results Over Time
NEWS ON ONE CLICK