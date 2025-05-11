Mother’s Day 2025 Special: Top Bollywood Actresses Who Redefined Maternity Glam With Stunning Photoshoots, Deepika Padukone To Anushka Sharma
Celebrate Mother’s Day 2025 by revisiting the most iconic maternity photoshoots of Bollywood divas like Deepika Padukone, Anushka Sharma, Sonam Kapoor, and more.
Mother’s Day is a time to honour the women who have shaped our lives with love, strength, and endless care. And in the glitzy world of Bollywood, several leading ladies who embraced motherhood have celebrated this special phase with breathtaking maternity photoshoots that left fans in awe. This Mother’s Day 2025, let’s take a nostalgic look at the top maternity photoshoots by Bollywood actresses who redefined grace and glamour during pregnancy.
From bold silhouettes to ethereal gowns, these maternity shoots captured the essence of motherhood, showing the powerful connection between beauty, strength, and new beginnings.
Maternity shoot is the most exciting part of a woman's pregnancy and they all look forward to it. It is one of the most important phases in a woman's life. The feeling of growing another human being within their body is the best celebration of womanhood for to-be moms. For this purpose, a maternity photoshoot allows them to caress their body, which is doing the difficult job of creating a new life.
The session and the pictures are a reminder of the excitement and complex emotions that a new mother feels while bringing her child into this world. Our Bollywood divas have been no less following this new trend in their pregnancy, giving us some of the boldest and most glamorous maternity photoshoot pictures.
Deepika Padukone has never been short of providing some of the most fashionable looks at events, award shows, and outings. Likewise, she didn't disappoint when it came to her maternity photoshoot. The diva did a bold black and white maternity photoshoot highlighting her joy and body. Her looks focused on minimalism and perfectly replied to the trollers who accused the actress of flaunting a fake bump.
The Piku actress wore a few flowy outfits and kept her baby bump bare. For one of her comfy looks, Deepika sat alongside Ranveer sporting flared denim jeans with a casually stylish open-knitted cardigan and chose a black blazer, black bralette, and loose pants in another for a sophisticated look. However, the highlight was a Sabyasachi floral-embroidered see-through black dress, from their New York collection.
Everyone has admired Sonam Kapoor's unconventional and courageous approach to fashion. She channeled the same for her maternity photoshoot as she posed in a dreamy two-piece embellished dress by designer, Abu Jani and Sandeep Khosla.
The actress flaunted her baby bump in the pictures. Further, Sonam tied her hair in an updo, added danity white accessories, and kept her makeup minimal. The outfit was all things bold, enchanting, and beautiful.
Alia Bhatt attended an event in Singapore on Sunday and shared a bunch of photos from the same on Instagram. The photos show Alia posing with her award and cradling her baby bump in a bronze-colour gown.
Bipasha Basu was known to wear more risque outfits in the initial days of her career. Soon, with time, the actress turned towards more elegant and classy outfits. For her maternity photoshoot, the actress choose a mix of both the styles.
She wrapped a bronze cloth piece around herself in one of the looks and kept her baby bump bare with a pair of big earrings. Bipasha kept her hair open with subtle makeup to complete the look. The Alone actress posed with her husband, Karan Singh Grover, in another picture with a partially buttoned white shirt to keeping her baby bump bare and went for a an all black look with a t-shirt and pants.
Kareena Kapoor kept her maternity looks comfy and effortless, which she even followed in her maternity photoshoot. The diva went for a black and white maternity photoshoot before a few days of her delivery. In one of the photos, Kareena wore a sports bra and a co-ord set for a comfy look, with subtle makeup and open tresses.
In another look, she sat on the floor wearing a white sleeve dress with a flowy bottom. Kareena shared another monochrome maternity photo in an all-black ensemble with a black t-shirt, pants, and open tresses for her second pregnancy.
Another new mommy who served us with a monochrome look was Richa Chadha. The Fukrey actress did her maternity shoot with a bare baby bump and its close-up shot for the first time. In one photo, Richa sat on the sofa of her home in her husband, Ali Fazal's arms, wearing a white partially unbuttoned shirt as the soon-to-be parents caressed the baby bump. However, the picture's highlight was their cat, Kamli, photobombing the moment.
She posed in a similar manner for one more picture where Ali and Richa joined hands to form a heart on the latter's belly. In another photo shared by Richa, she leaned back on the wall while caressing her baby bump in a floral embroidered partially unbuttoned shirt with a beautiful smile.
Anushka Sharma, who delivered her second child, a boy, in February 2024, did not formally announce her pregnancy before her delivery. However, during her first pregnancy, she did a photoshoot with Vogue sporting exemplary stunning looks.
The actress has often preferred to wear more chic outfits and looked breathtaking in her maternity photoshoot. She showed off her baby bump and sported a loose white shirt and black booty shorts in the first picture. She wore a bottle green sweater with a fringe skirt in the other look. For the third look, she looked like a boss lady in a trench coat, bikini top, and linen pants.
Neha Dhupia announced her second pregnancy with a special photoshoot where she posed with her husband, Angad Bedi, and daughter, Mehr. The family wore black outfits and looked perfect together. Later in her pregnancy, she did a photo shoot for a digital cover bearing her baby bump.
The former roadies gang leader looked gorgeous in a series of outfits. She went ahead with neutral shades, which is one of the preferred styles of the model. For one of her looks, she wore an earthy figure-hugging sleeveless dress and wore a sheer gown with a bralette and booty shorts in another.
From Deepika, Kareena, and Richa's monochrome looks, Bipasha and Sonam's bold styles, to Anushka and Neha's glam, these Bollywood actresses made us swoon over their mesmerising looks.
