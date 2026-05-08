Mother’s Day 2026: From Mom to Mrs. Chatterjee vs Norway, Bollywood mothers who redefined strength on screen
Mom – Sridevi
Sridevi delivered one of the most emotionally intense performances of her career in Mom. Playing a mother seeking justice for her daughter, the actress portrayed pain, rage, and unconditional love with remarkable depth, making the film unforgettable.
Mimi – Kriti Sanon
Kriti Sanon surprised audiences with her heartfelt portrayal in Mimi. From an ambitious young woman to a fiercely protective mother, Kriti brought warmth, innocence, and emotional maturity to the role, proving her versatility as an actress.
Chhorii – Nushrratt Bharuccha
In the horror-drama Chhorii, Nushrratt Bharuccha portrayed a pregnant woman battling fear and social evil to protect her unborn child. Her performance stood out for its emotional intensity and the raw courage she brought to the character.
Salaam Venky – Kajol
Kajol’s role in Salaam Venky showcased the emotional resilience of a mother caring for her terminally ill son. With grace and sensitivity, she portrayed unwavering love, hope, and strength in one of her most mature performances.
Mrs. Chatterjee vs Norway – Rani Mukerji
Rani Mukerji delivered a powerhouse performance as a mother fighting an entire system to reunite with her children. These performances remind us that mothers in cinema are not just emotional anchors but warriors, protectors, and symbols of endless strength. This Mother’s Day, these iconic portrayals deserve a special celebration for redefining motherhood on screen.
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