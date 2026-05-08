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Mother’s Day 2026: From Mom to Mrs. Chatterjee vs Norway, Bollywood mothers who redefined strength on screen

Motherhood in cinema has evolved beyond emotional moments and family drama. Over the years, several Bollywood actresses have portrayed mothers as resilient, fearless, and emotionally powerful women who fight against all odds for their children. This Mother’s Day, here’s looking at some unforgettable performances that showcased the true strength of a mother.

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Zee Media Bureau | Updated:May 08, 2026, 04:55 PM IST

Mom – Sridevi 1 / 5 Sridevi delivered one of the most emotionally intense performances of her career in Mom. Playing a mother seeking justice for her daughter, the actress portrayed pain, rage, and unconditional love with remarkable depth, making the film unforgettable. Follow Us

Mimi – Kriti Sanon 2 / 5 Kriti Sanon surprised audiences with her heartfelt portrayal in Mimi. From an ambitious young woman to a fiercely protective mother, Kriti brought warmth, innocence, and emotional maturity to the role, proving her versatility as an actress. Follow Us

Chhorii – Nushrratt Bharuccha 3 / 5 In the horror-drama Chhorii, Nushrratt Bharuccha portrayed a pregnant woman battling fear and social evil to protect her unborn child. Her performance stood out for its emotional intensity and the raw courage she brought to the character. Follow Us

Salaam Venky – Kajol 4 / 5 Kajol’s role in Salaam Venky showcased the emotional resilience of a mother caring for her terminally ill son. With grace and sensitivity, she portrayed unwavering love, hope, and strength in one of her most mature performances. Follow Us