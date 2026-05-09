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NewsPhotosMother’s Day 2026: From Panchayat to Gullak, What to watch on Prime Video, Netflix & other OTT platforms
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Mother’s Day 2026: From Panchayat to Gullak, What to watch on Prime Video, Netflix & other OTT platforms

For too long, mothers on screen were often seen through familiar lenses of sacrifice, suffering, and silent strength. But today’s stories are making space for a more layered and authentic idea of motherhood — one that is fierce, flawed, free-spirited, and deeply personal. This Mother’s Day, here’s a watchlist of films and series that celebrate moms redefining motherhood on their own terms.

 

Updated:May 09, 2026, 04:22 PM IST
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Maa Ka Sum (Prime Video)

1/7
Maa Ka Sum (Prime Video)

Mona Singh’s Vinita is a single mother who is warm, independent, and refreshingly her own person. As her son Agastya, a math prodigy, tries to use logic to navigate her love life, the series unfolds into a tender portrait of a mother embracing a new chapter for herself. Through Vinita, the show celebrates a modern mother balancing love, responsibility, and her own aspirations with honesty and charm.

 

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Girls Will Be Girls (Prime Video)

2/7
Girls Will Be Girls

Kani Kusruti’s Anila offers a layered and deeply human portrait of modern Indian motherhood. As she navigates her relationship with her daughter at a boarding school, the film explores emotional complexities, vulnerabilities, and the grey areas within a mother-daughter bond. Honest, imperfect, and deeply real, Anila’s journey makes motherhood feel profoundly authentic.

 

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Panchayat (Prime Video)

3/7
Panchayat

Neena Gupta’s Manju Devi begins as the Pradhan of Phulera, slowly learning to claim her space and voice. Over time, her journey evolves into a warm portrait of a woman stepping confidently into leadership and self-belief. Through Manju Devi, the show celebrates a mother and leader whose strength lies in her growth, grace, and grounded wisdom.

 

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Bandish Bandits (Prime Video)

4/7
Bandish Bandits

In the Rathod household where classical music shapes everyday life, Sheeba Chaddha’s Mohini quietly carries immense emotional strength. A gifted musician suppressed by tradition, she often stays in the background but rises decisively when it matters most. Through Mohini, the series celebrates the quiet resilience and unwavering support of a mother whose actions speak louder than words.

 

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The Bluff (Prime Video)

5/7
The Bluff

Priyanka Chopra Jonas plays Ercell, a former pirate who has built a peaceful life far away from her dangerous past. But when her past resurfaces, her fierce instinct to protect her family takes over. Ercell represents a mother defined by courage, resilience, and an unshakable sense of agency.

 

 

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Gullak (Sony LIV)

6/7
Gullak

Geetanjali Kulkarni’s Shanti Mishra captures the everyday reality of motherhood with warmth, wit, and emotional honesty. Whether she is managing household chaos, caring for her family, or navigating financial struggles, Shanti remains the emotional anchor of the Mishra family. Gullak celebrates the small yet meaningful ways mothers hold families together with love and quiet strength.

 

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Swapped (Netflix)

7/7
Swapped

Swapped explores motherhood through an emotional and unconventional lens, touching on identity, relationships, and generational understanding. The film highlights the sacrifices, emotional conflicts, and evolving dynamics that shape a mother’s journey while celebrating mothers as individuals with their own emotions, dreams, and struggles beyond traditional roles.

(All Images: IMDb)

 

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mother's day 2026Mother's Daymother's day moviesgullakWhat to watch
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