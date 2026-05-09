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NewsPhotosMother’s Day 2026: From Sonakshi Sinha to Kiara Advani, actresses who wore their mothers’ sarees and jewellery on their wedding day
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Mother’s Day 2026: From Sonakshi Sinha to Kiara Advani, actresses who wore their mothers’ sarees and jewellery on their wedding day

This Mother’s Day, here’s a look at Bollywood actresses who honoured their mothers through timeless wedding fashion.

Updated:May 09, 2026, 10:21 PM IST
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Bollywood actresses who chose heirloom bridal looks

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Bollywood actresses who chose heirloom bridal looks

In Indian weddings, bridal outfits are often deeply emotional and connected to family traditions. While many celebrities choose extravagant designer ensembles, several actresses made their special day even more meaningful by wearing their mothers’ sarees, jewellery, or heirloom outfits. 

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Sonakshi Sinha

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Sonakshi Sinha

When Sonakshi Sinha married actor Zaheer Iqbal in 2024, she chose to wear her mother’s saree and jewellery for the ceremony. The actress had shared that she always knew she wanted her wedding look to have a personal and emotional connection. Her elegant bridal appearance received praise for its simplicity and grace.

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Yami Gautam

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Yami Gautam

For her intimate wedding with filmmaker Aditya Dhar in 2021, Yami Gautam wore her mother’s 33-year-old saree. She also completed the look with a dupatta gifted by her maternal grandmother. Her bridal look became widely admired for embracing tradition and sentiment over glamour.

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Sonam Kapoor

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Sonam Kapoor

Sonam Kapoor paired her bridal lehenga with vintage jewellery from her mother Sunita Kapoor’s collection during her wedding to Anand Ahuja in 2018. The heirloom jewellery added a regal touch to her wedding look and became one of the highlights of her bridal styling.

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Kareena Kapoor Khan

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Kareena Kapoor Khan

Kareena Kapoor Khan embraced family tradition by wearing an heirloom gharara at her wedding with Saif Ali Khan. The outfit originally belonged to Saif’s mother Sharmila Tagore and carried royal family history and legacy.

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Priyanka Chopra

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Priyanka Chopra

For her Christian wedding with Nick Jonas in 2018, Priyanka Chopra wore a custom Ralph Lauren gown filled with sentimental details. One of the most special elements of the outfit was a piece of lace taken from her mother-in-law’s wedding dress, adding an emotional family connection to her bridal look.

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Gul Panag

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Gul Panag

Actress Gul Panag revealed years after her wedding that she had recycled her mother’s wedding lehenga for her marriage to pilot Rishi Attari in 2011. She had also shared that she wore her mother-in-law’s wedding outfit for the sangeet ceremony, making her wedding celebrations deeply rooted in family traditions and memories.

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Mother’s Day 2026Sonakshi Sinhaactresses who wore their mothers’ sareesactresses who wore their mothers’ sarees on wedding
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