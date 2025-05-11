1 / 7

There's something truly magical about the bond between a mother and daughter, a connection that shines brightest on the daughter's wedding day. It’s a moment where emotions run deep, memories come flooding back and unspoken love takes center stage. This Mother's day, those intimate glimpses of love, strength, and emotion shared by Bollywood divas and their mothers. From heartfelt hugs to whispered words of wisdom, these wedding day memories remind us that behind every radiant bride is a proud, teary-eyed mother holding her close.