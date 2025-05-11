Advertisement
NewsPhotosMother's Day 2025: 6 Heartfelt Mother-Daughter Moments From Bollywood Weddings
Mother's Day 2025: 6 Heartfelt Mother-Daughter Moments From Bollywood Weddings

Mother's Day 2025: This Mother's day lets revisit some of the most emotional moments in the life of Bollywood diva's where a glimpse of the mother-daughter bond is storngly reflected on their special day.

Updated:May 11, 2025, 09:43 AM IST
Celebrating Mother's Day

1/7
Celebrating Mother's Day

There's something truly magical about the bond between a mother and daughter, a connection that shines brightest on the daughter's wedding day. It’s a moment where emotions run deep, memories come flooding back and unspoken love takes center stage. This Mother's day, those intimate glimpses of love, strength, and emotion shared by Bollywood divas and their mothers. From heartfelt hugs to whispered words of wisdom, these wedding day memories remind us that behind every radiant bride is a proud, teary-eyed mother holding her close.

 

 

 

Deepika Padukone And Ujjala Padukone

2/7
Deepika Padukone And Ujjala Padukone

There is nothing wrong to say Behind Deepika Padukone's calm and poised bridal glow was the serene strength of her mother, Ujjala Padukone. Throughout the wedding festivities, Ujjala stayed close, often captured fixing her daughter's hair, holding her hand or simply standing beside her as her biggest support. 

 

Kiara Advani And Genevieve Advani

3/7
Kiara Advani And Genevieve Advani

When Kriti Kharbanda stepped into a new chapter of her life with actor Pulkit Samrat, it was her mother Rajni Kharbanda’s steady presence that anchored her emotions. Dressed in bridal finery, Kriti was a vision — but what made it more special that she wore her mother's "shaadi ka dupatta" for her chooda ceremony.

Alia Bhatt And Soni Razdan

4/7
Alia Bhatt And Soni Razdan

Alia Bhatt's dreamy wedding to Ranbir Kapoor was full of candid, raw moments and none more beautiful than her emotional embrace with mom Soni Razdan and their this throwback picture will surely melt your heart. 

Sonakshi Sinha And Poonam Sinha

5/7
Sonakshi Sinha And Poonam Sinha

Sonakshi Sinha looked regal on her wedding day but it was her mother Poonam Sinha, who added that royal grace with her elegance. Sonakshi wore her mother's saree and jewelry during the wedding ceremony, to seal the deal in most beautiful and special way. 

Vidya Balan And Saraswathy Balan

6/7
Vidya Balan And Saraswathy Balan

In one of the most poignant throwback moment, Vidya is seen standing next to her mother Saraswathy Balan in a simple a traditional silk saree and minimal makeup, embracing her South Indian roots with grace on her wedding day, This unseen throwback is a family picture which beautifully shows their bond and yes, mother's emotions on daughter's special day.  

Kriti Kharbanda And Rajni Kharbanda

7/7
Kriti Kharbanda And Rajni Kharbanda

When Kriti Kharbanda stepped into a new chapter of her life with actor Pulkit Samrat, it was her mother Rajni Kharbanda’s steady presence that anchored her emotions. Dressed in bridal finery, Kriti wore her mother's "shaadi ka dupatta" for her chooda ceremony, making the day extra special with personal touch. 

(All Images: Instagram/freepik) 

