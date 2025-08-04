Advertisement
Mouni Roy's Net Worth, Staggering Fee For A 5-Minute Special Dance Opposite Chiranjeevi In Viswambhara Is... Report Reveals Jaw-Dropping Salary!

Mouni Roy's Staggering Fee: Let's dig deeper to find out what the several media reports are stating about the her whopping salary

Updated:Aug 04, 2025, 08:00 AM IST
Mouni Roy's Net Worth, Staggering Fee

Mouni Roy's Net Worth, Staggering Fee: After winning hearts as the perfect Naagin on television, actress Mouni Roy moved to movies. Besides acting, it's her dancing skills which fans love about her. So, good news for viewers is that she will be seen in a special dance number in Chiranjeevi's Viswambhara. Several reports suggest her jaw-dropping fee for the song. Let's dig deeper to find out what the several media reports are stating about the her whopping salary: 

Mouni Roy's Sensational Dance

Mouni Roy is stepping into Tollywood with her special dance song alongside none other than south Megastar Chiranjeevi. The two have officially kicked off shooting for their much-hyped dance number in the latter's fantasy action spectacle Vishwambhara. A BTS video was also dropped a few days back on social media, raising excitement among viewers.

Mouni Roy's Staggering Fee

According to Asianet News report, Mouni Roy is being paid a remuneration of Rs 50 lakh for this song, which lasts for about 4-5 minutes.

About Mouni Roy's Personal Life

Mouni Roy got married to Dubai-based Malayali businessman Suraj Nambiar in traditional Bengali and Malayali ceremonies in Panaji, Goa, following a three-year relationship on January 27, 2022.

Mouni Roy's Net Worth

In 2023, Mouni Roy launched her restaurant named Badmaash, in Mumbai. Mouni's net worth, according to News 18, is estimated to be around Rs 41 crore, quoted GQ India.

About Vishwambhara

Vishwambhara is an upcoming Telugu fantasy action film written and directed by Mallidi Vassishta. The film stars Chiranjeevi, Trisha Krishnan, Kunal Kapoor, and Ashika Ranganath in lead roles. The film is reportedly being made on a whopping budget of Rs 200 crore. 

Mouni Roy's Upcoming Work

After Brahmāstra and Bhootnii, Mouni is now expanding her range with a pan-India appeal. Up next, she’ll also be seen in the high-stakes digital thriller Salakaar, directed by Faruk Kabir. Whether it’s a massy Telugu entertainer or a slick spy drama, Mouni’s taking her giant steps. 

