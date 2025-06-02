Advertisement
Much-Anticipated Theatrical And OTT Releases In June 2025 You Can’t Miss: Housefull 5, Sardaarji 3, Squid Game Season 3 And More

Updated:Jun 02, 2025, 10:33 PM IST
Housefull 5- | In Theatres

Housefull 5- | In Theatres

One of the most awaited movies of the year! Housefull 5, directed by Tarun Mansukhani, brings a fun twist - it will release in two different versions, Housefull A and Housefull B, and viewers can choose which one to watch. Double the fun!

Thug Life- June 5 | In Theatres

Thug Life- June 5 | In Theatres

Directed by Mani Ratnam, this action drama stars Kamal Haasan and Silambarasan. A story of trust, betrayal, and revenge, Thug Life follows a gang leader and his adopted son as their bond is put to the test. Also starring Trisha Krishnan and Nassar.

Sitaare Zameen Par- June 20 | In Theatres

Sitaare Zameen Par- June 20 | In Theatres

This emotional drama marks Aamir Khan’s return to the big screen. A remake of the Hollywood film Champions, the movie introduces 10 new child actors and also stars Genelia Deshmukh. It’s a feel-good story about hope and acceptance.

Sardaarji 3- June 27 | Punjabi Film, In Theatres

Sardaarji 3- June 27 | Punjabi Film, In Theatres

Punjabi superstar Diljit Dosanjh is back with the third part of the hit comedy series Sardaarji. Get ready for more laughs and quirky adventures in this fun-filled entertainer.

Maa- June 27 | In Theatres

Maa- June 27 | In Theatres

Kajol takes on a bold role in this mythological horror-thriller. From the makers of Shaitaan (2024), Maa dives into Indian mythology and supernatural elements. A must-watch for horror fans!

 

Ginny & Georgia – Season 3- June 5 | On Netiflix

Ginny & Georgia – Season 3- June 5 | On Netiflix

The hit mother-daughter drama is back! Season 3 picks up after Georgia’s arrest, and now it’s Ginny and Georgia against the world. Expect more twists, emotions, and drama!

Stolen

Stolen

Abhishek Banerjee stars in this emotional thriller. Two brothers witness a child being kidnapped at a railway station and join the heartbroken mother in her search. A moving story with suspense and strong performances.

 

 

Squid Game – Season 3

Squid Game – Season 3

Fans are excited about the return of Squid Game. Season 3 is set to release in June 27, and the wait has already begun. 

