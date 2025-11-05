Advertisement
NewsPhotosNaagin 7 Priyanka Chahar Choudhary’s Per Episode Fees: How Much Did Previous Naagins Mouni Roy To Tejasswi Prakash Earn?
Naagin 7 Priyanka Chahar Choudhary’s Per Episode Fees: How Much Did Previous Naagins Mouni Roy To Tejasswi Prakash Earn?

Let's check out how much Naagin 7 Priyanka Chahar Choudhary is allegedly charging and what was the reported paycheck of previous Naagins: 

Updated:Nov 05, 2025, 08:00 AM IST
Naagin 7 Priyanka Chahar Choudhary’s Per Episode Fees: TV czarina Ektaa Kapoor introduced the new face of her much-loved show 'Naagin 7' - Priyanka Chahar Choudhary on Bigg Boss 19 Weekend Ka Vaar. Bigg Boss 16 finalist and famous television actress will be seen playing the stunning shape-shifting serpent lead on the show. Followed by the Bigg Boss 19 face reveal, the makers dropped the first look poster of Naagin 7. And now, buzz around her reported fees per episode is doing the rounds on internet. Let's check out how much Naagin 7 Priyanka Chahar Choudhary is allegedly charging and what was the reported paycheck of previous Naagins: 

(Pic Courtesy: TV Show Posters/Stills Instagram)

The seasoned veteran dancer-actress Sudha Chandran who plays a negative role in the series took home Rs 3.5 lakh per episode, as per TV9 report.

Mouni Roy, the OG Naagin from seasons 1 and 2, was paid between Rs 100,000-Rs 200,000 per episode.

She reportedly charged Rs 60,000 per episode.

Nia Sharma was paid Rs 40,000 per episode for Naagin season 4. 

The TV who played the villainous serpent, Vishakha, and charged approximately Rs 1 lakh per episode., as per TV9 report.

Surbhi Chandna, reportedly charged Rs 60,000 per episode, according to TV9 report.

Naagin 6 star Tejasswi Prakash reportedly earned around Rs 2 lakh per episode.

According to Siasat.com, Priyanka is charging a whopping Rs 1.5 lakh per episode for Naagin 7. 

