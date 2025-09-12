Nano Banana AI Trend Takes Over Bigg Boss 19: Salman Khan, Nagma Mirajkar, Neelam Giri Steal The 3D Figurine Spotlight
Salman Khan's Nano Banana AI Image
Superstar Salman Khan’s unmatched swag keeps the Nano Banana trend alive, with his AI host avatar buzzing across the internet for its striking pose and style.
Pranit More, Baseer Ali
Pranit More and Baseer Ali may be locking horns in the Bigg Boss house, but in the world of AI, their 3D figurines are acing the viral Nano Banana trend.
Nehal Chudasama, Farhana Bhat
Nehal Chudasama and Farhana Bhat stun with their catchy 3D figurines, adding a touch of glamour to the viral AI trend.
Tanya Mittal, Abhishek Bajaj
Tanya Mittal and Abhishek Bajaj join the Nano Banana AI craze, with their striking 3D figurines grabbing attention and setting the trend.
Gaurav Khanna, Amaal Mallik
Bigg Boss 19 heartthrobs Gaurav Khanna and Amaal Mallik strike a stunning pose, stealing hearts with their eye-catching 3D figurines.
Awez Darbar, Nagma Mirajkar
Influencer couple Awez Darbar and Nagma Mirajkar are slaying the Nano Banana AI trend, with Nagma’s stunning pose stealing the spotlight and winning hearts.
Mridul Tiwari, Natalia Janoszek
Mridul Tiwari and Natalia Janoszek’s blooming romance is already creating a buzz in the Bigg Boss 19 house, and now their 3D figurines are adding even more heat to the trend.
Kunickaa Sadanand, Zeishan Quadri
Kunickaa Sadanand and Zeishan Quadri join the Nano Banana AI trend, stunning fans with their striking figurine poses.
Neelam Giri, Ashnoor Kaur, Shehbaz Badesha
Neelam Giri, Ashnoor Kaur, and Shehbaz Badesha look stunning as 3D figurines, almost too unreal to recognize.
(All Images: @biggbosscolors.tv/Instagram)
Trending Photos