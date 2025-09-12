photoDetails

Nano Banana AI Trend Takes Over Bigg Boss 19: Salman Khan, Nagma Mirajkar, Neelam Giri Steal The 3D Figurine Spotlight

The viral craze of 3D figurines and toy-box avatars takes over Bigg Boss 19 as Google Gemini turns Salman Khan and all 16 contestants into commercialised figurine which stands on a round transparent acrylic base with no text. On the computer screen, show a 3D modelling process of this figurine, displayed as a glowing hologram. Using Google Gemini's image-generation tools, photos are transformed into miniature figurines that look like collectible action figures.

https://zeenews.india.com/photos/entertainment/nano-banana-ai-trend-takes-over-bigg-boss-19-salman-khan-nagma-mirajkar-neelam-giri-steal-the-3d-figurine-spotlight-2959123

Updated:Sep 12, 2025, 09:35 PM IST

Salman Khan's Nano Banana AI Image 1 / 9 Superstar Salman Khan's unmatched swag keeps the Nano Banana trend alive, with his AI host avatar buzzing across the internet for its striking pose and style.

Pranit More, Baseer Ali 2 / 9 Pranit More and Baseer Ali may be locking horns in the Bigg Boss house, but in the world of AI, their 3D figurines are acing the viral Nano Banana trend.

Nehal Chudasama, Farhana Bhat 3 / 9 Nehal Chudasama and Farhana Bhat stun with their catchy 3D figurines, adding a touch of glamour to the viral AI trend.

Tanya Mittal, Abhishek Bajaj 4 / 9 Tanya Mittal and Abhishek Bajaj join the Nano Banana AI craze, with their striking 3D figurines grabbing attention and setting the trend.

Gaurav Khanna, Amaal Mallik 5 / 9 Bigg Boss 19 heartthrobs Gaurav Khanna and Amaal Mallik strike a stunning pose, stealing hearts with their eye-catching 3D figurines.

Awez Darbar, Nagma Mirajkar 6 / 9 Influencer couple Awez Darbar and Nagma Mirajkar are slaying the Nano Banana AI trend, with Nagma's stunning pose stealing the spotlight and winning hearts.

Mridul Tiwari, Natalia Janoszek 7 / 9 Mridul Tiwari and Natalia Janoszek's blooming romance is already creating a buzz in the Bigg Boss 19 house, and now their 3D figurines are adding even more heat to the trend.

Kunickaa Sadanand, Zeishan Quadri 8 / 9 Kunickaa Sadanand and Zeishan Quadri join the Nano Banana AI trend, stunning fans with their striking figurine poses.