NewsPhotosNano Banana AI Trend Takes Over Bigg Boss 19: Salman Khan, Nagma Mirajkar, Neelam Giri Steal The 3D Figurine Spotlight
Nano Banana AI Trend Takes Over Bigg Boss 19: Salman Khan, Nagma Mirajkar, Neelam Giri Steal The 3D Figurine Spotlight

 The viral craze of 3D figurines and toy-box avatars takes over Bigg Boss 19 as Google Gemini turns Salman Khan and all 16 contestants into commercialised figurine which stands on a round transparent acrylic base with no text. On the computer screen, show a 3D modelling process of this figurine, displayed as a glowing hologram. Using Google Gemini's image-generation tools, photos are transformed into miniature figurines that look like collectible action figures. 
Updated:Sep 12, 2025, 09:35 PM IST
Salman Khan's Nano Banana AI Image

Superstar Salman Khan’s unmatched swag keeps the Nano Banana trend alive, with his AI host avatar buzzing across the internet for its striking pose and style.

Pranit More, Baseer Ali

Pranit More and Baseer Ali may be locking horns in the Bigg Boss house, but in the world of AI, their 3D figurines are acing the viral Nano Banana trend.

Nehal Chudasama, Farhana Bhat

Nehal Chudasama and Farhana Bhat stun with their catchy 3D figurines, adding a touch of glamour to the viral AI trend.

Tanya Mittal, Abhishek Bajaj

Tanya Mittal and Abhishek Bajaj join the Nano Banana AI craze, with their striking 3D figurines grabbing attention and setting the trend.

Gaurav Khanna, Amaal Mallik

Bigg Boss 19 heartthrobs Gaurav Khanna and Amaal Mallik strike a stunning pose, stealing hearts with their eye-catching 3D figurines.

Awez Darbar, Nagma Mirajkar

Influencer couple Awez Darbar and Nagma Mirajkar are slaying the Nano Banana AI trend, with Nagma’s stunning pose stealing the spotlight and winning hearts.

Mridul Tiwari, Natalia Janoszek

Mridul Tiwari and Natalia Janoszek’s blooming romance is already creating a buzz in the Bigg Boss 19 house, and now their 3D figurines are adding even more heat to the trend.

Kunickaa Sadanand, Zeishan Quadri

Kunickaa Sadanand and Zeishan Quadri join the Nano Banana AI trend, stunning fans with their striking figurine poses.

Neelam Giri, Ashnoor Kaur, Shehbaz Badesha

Neelam Giri, Ashnoor Kaur, and Shehbaz Badesha look stunning as 3D figurines, almost too unreal to recognize. 

(All Images: @biggbosscolors.tv/Instagram)

Nano Banana AI ImageNano Banana trendNano Banana 3D figurinesGoogle GeminiGoogle's Gemini AI's Nano BananaTanya Mittalkunickaa sadanandneelam giriSalman Khan Nano Banana AI ImageBigg Boss 19 TrendingBigg Boss 19 Contestants
