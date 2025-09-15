Advertisement
NewsPhotosNano Banana Trend In Bollywood: Sonakshi Sinha, Neha Kakkar & Others Join Sensational New AI Saree Edit, 3D Nano Banana-style Artwork - In Pics
Nano Banana Trend In Bollywood: Sonakshi Sinha, Neha Kakkar & Others Join Sensational New AI Saree Edit, 3D Nano Banana-style Artwork - In Pics

Sonakshi Sinha, Neha Kakkar Join New AI Saree Edit: Let's take a look at Bollywood star who joined the Nano Banana Trend AI Saree Edit

Updated:Sep 15, 2025, 11:47 AM IST
Bollywood Stars Join New AI Saree Edits

Bollywood Stars Join New AI Saree Edits: What's the most trending thing on internet right now? It's all about Nano Banana edits ruling the social media platforms. So, after the action figure-making and Studio Ghibli-style portraits going crazy viral on Instagram, netizens have now found a new viral obsession - the Vintage Saree AI edits. Backed by by Google Gemini’s Nano Banana tool, the edits use user images and transforms them into stunning sensational Bollywood type retro 90s avatar. Let's take a look at Bollywood star who joined the Nano Banana Trend AI Saree Edit: 

(Pic Courtesy: Instagram)

What Is Nano Banana trend?

Nano Banana is a viral AI trend powered by Google Gemini’s image editing tool. Users transform their pictures into breathtaking customised images. Originally popular for generating 3D figurine-style edits, the trend has gone crazy viral in other formats like Vintage Saree Bollywood portraits. The users's at prompt can make lifelike figurines, retro film-inspired posters, or even pixelated 16-bit art, as per HT report.

Sonakshi Sinha

Bollywood actress Sonakshi Sinha has joined the Google Gemini Nano Banana AI saree trend. She got a retro makeover with Gemini AI pictures. She shared the look on Instagram writing in the caption:Giving @aslisona a retro makeover with Nano Banana on #GoogleGemini. Which look is your favorite for her next YouTube Short? Vote below! 

Rakesh Roshan

A post shared by Neha Kakkar (@nehakakkar)

Bollywood filmmaker Rakesh Roshan also tried the viral Nano Banana edit trend. The veteran director turned his family portrait into 3D artwork, featuring him with his son Hrithik Roshan and grandsons Hreehan and Hridhaan Roshan. Sharing it on Instagram, he wrote: “Family, passion, and art… The Roshans bringing stories to life. Featuring @rakesh_roshan sir @hrithikroshan Hreehan Roshan and Hridhaan Roshan.”

Neha Kakkar

Singer Neha Kakkar shared her photos from the 3D Nano Banana-style miniatures. She shared the pics on her official Instagram, captioning the post: “Can’t believe this look turned out so good.”

What Are Viral AI-Saree Edit Prompts?

Nano Banana edits have now expanded to other figurines like AI-Saree edits like Purple Chiffon Prompt, Black Saree Prompt, Red Saree Prompt, Purple Chiffon Prompt, Banarasi Elegance Prompt, Rainy Bollywood Scene Prompt, Retro Film Poster Prompt among others.

Nano Banana trendGoogle Gemini AINano Banana PromptAI Saree EditsNano Banana AI Saree EditsSonakshi SinhaNeha KakkarBollywood Celebs AI Saree EditsEntertainmentNano Banana prompts
