National Brothers Day: From Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara To Dabangg, Celebrating Most Iconic Sibling Collaborations On And Off Screen
This National Brothers Day, let’s celebrate by spotlighting some of the most iconic sibling duos who shine on the big screen.
Take a look at real-life siblings who shared the screen and made it unforgettable.
Farhan Akhtar - Zoya Akhtar
Film: Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara
Relationship: Brother & Sister
Farhan starred, Zoya directed — a strong sibling collaboration, though not both acting.
Ronit Roy - Rohit Roy
Film: Kaabil (2017)
Relationship: Brothers
The two brothers played antagonists on the screen together.
Sang Heon Lee - Gia Kim
Series: XO, Kitty (2023)
Relationship: Brother & Sister
They play classmates in this Netflix teen series.
Sunny Deol - Bobby Deol
Film(s): Dillagi (1999), Apne (2007), Yamla Pagla Deewana series (2011, 2013, 2018)
Relationship: Brothers
Acted opposite each other in multiple films.
Salman Khan - Arbaaz Khan - Sohail Khan
Film: Pyaar Kiya To Darna Kya (1998)
Relationship: Brothers
Sohail Directed the Film whereas Salman and Arbaaz Khan acted together.
Salman Khan - Arbaaz Khan
Film(s): Dabangg series (2010, 2012, 2019)
Relationship: Brothers
Played on-screen brothers — Chulbul and Makkhi Pandey.
