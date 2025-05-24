Advertisement
trendingPhotosenglish2905717https://zeenews.india.com/photos/entertainment/national-brothers-day-from-zindagi-na-milegi-dobara-to-dabangg-celebrating-bollywoods-most-iconic-sibling-collaborations-on-and-off-screen-2905717
NewsPhotosNational Brothers Day: From Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara To Dabangg, Celebrating Most Iconic Sibling Collaborations On And Off Screen
photoDetails

National Brothers Day: From Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara To Dabangg, Celebrating Most Iconic Sibling Collaborations On And Off Screen

This National Brothers Day, let’s celebrate by spotlighting some of the most iconic sibling duos who shine on the big screen.

Updated:May 24, 2025, 03:32 PM IST
Follow Us

National Brother's Day

1/7
National Brother's Day

Take a look at real-life siblings who shared the screen and made it unforgettable.

 

Follow Us

Farhan Akhtar - Zoya Akhtar

2/7
Farhan Akhtar - Zoya Akhtar

Film: Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara

Relationship: Brother & Sister

Farhan starred, Zoya directed — a strong sibling collaboration, though not both acting.

Follow Us

Ronit Roy - Rohit Roy

3/7
Ronit Roy - Rohit Roy

Film: Kaabil (2017)

Relationship: Brothers

The two brothers played antagonists on the screen together.

Follow Us

Sang Heon Lee - Gia Kim

4/7
Sang Heon Lee - Gia Kim

Series: XO, Kitty (2023)

Relationship: Brother & Sister

They play classmates in this Netflix teen series.

Follow Us

Sunny Deol - Bobby Deol

5/7
Sunny Deol - Bobby Deol

Film(s): Dillagi (1999), Apne (2007), Yamla Pagla Deewana series (2011, 2013, 2018)

Relationship: Brothers

Acted opposite each other in multiple films.

Follow Us

Salman Khan - Arbaaz Khan - Sohail Khan

6/7
Salman Khan - Arbaaz Khan - Sohail Khan

Film: Pyaar Kiya To Darna Kya (1998)

Relationship: Brothers

Sohail Directed the Film whereas Salman and Arbaaz Khan acted together.

 

Follow Us

Salman Khan - Arbaaz Khan

7/7
Salman Khan - Arbaaz Khan

Film(s): Dabangg series (2010, 2012, 2019)

Relationship: Brothers

Played on-screen brothers — Chulbul and Makkhi Pandey.

Follow Us
National Brothers DayBrothers DayBollywood Brother DuoOn Screen SiblingsFarhan AkhtarZoya AkhtarZoya Akhtar BrotherZindagi Na milegi DobaraZindagi Na Milegi Dobara sequelDabanggDabangg CastSalman KhanSalman Khan moviesArbaaz KhanSohail KhanPyaar Kiya To Darna KyaKaabilRonit RoyRohit RoySunny DeolBobby DeolSang Heon LeeGia KimSang Heon Lee sisterSang Heon Lee Gia KimXO KittyXO Kitty Brother Sister DuoReal Life Bollywood SiblingsBollywood siblingsentertainment news
Advertisement

Trending Photos

camera icon7
title
Bioluminescence beach
Where The Sea Glows: Discover India’s Stunning Bioluminescent Beaches – Best Time To Visit And Tips
camera icon7
title
kheera raita
How To Use Kheera In Your Daily Routine – From Fresh Salads To Skincare
camera icon7
title
Mumbai Indians
Jonny Bairstow For Will Jacks, Tim Seifert For Jacob Bethell: List of Overseas Replacement Players For MI, RCB, GT, PBKS For IPL 2025 Playoffs - Check In Pics
camera icon7
title
Janhvi Kapoor
Janhvi Kapoor's Cannes Looks: 7 Ethereal Looks Serves By The Homebound Actor
camera icon11
title
oldest languages in world
10 Oldest Languages In The World
NEWS ON ONE CLICK