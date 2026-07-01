/National Doctors’ Day 2026: From Munna Bhai to Dear Zindagi, 5 doctor characters that still live in our hearts

On National Doctors’ Day 2026, here’s a look at five unforgettable doctor characters from Bollywood who still feel fresh and relatable. These roles beautifully show the emotional, human, and inspiring side of doctors.
National Doctors' Day is not just about real-life heroes in white coats, but also about the unforgettable doctor characters we have seen on screen. Over the years, Bollywood has given us some powerful and emotional portrayals of doctors that continue to stay with us even today.
These characters not only entertained us but also showed the human side of doctors: their struggles, compassion, and dedication. Let’s take a look at five such memorable doctor characters who still feel fresh in the audience’s minds.
This role, played by Sonali Bendre, Dr Preeti, is shown as a kind, caring, and family-oriented doctor. Her character reflects how doctors balance their professional duties with personal relationships, making her relatable and lovable.
In the role played by Sanjay Dutt, Munna Bhai believes in treating patients with love, care, and emotional connection rather than just medicines. His “jaadu ki jhappi” became a symbol of human touch in healthcare, making this role truly unforgettable.
This role, played by Shah Rukh Khan, Dr Jehangir, is a modern therapist who helps people deal with their emotions and mental health. His calm nature and simple advice made therapy look approachable and normal. This character helped break the stigma around mental health in a very meaningful way.
Amitabh Bachchan, early in his career, carrying a weight that never quite lifts. Dr Bhaskar is serious, dedicated, and completely attached to his patient Anand in ways that blur the professional line. His emotional journey shows how doctors also get attached to their patients and go through pain and helplessness, making this role very powerful and touching.
Ayushmann Khurrana brought something different here. Dr Uday Gupta is young, a little lost, navigating a medical field full of gender stereotypes and the specific pressures of training that nobody really prepares you for. It's a modern story. Messy in the right ways. The character feels current because the issues he runs into, bias, self-doubt, and finding your footing, are still very much real.
These characters remind us that doctors are not just professionals but also humans with emotions, challenges, and stories. On National Doctors' Day 2026, these memorable roles help us appreciate both reel and real-life doctors who continue to inspire and make a difference in people’s lives.
(Image Credit: IMDb)