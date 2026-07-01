/National Doctors’ Day 2026: From Munna Bhai to Dear Zindagi, 5 doctor characters that still live in our hearts

National Doctors' Day 2026

National Doctors' Day is not just about real-life heroes in white coats, but also about the unforgettable doctor characters we have seen on screen. Over the years, Bollywood has given us some powerful and emotional portrayals of doctors that continue to stay with us even today.

These characters not only entertained us but also showed the human side of doctors: their struggles, compassion, and dedication. Let’s take a look at five such memorable doctor characters who still feel fresh in the audience’s minds.