/National Handloom Day 2026: From Aditi Rao Hydari to Alia Bhatt, Indian actresses who celebrated textile heritage as brides

Rashmika Mandanna

Although Rashmika Mandanna’s real-life wedding look naturally turned heads, her commitment to Indian textiles goes far beyond her big day. Whether attending high-profile film festivals, movie promotions, or cultural events, she frequently champions traditional silk sarees adorned with rich zari work and classic temple borders. Her genuine love for indigenous weaves has made her a powerful youth ambassador, inspiring a new generation to embrace traditional Indian craftsmanship.