/National Handloom Day 2026: From Aditi Rao Hydari to Alia Bhatt, Indian actresses who celebrated textile heritage as brides

National Handloom Day, celebrated every year on August 7 to mark the historical Swadeshi Movement of 1905, serves as a vital reminder to honour India’s rich weaving traditions and the skilled artisans keeping these crafts alive. In recent years, a growing number of Indian actresses have consciously stepped away from heavily embellished, trend-driven designer wear to embrace handcrafted drapes for their special day.
Yami Gautam’s wedding aesthetic remains a heartwarming example of sustainability, heritage, and emotional connection. Rather than commissioning a new bridal outfit, she chose to wear her mother’s traditional red silk saree, converting a treasured family heirloom into her main bridal attire.
Kritika Kamra’s bridal ensemble was a deeply personal homage to Chanderi, a craft deeply rooted in Madhya Pradesh’s rich textile history. She wore a bespoke, handwoven Chanderi saree created through her family's own textile label, Cinnabar, which was crafted using real zari by local artisans.
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When Samantha Ruth Prabhu married filmmaker Raj Nidimoru in December 2025, she made a striking statement by opting for a custom, handwoven flaming red Banarasi saree that quickly became the highlight of fashion commentary. Crafted in pure Katan satin silk by a single master artisan, the saree featured delicate powder-zari buttis, a finely woven Nishi border in intricate cutwork, and subtle beige-gold zardozi embroidery.
For her intimate wedding ceremony, Sonakshi Sinha chose a vintage ivory handwoven saree that beautifully merged historical craft with modern simplicity. The piece showcased intricate gold embroidery and delicate woven detailing that allowed the intrinsic quality of the fabric to take centre stage.
Alia Bhatt offered a fresh take on modern bridal aesthetics by choosing a soft ivory organza saree that celebrated delicate, understated handwork. Her saree was adorned with fine tilla embroidery, gentle floral motifs, and a scalloped border that reflected the meticulous skill of traditional Indian karigars.
Aditi Rao Hydari chose a traditional handwoven silk saree for her wedding celebrations, staying completely true to her signature royal and understated aesthetic. The rich texture of the handloom fabric was paired with heritage jewellery and minimal styling.
Although Rashmika Mandanna’s real-life wedding look naturally turned heads, her commitment to Indian textiles goes far beyond her big day. Whether attending high-profile film festivals, movie promotions, or cultural events, she frequently champions traditional silk sarees adorned with rich zari work and classic temple borders. Her genuine love for indigenous weaves has made her a powerful youth ambassador, inspiring a new generation to embrace traditional Indian craftsmanship.