/National Handloom Day 2026: Legendary Rekha, Vidya Balan to Janhvi Kapoor, Bollywood actresses in stunning sarees - In pics

National Handloom Day 2026: Actresses in stunning sarees

The National Handloom Day is celebrated on August 7 every year in India. It honours the handloom weaving community, highlights the sector's role in socio-economic growth, and commemorates the launch of the historic Swadeshi Movement in 1905. On this occasion, let's take a look at Bollywood's leading ladies - from Rekha and Vidya Balan to Deepika Padukone, among others who have consistently embraced handcrafted textiles, proving that Indian weaves are timeless.

(Pic Courtesy: Instagram)