/National Handloom Day 2026: Legendary Rekha, Vidya Balan to Janhvi Kapoor, Bollywood actresses in stunning sarees - In pics

National Handloom Day 2026: From Rekha, Vidya Balan to Deepika Padukone, among others who have consistently embraced handcrafted textiles, proving that Indian weaves are timeless.
The National Handloom Day is celebrated on August 7 every year in India. It honours the handloom weaving community, highlights the sector's role in socio-economic growth, and commemorates the launch of the historic Swadeshi Movement in 1905. On this occasion, let's take a look at Bollywood's leading ladies - from Rekha and Vidya Balan to Deepika Padukone, among others who have consistently embraced handcrafted textiles, proving that Indian weaves are timeless.
(Pic Courtesy: Instagram)
Deepika Padukone has played a significant role in showcasing the elegance of Indian handloom on both national and international platforms. Whether it's her iconic gold Kanjeevaram saree for her Bengaluru wedding reception, regal Banarasi silks or intricately woven traditional drapes, the actress has consistently celebrated India's rich textile heritage through her fashion choices.
Vidya Balan is one of Bollywood's frontrunners in advocating for Indian handloom, making the saree not just her signature style but a celebration of the country's rich textile legacy. Her wardrobe, filled with Kanjeevarams, Banarasi silks, Maheshwaris and other regional weaves, reflects a deep appreciation for India's centuries-old craftsmanship.
Rekha's association with Indian handloom is nothing short of iconic. The veteran actress has made exquisite Kanjeevaram silk sarees her signature, pairing them with traditional temple jewellery, fresh gajras and classic makeup that has become instantly recognisable.
Kangana Ranaut's wardrobe is a vibrant reflection of India's diverse textile traditions. From elegant handwoven silk sarees to regional weaves inspired by the country's rich cultural heritage, the actress has consistently embraced indigenous craftsmanship for public appearances and national celebrations.
Janhvi Kapoor represents a new generation that proudly embraces India's timeless textile traditions. By effortlessly styling traditional drapes with a modern sensibility, she has helped make handloom fashion aspirational for younger audiences.
Alia Bhatt continues to inspire younger audiences to celebrate heritage with pride while making traditional textiles feel effortlessly contemporary.