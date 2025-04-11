National Pet Day 2025: Celebrity-Pet Moments That Won The Internet And Fans' Hearts
These celeb-pet duos brought all the warmth and smiles this National Pet Day 2025 — one paw at a time!
Every year on April 11, pet lovers around the world come together to celebrate the joy, comfort, and unconditional love their furry companions bring into their lives — and National Pet Day is the perfect occasion to spotlight those heartwarming bonds. Celebrities are no exception when it comes to showering affection on their four-legged friends. This year, several stars took to social media to celebrate with their adorable pets, sharing candid and often hilarious glimpses into their homes. From cuddles to cat naps, these celeb-pet moments made fans go "aww" in unison.
Here’s a look at celebrities who truly stole the show (and our hearts) on National Pet Day 2025:
Kartik Aaryan & Katori
Kartik Aaryan’s pet dog, Katori, has carved a special place in fans’ hearts — and on Instagram! With her bright eyes and quirky charm, Katori often appears in Kartik's stories and reels. He once revealed how she became his source of peace and joy, calling her "the best decision of his life."
Boman Irani & Lisa
Boman Irani’s bond with his dog Lisa is simply heartwarming. Whether he's sharing a sweet morning cuddle or a reflective evening walk, Boman’s love for Lisa shines through. His touching posts and tributes to Lisa never fail to leave fans emotional and smiling.
Alia Bhatt & Edward the Cat
Alia Bhatt is a devoted cat mom to Edward, her British Shorthair with a regal flair. Whether she’s curled up reading a script or lounging on a lazy Sunday, Edward is usually somewhere close by, soaking in the spotlight with effortless feline grace.
Priyanka Chopra Jonas & Diana
Priyanka Chopra’s pup Diana isn’t just a pet — she’s practically a star! From jet-setting around the world to posing for high-fashion shoots, Diana is living the glam life. With her own Instagram handle and an enviable wardrobe, she’s one stylish furball.
Akansha Ranjan Kapoor and Miza
Akansha Ranjan Kapoor's relationship with her pet dog Miza is nothing less than heartwarming. A doting pet mom, Akansha adopted Miza, who was a stray, and provided her with a forever home filled with love, treats, and unlimited snuggles. Her Instagram is a combination of travel, fashion, and cute moments with Miza, which makes her one of the most relatable and lovable celeb pet parents out there.
Aaman Devgan & His Dogs
Ajay Devgan’s nephew, Aaman Devgan, is an animal lover through and through. His feed is peppered with adorable snapshots and videos of his dogs, showcasing their unbreakable bond. The way he interacts with them shows how deeply he values their companionship.
Munawar Faruqui & His Cat
Comedian Munawar Faruqui has a softer side that fans adore — and it’s all thanks to his feline friend. He often shares peaceful, cozy moments with his cat, highlighting the calm and love pets bring into our lives, even in the hustle of showbiz.
Khushi Kapoor & Her Dog
Khushi Kapoor’s cuddly moments with her dog are nothing short of wholesome. Whether lounging at home or capturing spontaneous selfies, her posts reflect the love and joy her dog brings into her everyday life.
Shanaya Kapoor & Pablo
Shanaya Kapoor’s constant companion is her dog Pablo, and the duo is absolutely inseparable. Whether she's unwinding after a long day or simply enjoying some downtime, Pablo is always by her side — making every moment extra special.
Final Bark
National Pet Day is more than just a celebration — it's a reminder of the unspoken language of love between humans and animals. These celeb-pet duos show that no matter how famous you are, the love of a pet is one of life’s purest joys.
