National Pet Day 2025: Celebrity-Pet Moments That Won The Internet And Fans' Hearts

Every year on April 11, pet lovers around the world come together to celebrate the joy, comfort, and unconditional love their furry companions bring into their lives — and National Pet Day is the perfect occasion to spotlight those heartwarming bonds. Celebrities are no exception when it comes to showering affection on their four-legged friends. This year, several stars took to social media to celebrate with their adorable pets, sharing candid and often hilarious glimpses into their homes. From cuddles to cat naps, these celeb-pet moments made fans go "aww" in unison.

Here’s a look at celebrities who truly stole the show (and our hearts) on National Pet Day 2025: