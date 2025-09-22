Advertisement
trendingPhotosenglish2962733https://zeenews.india.com/photos/entertainment/navratri-2025-bollywood-actressess-inspired-garba-dandiya-looks-to-try-out-this-festive-season-deepika-padukone-alia-bhatt-to-kiara-advani-more-2962733
NewsPhotosNavratri 2025: Bollywood Actresses's-Inspired Garba, Dandiya Looks To Try Out This Festive Season - Deepika Padukone, Alia Bhatt To Kiara Advani & More
photoDetails

Navratri 2025: Bollywood Actresses's-Inspired Garba, Dandiya Looks To Try Out This Festive Season - Deepika Padukone, Alia Bhatt To Kiara Advani & More

Navratri 2025: Bollywood Actresses's-Inspired Garba, Dandiya Looks - So, let's take cue from our desi celebs and get going to recreate the best Garba and Dandiya OOTD for Navratri 2025. 

Updated:Sep 22, 2025, 08:00 AM IST
Follow Us

Navratri 2025 Celeb-Inspo Garba-Dandiya OOTD

1/6
Navratri 2025 Celeb-Inspo Garba-Dandiya OOTD

Navratri 2025 Celeb-Inspo Garba-Dandiya OOTD: It is that time of the year when festive spirit of Navratri and Durga Puja engulfs the entire atmosphere. Also, planning some of the most vibrant looks for Garba and Dandiya nights can keep you busy as well. So, let's take cue from our desi celebs and get going to recreate the best Garba and Dandiya OOTD for Navratri 2025. 

(Pic Courtesy: Instagram)

Follow Us

Kiara Advani

2/6
Kiara Advani

New momma Kiara Advani wore a stunning red Leheriya print lehenga-choli in Satyaprem Ki Katha co-starring Kartik Aaryan. She highlighted the perfect Gujarati vibe in her attire which can be recreated this Garba-Dandiya night season.

Follow Us

Janhvi Kapoor

3/6
Janhvi Kapoor

Gen Z actress Janhvi Kapoor aced her Garba night feels in a vibrant multi-coloured mirror work lehenga choli last year in Navratri.

ALSO READ: Navratri 2025 Celeb Style Wardrobe Inspo: Aishwarya Rai's Red Saree To Alia Bhatt's Funky Lehenga-Choli Look - In Pics

Follow Us

Deepika Padukone

4/6
Deepika Padukone

Who can forget Deepika Padukone's gorgeous iconic Dandiya-Garba look in white-red border lehenga with black-red choli in Nagade song from Ram-Leela movie by Sanjay Leela Bhansali. 

Follow Us

Ananya Panday

5/6
Ananya Panday

Another Gen Z star Ananya Panday is known for wearing the most trendy OOTD when it comes to any festivity. So her pop pink Punit Balana piece highlighted Rajasthani heritage with modern flair. She turned showstopper this year at the 10-year anniversary show of the designer at Jaipur’s Rambagh Palace. The pink lehenga can surely be recreated for Dandiya or Garba nights this Navratri 2025 festival.

Follow Us

Alia Bhatt

6/6
Alia Bhatt

Alia Bhatt wore a Navratri perfect outfit last year and turned heads as she appeared on sets of Bigg Boss Marathi. She opted for a red-maroon shade sharara set with sleeveless kurta in sequinned embellishments. She paired it with Ajrakh-printed sharara pants. Can definitely try this out this season!

Follow Us
navratri 2025Navratri 2025 celeb styleNavratri 2025 fashionNavratri 2025 Bollywood celebsNavratri 2025 lehenga choliNavratri 2025 sareesDurga Puja 2025Durga Pujo 2025EntertainmentDeepika PadukoneAlia BhattKiara AdvaniJanhvi KapoorNavratri 2025 StyleDurga Puja 2025 Stylefestival wardrobeSaree designsblouse designsCelebrity stylecelebrity fashion tips
Advertisement

Trending Photos

camera icon8
title
RCB
4 Players RCB Might Release Before IPL 2026 Auction: Liam Livingstone, Mayank Agarwal And...
camera icon9
title
ICC Women's Cricket World Cup 2025
Meet All Captains Of Women's World Cup 2025: Harmanpreet Kaur To Alyssa Healy, Check Full List
camera icon7
title
navratri 2025
Navratri 2025: Celebrities Who Rocked Regal Looks - See Who Might Steal The Show In 2025
camera icon8
title
UPSC Success Story
Meet Young Woman Who Conquered UPSC Twice To Become IAS Officer; Her Name Is…
camera icon10
title
weekly numerology predictions
Weekly Numerology Predictions For September 22- 28: Feeling Stuck, Restless, Or Ignored; Check What Numbers Say