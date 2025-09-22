Navratri 2025: Bollywood Actresses's-Inspired Garba, Dandiya Looks To Try Out This Festive Season - Deepika Padukone, Alia Bhatt To Kiara Advani & More
Navratri 2025: Bollywood Actresses's-Inspired Garba, Dandiya Looks - So, let's take cue from our desi celebs and get going to recreate the best Garba and Dandiya OOTD for Navratri 2025.
Navratri 2025 Celeb-Inspo Garba-Dandiya OOTD
Navratri 2025 Celeb-Inspo Garba-Dandiya OOTD: It is that time of the year when festive spirit of Navratri and Durga Puja engulfs the entire atmosphere. Also, planning some of the most vibrant looks for Garba and Dandiya nights can keep you busy as well. So, let's take cue from our desi celebs and get going to recreate the best Garba and Dandiya OOTD for Navratri 2025.
Kiara Advani
New momma Kiara Advani wore a stunning red Leheriya print lehenga-choli in Satyaprem Ki Katha co-starring Kartik Aaryan. She highlighted the perfect Gujarati vibe in her attire which can be recreated this Garba-Dandiya night season.
Janhvi Kapoor
Gen Z actress Janhvi Kapoor aced her Garba night feels in a vibrant multi-coloured mirror work lehenga choli last year in Navratri.
Deepika Padukone
Who can forget Deepika Padukone's gorgeous iconic Dandiya-Garba look in white-red border lehenga with black-red choli in Nagade song from Ram-Leela movie by Sanjay Leela Bhansali.
Ananya Panday
Another Gen Z star Ananya Panday is known for wearing the most trendy OOTD when it comes to any festivity. So her pop pink Punit Balana piece highlighted Rajasthani heritage with modern flair. She turned showstopper this year at the 10-year anniversary show of the designer at Jaipur’s Rambagh Palace. The pink lehenga can surely be recreated for Dandiya or Garba nights this Navratri 2025 festival.
Alia Bhatt
Alia Bhatt wore a Navratri perfect outfit last year and turned heads as she appeared on sets of Bigg Boss Marathi. She opted for a red-maroon shade sharara set with sleeveless kurta in sequinned embellishments. She paired it with Ajrakh-printed sharara pants. Can definitely try this out this season!
