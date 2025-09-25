Navratri 2025 Celeb Style Jewellery Inspo, Top Trends: Deepika Padukone's Dangling Chandbalis To Alia Bhatt's Perfect Choker Set - In Pics
Navratri 2025 Celeb-Style Top Jewellery Trends: This Navratri, get going with your perfect Garba-Dandiya night look, following the desi celebrities' chic look. Be it Deepika Padukone's dangling chandbalis or Alia Bhatt's stunning choker set - the designs create a whole new festive vibe this season. The 9-day Navratri festival is dedicated to Goddess Durga where 9 different forms of the feminine power are worshipped. Get ready to check out some festive ready top Navratri Jewellery designs and top trends:
Deepika Padukone's Chandbalis
Deepika Padukone has been seen wearing chandbali earrings on multiple occasions. From Sabyasachi Amrapali earrings to huge chaandbaalis - she has worn this piece of statement like a diva.
Janhvi Kapoor's Choker Set
Janhvi Kapoor attended the special screening of her upcoming film 'Homebound' in a stunning navy blue saree once worn by her late mother, legendary actress Sridevi. The actress wore a navy blue saree with golden embroidery, which she paired with a black velvet blouse. She completed the look with statement earrings, a choker-style necklace, and a sleek bun. Can try this out!
Shanaya Kapoor's Emerald Set
Wearing a timeless dazzling diamond and Russian emerald masterpiece, Shanaya Kapoor shot for a jewellery brand.
Kareena Kapoor Wearing Silver Jewellery
Last year in 2024 Dussehra, Kareena Kapoor rocker her desi avatar, wearing a purple lehenga by ace fashion designer Anamika Khanna. She was seen donning traditional silver jewellery comprising a layered necklace, a broad bracelet on the wrist, and a pair of statement earrings.
Alia Bhatt Statement Earrings
Alia Bhatt's Diwali 2021 look remained a fan-favourite for a long time. The polka dotted bandhani lehenga paired with traditional dangling jhumki earrings in bright contrasting orange was a high.
