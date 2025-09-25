Advertisement
trendingPhotosenglish2964082https://zeenews.india.com/photos/entertainment/navratri-2025-celeb-style-jewellery-inspo-top-trends-deepika-padukones-dangling-chandbalis-to-alia-bhatts-perfect-choker-set-in-pics-2964082
NewsPhotosNavratri 2025 Celeb Style Jewellery Inspo, Top Trends: Deepika Padukone's Dangling Chandbalis To Alia Bhatt's Perfect Choker Set - In Pics
photoDetails

Navratri 2025 Celeb Style Jewellery Inspo, Top Trends: Deepika Padukone's Dangling Chandbalis To Alia Bhatt's Perfect Choker Set - In Pics

Navratri 2025 Celeb-Style Top Jewellery Trends: Be it Deepika Padukone's dangling chaandbalis or Alia Bhatt's stunning choker set - they create a whole new festive vibe this season.

Updated:Sep 25, 2025, 08:00 AM IST
Follow Us

Navratri 2025 Celeb-Style Top Jewellery Trends

1/6
Navratri 2025 Celeb-Style Top Jewellery Trends

Navratri 2025 Celeb-Style Top Jewellery Trends: This Navratri, get going with your perfect Garba-Dandiya night look, following the desi celebrities' chic look. Be it Deepika Padukone's dangling chandbalis or Alia Bhatt's stunning choker set - the designs create a whole new festive vibe this season. The 9-day Navratri festival is dedicated to Goddess Durga where 9 different forms of the feminine power are worshipped. Get ready to check out some festive ready top Navratri Jewellery designs and top trends:

(Pic Courtesy: Instagram)

Follow Us

Deepika Padukone's Chandbalis

2/6
Deepika Padukone's Chandbalis

Deepika Padukone has been seen wearing chandbali earrings on multiple occasions. From Sabyasachi Amrapali earrings to huge chaandbaalis - she has worn this piece of statement like a diva. 

Follow Us

Janhvi Kapoor's Choker Set

3/6
Janhvi Kapoor's Choker Set

Janhvi Kapoor attended the special screening of her upcoming film 'Homebound' in a stunning navy blue saree once worn by her late mother, legendary actress Sridevi. The actress wore a navy blue saree with golden embroidery, which she paired with a black velvet blouse. She completed the look with statement earrings, a choker-style necklace, and a sleek bun. Can try this out!

Follow Us

Shanaya Kapoor's Emerald Set

4/6
Shanaya Kapoor's Emerald Set

Wearing a timeless dazzling diamond and Russian emerald masterpiece, Shanaya Kapoor shot for a jewellery brand.

Follow Us

Kareena Kapoor Wearing Silver Jewellery

5/6
Kareena Kapoor Wearing Silver Jewellery

Last year in 2024 Dussehra, Kareena Kapoor rocker her desi avatar, wearing a purple lehenga by ace fashion designer Anamika Khanna. She was seen donning traditional silver jewellery comprising a layered necklace, a broad bracelet on the wrist, and a pair of statement earrings.

Follow Us

Alia Bhatt Statement Earrings

6/6
Alia Bhatt Statement Earrings

Alia Bhatt's Diwali 2021 look remained a fan-favourite for a long time. The polka dotted bandhani lehenga paired with traditional dangling jhumki earrings in bright contrasting orange was a high.

Follow Us
navratri 2025Navratri 2025 jewellery designsNavratri 2025 celeb jewellery inspoDurga Puja 2025Durga PujaDurga Pujo 2025Navratri 2025 ColoursEntertainmentNavratri 2025 celeb styleNavratri 2025 fashionNavratri 2025 Bollywood celebsNavratri 2025 lehenga choliNavratri 2025 sareesAlia BhattNavratri 2025 StyleDurga Puja 2025 Stylefestival wardrobeCelebrity stylecelebrity fashion tipscelebrity jewellery designsFestival jewelleryTemple JewelleryGold price todaysilver price todaygold jewellery designssilver jewellery designs
Advertisement

Trending Photos

camera icon8
title
mobility
Vande Bharat Sleeper Launch Delayed: Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw Shares Big Update - Check Expected New Launch Date, Route, Other Details
camera icon9
title
toxic bird
Meet The Only Bird In The World Called 'Toxic' — Never Touch This Bird Found In....
camera icon10
title
youngest Ballon d’Or winners
Cristiano Ronaldo To Lionel Messi: Top 10 Youngest Ballon d’Or Winners In Football History - In Pics
camera icon7
title
Cigarette Baba Shrine Lucknow
Cigarettes Are Offered At This Shrine, Not Flowers Or Chadar; Know The Secret Of Hindu-Muslim Devotion
camera icon9
title
success story
Meet The Man Who Joined India’s Latest Billionaire Club, Worked with Sachin Tendulkar, And Now Owns a Company Valued at Rs 95,500,000,000; Know Who He Is...