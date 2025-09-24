1 / 8

Navratri 2025 Celebrity Hairstyle Inspo, Trends: On the auspicious occasion of Navratri, the whole nation is immersed in the festive spirit. The 9-day long festival is dedicated to Goddess Durga and her 9 different forms - each one prayed during these nine days. While different colours are associated with the goddess, you can take cue from our celebs while doing up your hairdo. Today, let's check out some fun hairstyles to be tried at home this Navratri ala Bollywood celeb style.

ALSO READ: Navratri 2025 Colours: Kareena To Kiara - 9 Celebrity-Inspired Navratri Outfit Ideas Based On Colours

(Pic Courtesy: Instagram)