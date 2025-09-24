Navratri 2025 Celebrity Hairstyle Inspo, Trends: Janhvi Kapoor's Accessorised Hairdo To Tara Sutaria's Gajra Look - In Pics
Navratri 2025 Celebrity Hairstyle Inspo: Today, let's check out some fun hairstyles to be tried at home this Navratri ala Bollywood celeb style.
Navratri 2025 Celebrity Hairstyle Inspo, Trends: On the auspicious occasion of Navratri, the whole nation is immersed in the festive spirit. The 9-day long festival is dedicated to Goddess Durga and her 9 different forms - each one prayed during these nine days. While different colours are associated with the goddess, you can take cue from our celebs while doing up your hairdo. Today, let's check out some fun hairstyles to be tried at home this Navratri ala Bollywood celeb style.
Tara Sutaria's Gajra Look
Actress Tara Sutaria sports a sleek bun adorned with fresh Gajras - she accessorised it with a choker and drop earrings.
Shraddha Kapoor's Braid Look
Shraddha Kapoor's hairstyle game is on fire. She donned a thick braid and gave an edgy look with statement jewellery.
Shanaya Kapoor's Hairdo
Gen Z actress Shanaya Kapoor wore a gorgeous Tarun Tahiliani lehenga in crimson and gold shades at a star wedding last year. She flaunted a stunning statement hair piece adorning her braided hairdo.
Nitanshi Goel's Messy Braid
Nitanshi Goel's messy braid intertwined the pleats with a matching ribbon. The actress accessorises her hairstyle with a headpiece. Also, her famous Cannes custom paranda hairdo with pearl chains hanging from her braid can be recreated
Janhvi Kapoor's Festive Hairdo
Janhvi Kapoor kept her half hair open and pinned the upper half from the sides to give an elegant yet generous look. She pairs her ethnic ensemble with traditional earrings with ear chain.
Ananya Panday's Festive Hairstyle
Ananya Panday dons a messy braid. The actress placed a few floral pieces on her pleats to keep it breezy.
Aditi Rao Hydari's Floral Hairdo
Aditi Rao Hydari wore a beautiful pickle green silk-organza saree worth Rs 45k from designer Punit Balana. She flaunter her sleek hair bun adorned with pink and white flowers, perfect for a festive outing.
