Navratri 2025 Colours: Celeb-Style Inspo For 9 Day-Colour Based Attire, Fashion Cues From Kareena Kapoor, Kiara Advani To Triptii Dimri

Navratri 2025 Colours: The much-revered festival of Navratri is here and the excitement in devotees is palpable. For 9 days, a day-wise colour code is followed, depending upon which, an attire is worn. Each day of Navratri dedicated to a form of Navdurga (goddess Durga) and a colour is also associated with the divine power. Today, here's a complete 9-day colour guide for you to be followed during Navratri 2025. Adding to it, we will share a celeb-style wardrobe guide which you can recreate and make your festive dressing vibrant!

(Pic Courtesy: Instagram Photos/Movie Stills)