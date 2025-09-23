Navratri 2025 Colours: Celeb-Style Inspo For 9 Day-Colour Based Attire, Fashion Cues From Kareena Kapoor, Kiara Advani To Triptii Dimri
Navratri 2025 Colours: Today, here's a complete 9-day colour guide for you to be followed during Navratri 2025. Kareena to Kiara, a list of celeb-style wardrobe guide which you can recreate and make your festive dressing vibrant!
Navratri 2025 Colours: Celeb-Style Inspo
Navratri 2025 Colours: The much-revered festival of Navratri is here and the excitement in devotees is palpable. For 9 days, a day-wise colour code is followed, depending upon which, an attire is worn. Each day of Navratri dedicated to a form of Navdurga (goddess Durga) and a colour is also associated with the divine power. Today, here's a complete 9-day colour guide for you to be followed during Navratri 2025. Adding to it, we will share a celeb-style wardrobe guide which you can recreate and make your festive dressing vibrant!
Navratri Day 1 Colour - White ( Kareena Kapoor)
At the Raj Kapoor Film Festival, which began in Mumbai to celebrate Raj Kapoor’s 100th birth anniversary, Kareena wore a white Jacket Anarkali Suit by Pakistan-based designer Iqbal Hussain in ivory pure raw silk. She wore a three-layered, uncut Polki necklace from Maya Sanghavi Jewels and a choker from Razwada Jewels. Quite classy!
Navratri Day 2 Colour - Red (Kiara Advani)
New mommy Kiara Advani wore a stunning red Leheriya print lehenga-choli in Satyaprem Ki Katha co-starring Kartik Aaryan. She highlighted the perfect Gujarati vibe in her attire which can be recreated this Garba-Dandiya night season.
Navratri Day 3 Colour - Royal Blue (Kriti Sanon)
Kriti Sanon once wore an Anit Dongre designed royal blue lehenga with a diaphanous dupatta. Pairing it with heavy earrings and mang tika - she looked stunning in desi avatar.
Navratri Day 4 Colour - Yellow (Alia Bhatt)
Actress Alia Bhatt once wore a pop yellow Anarkali suit for her friend's wedding festivities. It was Manish Malhotra number in semi-sheer material with floral embroidery all over it. She wore heavy earrings with it and kept her makeup minimal.
Navratri Day 5 Colour - Green ( Bhumi Pednekar)
Actress wore a metallic green lehenga in a crumpled texture. It added drama to the outfit with heavy statement neck jewellery and armlet.
Navratri Day 6 Colour - Grey (Aditi Rao Hydari)
Aditi Rao Hydari wore a metallic grey lehenga featuring rich zari work. She looks gorgeous in her desi avatar.
Navratri Day 7 Colour - Orange (Mouni Roy)
Soon after her wedding with Suraj Nambiar, Mouni Roy stepped out wearing an orange anarkali suit in Mumbai. She also donned a vermilion-filled hairline and was all smiles for the paps.
Navratri Day 8 Colour - Peacock Green (Madhuri Dixit)
Madhuri Dixit is looking stunning in a fusion dress featuring heavy detailed work. This unconventional pick on a festive outing can be a trend-setting number.
Navratri Day 9 Colour - Pink (Triptii Dimri)
Triptii Dimri wore this Manish Malhotra pink lehenga with silver and golden work. Donot miss the pink flowers sitting beautifully in her bun and the heavy jewellery completes her traditional attire.
