Navratri 2025 Day 1: 7 White Ethnic Outfits Inspired by B-Town Divas Gen Z Must Try This Festive Season
Navratri 2025 Day 1: 7 White Ethnic Outfits Inspired by B-Town Divas Gen Z Must Try This Festive Season

Navratri 2025 Day 1: As Navratri began on September 22,2025 and the festive spirit is in full swing as devotees welcome Maa Durga home. Day 1 of Navratri, symbolised by the colour white and dedicated to Maa Shailputri, is the perfect occasion to refresh your ethnic wardrobe. Take cues from these Bollywood divas to elevate your style game with elegance and glamour this festive season.

Updated:Sep 22, 2025, 07:39 PM IST
Ananya Panday

1/7
Ananya Panday

Ananya Panday stunned in a regal white anarkali, serving major fashion inspo. This Navratri, take cues from the diva to slay on Day 1. 

Shilpa Shetty

2/7
Shilpa Shetty

Shilpa Shetty's white ethnic look served the perfect festive vibe this Navratri. The saree featured tonal chikankari work, textured sequins, delicate tassels, and layers of pearl accents, making it a standout fashion statement

Shraddha Kapoor

3/7
Shraddha Kapoor

Shraddha Kapoor stuns in a white satin saree paired with a bordered blouse, showcasing a unique blend of modern and traditional fashion this Navratri Day 1.

Athiya Shetty

4/7
Athiya Shetty

Athiya Shetty's printed white ethnic look offers a soft yet stunning style statement this Navratri perfect for those who love simple and elegant outfits. 

Kangana Ranaut

5/7
Kangana Ranaut

Kangana Ranaut’s stunning white ethnic look is ultimate inspiration for minimal-fashion lovers. Ditching the saree, she opted for an anarkali suit, completing the ensemble with oxidized jewellery. 

Yami Gautam

6/7
Yami Gautam

Yami Gautam dazzles in a heavily embroidered traditional saree, exuding festive elegance.

Alia Bhatt

7/7
Alia Bhatt

Looking for a minimal outfit? Alia Bhatt’s white ethnic look is your saviour. She stuns in traditional fashion, making it a must-try this Navratri. 

(All Images: Instagram)

Navratri 2025 Day 1Navratri 2025 Day 1 White OutfitsGen ZNavratri 2025 Fashion InspoNavratri 2025 Day 1 Outfit IdeasCelebs White Ethnic Outfitsnavratri day 1Navratri Fashion 2025
