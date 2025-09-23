NewsPhotosNavratri 2025 Day 2: Sreeleela To Katrina Kaif - 7 BEST Red Ethnic Outfits To Elevate Your Fashion Game
photoDetails
Navratri 2025 Day 2: Sreeleela To Katrina Kaif - 7 BEST Red Ethnic Outfits To Elevate Your Fashion Game
Navratri 2025 Day 2: The second day of Navratri, dedicated to Maa Brahmacharini and symbolised by the colour red, is the perfect occasion to refresh your ethnic wardrobe. Embrace the festive spirit by wearing stunning red outfits and take inspiration from these Bollywood divas to elevate your style with elegance, glamour, and a stunning fashion statement.
Navratri 2025 Celebs Fashion
1/8
This Navratri, make a standout fashion statement on Day 2 of the festivities. If you’re looking for a minimal yet elegant ethnic style guide, this fashion gallery is your ultimate saviour for curating the perfect traditional OOTD. Take cues from these Bollywood divas to blend grace, glamour, and festive charm while keeping your look effortlessly chic.
Sreeleela
2/8
Tamannaah Bhatia
3/8
Pratibha Rannta
4/8
Parineeti Chopra
5/8
Suhana Khan
6/8
Katrina Kaif
7/8
Athiya Shetty
8/8
Advertisement
Trending Photos
7
9
8
8