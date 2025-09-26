Navratri 2025 Day 5 Colour Green Celeb Style Inspo: Shanaya Kapoor's Chiffon Saree To Deepika Padukone's Sharara Suit - In Pics
Navratri 2025 Green Colour Celeb Style
Navratri 2025 Green Colour Celeb Style: On the auspicious occasion of Navratri 2025 Day 5, colour green is followed. So, to help you match the outfits with the festive colour, we have compiled a list of desi celebs wearing the colour in different avatars - from sarees to suits. Recreate your festive vibe with a the ethnic wardrobe guide celeb-style.
(Pic Courtesy: Instagram)
Bhumi Pednekar's Metallic Lehenga
Actress wore a metallic green lehenga in a crumpled texture. It added drama to the outfit with heavy statement neck jewellery and armlet.
Aditi Rao Hydari's Green Organza Saree
Aditi Rao Hydari wore a beautiful pickle green silk-organza saree worth Rs 45k from designer Punit Balana. She flaunter her sleek hair bun adorned with pink and white flowers, perfect for a festive outing.
Shanaya Kapoor In Chiffon Saree
Gen Z Shanaya Kapoor wore a gorgeous chiffon green saree by Manish Malhotra with an embellished sequined blouse. This can be a sleek festive look.
Deepika Padukone's Green Sharara Suit
The actress wore a gorgeous silk kurta and sharara set by Sabyasachi Mukherjee which she worn a few years back.
Anushka Sharma In Benarasi Saree
Bollywood actress Anushka Sharma wore a stunning green Banarasi saree some years back while getting the prestigious Smita Patil Award. This look seems perfect for the festive season.
