Navratri 2025 Day 5 Colour Green Celeb Style Inspo: Shanaya Kapoor's Chiffon Saree To Deepika Padukone's Sharara Suit - In Pics
Navratri 2025 Day 5 Colour Green Celeb Style Inspo: Shanaya Kapoor's Chiffon Saree To Deepika Padukone's Sharara Suit - In Pics

Navratri 2025 Day 5 Colour Green Celeb Style Inspo: Recreate your festive vibe with a the ethnic wardrobe guide celeb-style - from Deepika Padukone to Shanaya Kapoor.

Updated:Sep 26, 2025, 12:25 PM IST
Navratri 2025 Green Colour Celeb Style

Navratri 2025 Green Colour Celeb Style

Navratri 2025 Green Colour Celeb Style: On the auspicious occasion of Navratri 2025 Day 5, colour green is followed. So, to help you match the outfits with the festive colour, we have compiled a list of desi celebs wearing the colour in different avatars - from sarees to suits. Recreate your festive vibe with a the ethnic wardrobe guide celeb-style.

(Pic Courtesy: Instagram)

Bhumi Pednekar's Metallic Lehenga

Bhumi Pednekar's Metallic Lehenga

Actress wore a metallic green lehenga in a crumpled texture. It added drama to the outfit with heavy statement neck jewellery and armlet.

Aditi Rao Hydari's Green Organza Saree

Aditi Rao Hydari's Green Organza Saree

Aditi Rao Hydari wore a beautiful pickle green silk-organza saree worth Rs 45k from designer Punit Balana. She flaunter her sleek hair bun adorned with pink and white flowers, perfect for a festive outing.

Shanaya Kapoor In Chiffon Saree

Shanaya Kapoor In Chiffon Saree

Gen Z Shanaya Kapoor wore a gorgeous chiffon green saree by Manish Malhotra with an embellished sequined blouse. This can be a sleek festive look.

Deepika Padukone's Green Sharara Suit

Deepika Padukone's Green Sharara Suit

The actress wore a gorgeous silk kurta and sharara set by Sabyasachi Mukherjee which she worn a few years back.

Anushka Sharma In Benarasi Saree

Anushka Sharma In Benarasi Saree

Bollywood actress Anushka Sharma wore a stunning green Banarasi saree some years back while getting the prestigious Smita Patil Award. This look seems perfect for the festive season.

navratri 2025Navratri 2025 celeb styleDurga Puja 2025Durga PujaDurga Pujo 2025Navratri 2025 ColoursEntertainmentNavratri 2025 fashionNavratri 2025 Bollywood celebsNavratri 2025 lehenga choliNavratri 2025 sareesShanaya KapoorDeepika PadukoneBhumi PednekarNavratri 2025 StyleDurga Puja 2025 Stylefestival wardrobeCelebrity stylecelebrity fashion tipscelebrity jewellery designs
