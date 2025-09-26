1 / 6

Navratri 2025 Green Colour Celeb Style: On the auspicious occasion of Navratri 2025 Day 5, colour green is followed. So, to help you match the outfits with the festive colour, we have compiled a list of desi celebs wearing the colour in different avatars - from sarees to suits. Recreate your festive vibe with a the ethnic wardrobe guide celeb-style.

(Pic Courtesy: Instagram)