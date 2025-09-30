Advertisement
Navratri 2025 Durga Ashtami Day 9 Colour Pink: Shanaya Kapoor, Sara Tendulkar To Hina Khan, Celeb-Style Diary - In Pics
Navratri 2025 Durga Ashtami Day 9 Colour Pink: Shanaya Kapoor, Sara Tendulkar To Hina Khan, Celeb-Style Diary - In Pics

Navratri 2025 Durga Ashtami Day 9 Colour Pink: Maha Ashtami will be on September 30, 2025 - From Shanaya Kapoor, Sara Tendulkar To Hina Khan, Here's Your Celeb-Style Diary - In Pics

Updated:Sep 30, 2025, 07:00 AM IST
Navratri Maha Ashtami 2025 Date, Day 9 Colour

Navratri Maha Ashtami 2025 Date, Day 9 Colour

Navratri Maha Ashtami 2025 Date, Day 9, Celeb Inspo: The much revered 9-day long Navratri festivity has been ushered in with much gusto and fervour. The Shardiya Navratri which takes place in September-October annually coincides with Durga Puja which is a 5-day festivity and a major festival of Bengalis across the globe. Dussehra marks the culmination of festive fervour and this year it will be celebrated on October 2.

This year, Tritya Tithi was marked on two consecutive days as per drikpanchang, therefore today is Day 8 of Navratri but Saptami is being celebrated. Maha Ashtami will be on September 30, 2025.

(Pic Courtesy: Instagram)

Triptii Dimri's Pink Lehenga

Triptii Dimri's Pink Lehenga

Triptii Dimri wore this Manish Malhotra pink lehenga with silver and golden work. Donot miss the pink flowers sitting beautifully in her bun and the heavy jewellery completes her traditional attire.  

Shanaya Kapoor In Pink Saree

Shanaya Kapoor In Pink Saree

Shanaya Kapoor wore a stunning Manish Malhotra pink Banarasi tissue saree for one of the high-profile events in Mumbai. She looked gorgeous in minimal makeup and gajra look.

Sara Tendulkar Wore Pink Sharara

Sara Tendulkar Wore Pink Sharara

Legendary former Indian cricketer Sachin Tendulkar's daughter Sara Tendulkar aced her ethnic game well upto the mark in a pink coloured pretty looking mirror work sharara set last Diwali. She looked absolutely breathtaking in her Indian attire.

Hina Khan In Pink Anarkali

Hina Khan In Pink Anarkali

Actress and Cancer warrior Hina Khan wore a gorgeous pink Anarkali set by Paulmi and Harsh. This beautiful silk Alia cut kurta and palazzo pants she wore for an event in Varanasi. 

Mrunal Thakur Wears Pink Anarkali

Mrunal Thakur Wears Pink Anarkali

Actress Mrunal Thakur was spotted wearing a beautiful pink Anarkali with a V neck for the promotions of 'The Family Star'. She kept her look simple and caught attention of her fans.

Kriti Sanon's Pink Lehenga

Kriti Sanon's Pink Lehenga

The actress stepped out wearing a baby pink lehenga by ace designer Nachiket Barve. She wore it for the promotions of her film ‘Adipurush’. 

