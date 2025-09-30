Navratri 2025 Durga Ashtami Day 9 Colour Pink: Shanaya Kapoor, Sara Tendulkar To Hina Khan, Celeb-Style Diary - In Pics

1 / 7

Navratri Maha Ashtami 2025 Date, Day 9, Celeb Inspo: The much revered 9-day long Navratri festivity has been ushered in with much gusto and fervour. The Shardiya Navratri which takes place in September-October annually coincides with Durga Puja which is a 5-day festivity and a major festival of Bengalis across the globe. Dussehra marks the culmination of festive fervour and this year it will be celebrated on October 2.

This year, Tritya Tithi was marked on two consecutive days as per drikpanchang, therefore today is Day 8 of Navratri but Saptami is being celebrated. Maha Ashtami will be on September 30, 2025.

(Pic Courtesy: Instagram)