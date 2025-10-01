1 / 6

Maha Navami 2025 Today: The revered festival of Navratri and Durga Puja are being celebrated across the nation with much gusto and fervour. In fact, so much so that our desis abroad are also immersed in the festive spirit. The 9-days of Navratri coincide with 5 days of Durga Pujo which is annually marked around September-October. The celebration of Maa Durga and her 9 different forms are worshipped in Navratri while victory of good over evil is revered by Bengalis as Maa comes home during Pujo. The festivity culminates with Dussehra that will be marked on October 2 this year.

Let's take some celeb-inspo for our festive ethnic wear wardrobe. Check what A-lister stars like Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Katrina Kaif to Alia Bhatt wore at different occasions which can be recreated now: