NewsPhotosNavratri 2025 Maha Navami Celeb Style Wardrobe Inspo: Aishwarya Rai's Pink Anarkalis, Katrina Kaif's Red Saree To Janhvi Kapoor's Lavender Tissue Saree Look - Pics
Navratri 2025 Maha Navami Celeb Style Wardrobe Inspo: Aishwarya Rai's Pink Anarkalis, Katrina Kaif's Red Saree To Janhvi Kapoor's Lavender Tissue Saree Look - Pics

Maha Navami Celeb Style: Let's take some celeb-inspo for our festive ethnic wear wardrobe. Check what A-lister stars like Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Katrina Kaif to Alia Bhatt wore at different occasions which can be recreated now

 

Updated:Oct 01, 2025, 07:00 AM IST
Navratri 2025 Maha Navami Celeb Style Wardrobe Inspo

1/6
Navratri 2025 Maha Navami Celeb Style Wardrobe Inspo

Maha Navami 2025 Today: The revered festival of Navratri and Durga Puja are being celebrated across the nation with much gusto and fervour. In fact, so much so that our desis abroad are also immersed in the festive spirit. The 9-days of Navratri coincide with 5 days of Durga Pujo which is annually marked around September-October. The celebration of Maa Durga and her 9 different forms are worshipped in Navratri while victory of good over evil is revered by Bengalis as Maa comes home during Pujo. The festivity culminates with Dussehra that will be marked on October 2 this year. 

Let's take some celeb-inspo for our festive ethnic wear wardrobe. Check what A-lister stars like Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Katrina Kaif to Alia Bhatt wore at different occasions which can be recreated now: 

Kiara Advani's Lemon Green Suit

2/6
Kiara Advani's Lemon Green Suit

New mommy Kiara Advani visited Durga Puja pandal in 2023 wearing a pop lime green suit, radiating the glow on her face. Fans loved her simple yet elegant look back then. You can also recreate it this time!

Katrina Kaif's Red Saree

3/6
Katrina Kaif's Red Saree

The preggers actress wore a beautiful red zardozi Sabyasachi saree and heavy neckpiece with full sleeve blouse for a grand wedding ceremony of a celebrity couple last year. Another red saree look of hers which caught attention was her Karwa Chauth sheer saree with gold zari yet again by ace designer Sabyasachi. Kat wore a beautiful red saree with full sleeve blouse, bindi adorning her forehead for Kalyan Jewellers' Navratri celebration in Thrissur back in 2023. 

Janhvi Kapoor's Tissue Silk Saree

4/6
Janhvi Kapoor's Tissue Silk Saree

The Gen Z actress prayed at the Navratri puja celebrations held in Thrissur in 2023. She wore a lavender-pink tissue silk saree by Manish Malhotra with a gajra, diamond necklace and earrings. She attended the Navratri event organised by Kalyan Jewellers in the city.

Alia Bhatt's Red Saree

5/6
Alia Bhatt's Red Saree

Bollywood actress Alia Bhatt wore a gorgeous red saree from Torani. It is called the Sindoori Nayantara Ambika Saree Set. She wore this during Durga Puja festivity in 2024.

Aishwarya Rai's Pink Anarkali Suit

6/6
Aishwarya Rai's Pink Anarkali Suit

Beauty queen Aishwarya Rai has worn ethnic wear like none. Be it anarkalis or silk sarees - Ash does it like a diva. She has worn different Anarkali designs in shades of pink. 

