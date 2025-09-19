1 / 9

Navratri 2025, Durga Puja 2025 Dates, Fashion Trends: The festive time is almost here and we can't be more excited about it. The 9-day long Shardiya Navratri festival will start from September 22 this year, with much revered Durga Puja starting from September 28-October 2. Mahalaya will be marked on September 21 this time. So, with so much festivity happening around, have you updated your ethnic wardrobe? Well, today let's take a look at top celeb inspired style guide for sarees and lehenga-choli designs. Take a look here:

(Pic Courtesy: Instagram)