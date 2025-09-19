Navratri, Durga Puja 2025 Celeb Style Wardrobe Inspo: Aishwarya Rai's Red Saree, Tamannaah Bhatia, Mouni Roy's Stunning Outfits, Janhvi Kapoor's Golden Half-Saree To Alia Bhatt's Funky Lehenga - In Pics
Navratri 2025, Durga Puja Celeb Style Book: Today let's take a look at top celeb like Aishwarya Rai, Janhvi Kapoor, Mouni Roy to Deepika Padukone inspired style guide for sarees and lehenga-choli designs.
Navratri 2025, Durga Puja Celeb Style Inspo
Navratri 2025, Durga Puja 2025 Dates, Fashion Trends: The festive time is almost here and we can't be more excited about it. The 9-day long Shardiya Navratri festival will start from September 22 this year, with much revered Durga Puja starting from September 28-October 2. Mahalaya will be marked on September 21 this time. So, with so much festivity happening around, have you updated your ethnic wardrobe? Well, today let's take a look at top celeb inspired style guide for sarees and lehenga-choli designs. Take a look here:
Aishwarya Rai's Red Banarasi Saree
Who doesn't remember Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's gorgeous Banarasi red saree look from a celeb wedding function? Again we say, keep that Gajra handy, girl!
Tamannaah Bhatia's Purple Saree Pics
Tamannaah Bhatia stepped out for an event in Mumbai earlier this year wearing a regal purple silk saree. Draped in a traditional style, the pallu cascaded gracefully from her shoulder and she wore a sleeveless bouse with it. The Gajra is certainly in this season!
Shanaya Kapoor's Golden-Pink Saree
Remember Shanaya Kapoor's stunning sequins golden-Pink saree by ace designer duo Rimple & Harpreet Narula? Well, she wore the saree for Diwali 2023. It had a featherlight tulle, hand embroidered with sequin encrusted floral blossoms. She paired it with a hand embroidered blouse that is adorned with parrot motifs gleaned from a vintage minaudiere and a lace underskirt.
Mouni Roy's Ethereal Ivory-Golden Saree
Last year, Mouni Roy looked breathtaking in an ivory saree with a golden border. The elegant looking saree featured broad metallic golden borders adding the much-needed bling to the desi look.
Janhvi Kapoor's Golden Saree
The actress stepped out for Param Sundari promotions wearing a custom made gold pavadai daavani (half-sari) by Manish Malhotra paired with temple-style jewellery and gajra tied back in her hairbun. This desi look does standout for its breathtaking details and vibe.
Deepika Padukone Red Saree Look
Deepika Padukone wore this stunning red gharchola saree at a top celebrity couple's pre-wedding ceremonies last year. The embellished blouse with golden zari works in floral patterns is not just eye-catching but also perfect for weddings and festivities.
Ananya Panday' Lehenga Look
Ananya Panday wore this stunning silk Raw Mango lehenga choli in purple shade with traditional jewellery and hair ironed out.
Alia Bhatt's Indo-Western Lehenga
Alia Bhatt wore a Manish Malhotra lehenga with polki and emerald jewels for her Mehendi function. The lehenga in the shades of pink-red looked light, beautiful and flowy. Promoting sustainable fashion, she wore it again at Manish's Diwali party in 2024.
