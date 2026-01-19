Advertisement
Neha Kakkar's Cryptic 'Break From Relationships, Work' Post Goes Viral: A Look At 'Candy Shop’ Singer's Major Controversies

Neha Kakkar took a break from social media, citing emotional stress, negativity, and mounting pressure following sustained trolling and controversies surrounding her music and performances.

Updated:Jan 19, 2026, 06:23 PM IST
Neha Kakkar Takes Social Media Break

Neha Kakkar Takes Social Media Break

Popular singer Neha Kakkar has once again grabbed attention after sharing cryptic social media posts hinting at taking a break from work, relationships, and the digital world.

 

Aftermath of ‘Candy Shop’ Trolling

Aftermath of ‘Candy Shop’ Trolling

Following severe backlash over her song “Candy Shop”, which was criticized for vulgarity and alleged K-pop imitation, Neha shared cryptic posts about needing space from the media glare and public judgment.

 

 

Cryptic Posts About Work & Relationships

Cryptic Posts About Work & Relationships

In viral posts, Neha mentioned distancing herself not just from work but also from relationships, fueling speculation about personal and professional struggles behind the scenes.

 

Melbourne Concert Delay Controversy

Melbourne Concert Delay Controversy

After arriving late to a Melbourne concert and facing fan booing and organizer allegations of financial losses, Neha responded indirectly through social media with vague messages about being “blessed,” further signaling withdrawal from online discourse.

 

On-Stage Criticism & Public Backlash

On-Stage Criticism & Public Backlash

The Neha Kakkar Durgapur concert controversy in November 2025 sparked heavy online backlash after clips from her performance at Sanaka Educational Trust College went viral. Students and social media users criticised the show as “vulgar” and “cringe,” objecting to what they described as bold, seductive dance moves, including twerking, which many felt were inappropriate for a college environment.

 

Family & Personal Controversy

Family & Personal Controversy

Sonu Kakkar publicly revealed a rift with her siblings, Neha and Tony Kakkar, in April 2025 through a social media post that was later deleted. In the message, she spoke of deep emotional pain but did not disclose the exact reasons behind the fallout.

Image Credits

Image Credits

(All Images: X/Instagram)

