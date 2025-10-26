Nehal Chudasama-Baseer Ali Combined Net Worth REVEALED: Know About Bigg Boss 19 Contestants Amid Reports Of Double Eviction

4 / 6

Over the years, Baseer Ali has achieved significant financial success through reality shows, television hosting, acting, modeling, brand endorsements, and social media collaborations. His net worth is estimated to be around Rs 4-5 crore, according to the Times of India. While Nehal’s exact net worth is not widely reported, LeaderBiography estimates it to be between Rs 3.5-4 crore.

(Image: Instagram)