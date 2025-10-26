Nehal Chudasama-Baseer Ali Combined Net Worth REVEALED: Know About Bigg Boss 19 Contestants Amid Reports Of Double Eviction
Bigg Boss 19 Double Eviction
Recent reports suggest that Bigg Boss 19 may witness a double eviction this week, with both Baseer Ali and Nehal Chudasama potentially leaving the house. Unlike previous evictions, no contestant is expected to be sent to the secret room.
Nehal Chudasama
Nehal Chudasama is a model, actress, and fitness consultant who won the Miss Diva Universe 2018 title and represented India at Miss Universe 2018.
Baseer Ali
Baseer Ali has been a prominent face in youth-centric reality shows, appearing on Roadies Rising and Splitsvilla. After gaining popularity as a contestant, he transitioned into hosting, returning to Roadies as a host where he engaged with both contestants and fans.
Baseer Ali - Nehal Chudasama Net Worth
Over the years, Baseer Ali has achieved significant financial success through reality shows, television hosting, acting, modeling, brand endorsements, and social media collaborations. His net worth is estimated to be around Rs 4-5 crore, according to the Times of India. While Nehal’s exact net worth is not widely reported, LeaderBiography estimates it to be between Rs 3.5-4 crore.
Baseer-Nehal Budding Romance
Bigg Boss 19, hosted by Salman Khan, is heating up with a budding romance between Nehal and Baseer. A promo shows them sharing cozy moments, with Nehal resting her head on Baseer’s lap, a scene that quickly became a talking point both inside the house and on social media.
When and Where to Watch BB19?
For viewers looking to catch the latest episode, Bigg Boss 19 airs tonight at 9 PM on JioHotstar and 10:30 PM on Colors TV.
