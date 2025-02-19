Neon Bikinis To Flirty Monokinis, Pick Your Breezy Beachwear Like A True Bollywood Diva: Janhvi Kapoor To Triptii Dimri
Leave it on Bollywood beauties to dish out the ultimate fashion goals. Summers are here and so is your plan to head on to a perfect beach summer holiday! As far as fashion is concerned, our Bollywood divas are here to show you how to revamp your wardrobe to get the perfect collection of summer holiday wear!
Triptii Dimri
Take cues from Triptii Dimri to keep it breezy and floral! The actress donned a slip dress featuring purple floral patterns. She opted for a beige hat and showed how to soak the beachy air and the sunshine as well!
Sonakshi Sinha
Sonakshi Sinha knows how to set the temperature soaring, and she did just that. The actress opted for a black strip outfit with details of knots and showed how to keep beach wear breezy but striking.
Pooja Hegde
Pooja Hegde knows how to keep it classy and sassy. The ‘Deva’ actress sported a black bralette with charcoal grey shorts and paired it up with an oversized striped shirt. She kept her look simple and minimalistic and completed it with striking black shades.
Kriti Sanon
The leggy lass is known for her acting chops and versatility on-screen. She also has an amazing style sense. Some of her photoshoots are ample proof that the superstar can look equally stunning in breezy beachwear and also in an ethnic desi wear. So, pick your holiday vibe from Kriti's cool and sexy wardrobe.
Khushi Kapoor
Khushi Kapoor is a beach girl and her sartorial picks complement her beachy aura. The actress looked chic in a white bralette and denim shorts. She topped her outfit with a cardigan, giving an uber-cool effect to her ensemble. The ‘Loveyapa’ actress styled her hair in a sleek bun and opted for some stylish shades.
Janhvi Kapoor
Janhvi Kapoor stunned in a pink bralette, featuring floral details in the hues of purple and yellow. The actress paired it with a hot-pink mini skirt and dished major holiday outfit goals! She styled her hair in loose waves and opted for a no-makeup look.
