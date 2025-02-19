Advertisement
trendingPhotosenglish2860553https://zeenews.india.com/photos/entertainment/neon-bikinis-to-flirty-monokinis-pick-your-breezy-beachwear-like-a-true-bollywood-diva-janhvi-kapoor-to-triptii-dimri-2860553
NewsPhotosNeon Bikinis To Flirty Monokinis, Pick Your Breezy Beachwear Like A True Bollywood Diva: Janhvi Kapoor To Triptii Dimri Neon Bikinis To Flirty Monokinis, Pick Your Breezy Beachwear Like A True Bollywood Diva: Janhvi Kapoor To Triptii Dimri
photoDetails

Neon Bikinis To Flirty Monokinis, Pick Your Breezy Beachwear Like A True Bollywood Diva: Janhvi Kapoor To Triptii Dimri

Neon Bikinis To Flirty Monokinis, Pick Your Breezy Beachwear Like A True Bollywood Diva: Sonakshi Sinha to Pooja Hegde

Updated:Feb 19, 2025, 07:15 AM IST
Follow Us

Actresses In Hot Beachwear!

1/7
Actresses In Hot Beachwear!

Leave it on Bollywood beauties to dish out the ultimate fashion goals. Summers are here and so is your plan to head on to a perfect beach summer holiday! As far as fashion is concerned, our Bollywood divas are here to show you how to revamp your wardrobe to get the perfect collection of summer holiday wear!

Follow Us

Triptii Dimri

2/7
Triptii Dimri

Take cues from Triptii Dimri to keep it breezy and floral! The actress donned a slip dress featuring purple floral patterns. She opted for a beige hat and showed how to soak the beachy air and the sunshine as well! 

Follow Us

Sonakshi Sinha

3/7
Sonakshi Sinha

Sonakshi Sinha knows how to set the temperature soaring, and she did just that. The actress opted for a black strip outfit with details of knots and showed how to keep beach wear breezy but striking.

Follow Us

Pooja Hegde

4/7
Pooja Hegde

Pooja Hegde knows how to keep it classy and sassy. The ‘Deva’ actress sported a black bralette with charcoal grey shorts and paired it up with an oversized striped shirt. She kept her look simple and minimalistic and completed it with striking black shades.

Follow Us

Kriti Sanon

5/7
Kriti Sanon

The leggy lass is known for her acting chops and versatility on-screen. She also has an amazing style sense. Some of her photoshoots are ample proof that the superstar can look equally stunning in breezy beachwear and also in an ethnic desi wear. So, pick your holiday vibe from Kriti's cool and sexy wardrobe.

Follow Us

Khushi Kapoor

6/7
Khushi Kapoor

Khushi Kapoor is a beach girl and her sartorial picks complement her beachy aura. The actress looked chic in a white bralette and denim shorts. She topped her outfit with a cardigan, giving an uber-cool effect to her ensemble. The ‘Loveyapa’ actress styled her hair in a sleek bun and opted for some stylish shades.

Follow Us

Janhvi Kapoor

7/7
Janhvi Kapoor

Janhvi Kapoor stunned in a pink bralette, featuring floral details in the hues of purple and yellow. The actress paired it with a hot-pink mini skirt and dished major holiday outfit goals! She styled her hair in loose waves and opted for a no-makeup look.

Follow Us
Janhvi KapoorTriptii DimriBeachwearTriptii Dimri Hot PicsActresses In BeachwearSonakshi SinhaPooja HedgeBollywood actresses in beachwearBikini picsactresses wearing bikinisSummer wearEntertainmentlist of actresses in beachwearKhushi Kapoor
Advertisement

Trending Photos

camera icon11
title
Ind vs Ban
Soumya Sarkar As Opener, Najmul Hossain Shanto To Bat At...: Bangladesh's Predicted Playing XI For Champions Trophy 2025 Match Against India - In Pics
camera icon7
title
Japan
THIS Is Japan's One Of Most Luxurious Trains With Private Cabins, Comfy Seats, Onboard Restaurant: Check Ticket Price, Route, Other Details
camera icon7
title
India's Smallest Passenger Train
This Is India’s Smallest Passenger Train With Only Three Coaches, Travels Only 9KMs; Runs Between....
camera icon11
title
Ind vs Pak
Fakhar Zaman As Opener, Babar Azam To Bat At...: Pakistan's Predicted Playing XI For Champions Trophy 2025 Match Against India - In Pics
camera icon7
title
inspirational women
Influential Women Who Changed the World
NEWS ON ONE CLICK