NewsPhotosNepal Protestors Flash Iconic Anime 'One Piece' Flag: What Is The 'Skull-And-Straw Hat Jolly Roger' Symbol And What Is Its Role In The Movement?
Nepal Protestors Flash Iconic Anime 'One Piece' Flag: What Is The 'Skull-And-Straw Hat Jolly Roger' Symbol And What Is Its Role In The Movement?

Nepal protests feature the iconic One Piece anime flag, symbolizing youth resistance and the fight against government corruption and censorship.

Updated:Sep 10, 2025, 12:08 PM IST
Mass Unrest Erupts in Nepal Over Social Media Ban

A massive unrest has erupted in Nepal as thousands of young citizens have come out to protest against the KP Sharma Oli government's ban on 26 social media platforms, including X and Facebook. The protests turned violent and escalated after demonstrators stormed restricted zones and the Federal Parliament premises. The trigger was a ban enacted on September 4, targeting platforms that had not registered with the government.

(Image: ANI)

 

 

Nepal Withdraws Social Media Ban After Protests Leave 19 Dead

After days of violent demonstrations that left at least 19 people dead and hundreds injured, the Nepal government withdrew its sweeping social media ban. The ban, imposed last Friday, blocked access to platforms such as Facebook, Instagram, YouTube, X (Twitter), WhatsApp, Reddit, LinkedIn, and Messenger, while apps like TikTok, Viber, WeTalk, and Telegram remained accessible.

(Image: ANI)

Japanese Anime Symbol

A symbol from Japanese anime has emerged as the unlikely symbol of Nepal's Gen-Z-led protests against government corruption and censorship. The black-and-white flag of the Straw Hat Pirates from One Piece, a globally loved anime, became a key visual among student-led protests demanding free speech, accountability, and Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli’s resignation.

 

 

(Image: @AnimeSpotlightt/X)

Skull-and-Straw-Hat Flag - Who does it belong to?

Protesters can be seen rallying with the black and white flag of One Piece, carrying the iconic Jolly Roger, a skull wearing a straw hat, with crossed bones.

 

(Image: X)

How One Piece Emblem Resonates with Youth

The One Piece symbol has long been associated with themes of freedom, rebellion, and resistance in the anime and manga series. Protesters used this symbol during earlier anti-government protests last month, where the message of opposing authoritarianism deeply resonated with the youth.

 

 

(Image: @AnimexTwts/X)

One Piece Flag Reemerges as Protest Symbol

This isn't the first time the One Piece flag has appeared in protests. In Indonesia, it was adopted during mass student-led demonstrations that began on 17 February 2025, organised by the All-Indonesian Students' Union (BEM SI). The movement escalated on 25 August over economic frustrations and a proposed hike in housing subsidies for MPs. The protests intensified nationwide after the death of Affan Kurniawan, a motorcycle taxi driver killed by a Brimob police vehicle on 28 August. In this context, the Jolly Roger from One Piece once again became a symbol of rebellion against corruption and state violence.

 

(Image: X)

One Piece: A Symbol of Freedom and Rebellion Against Oppression

One Piece fundamentally connects to the concept of freedom. Luffy's quest to become the Pirate King is about achieving total freedom from oppression and unjust societal rules. The series critiques governmental overreach and portrays the desire to live on one’s own terms.

 

(Image: X)

 

Nepal Protest and One Piece

In Nepal, the Jolly Roger has become a similar symbol of resistance, especially among students and young activists. Banners alongside the flag carried messages like “#WAKEUPNEPAL” and “UNMUTE YOUR VOICE." The flag signifies their refusal to submit to state control.

 

(Image: @AnimeSpotlightt/X)

About One Piece

Eiichiro Oda’s One Piece (1997–present) is the best-selling manga in history, with a sprawling global fanbase. The narrative often frames governments as corrupt and pirates as freedom fighters. Luffy and his crew are branded criminals by the World Government, but are heroes to the oppressed.

 

(Image: IMDb)

 

Prime Minister Narendra Modi Reacts to heart-rending violence in Nepal

On the other hand, recently, Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed concern over the violence in Nepal during a high-level Cabinet Committee on Security Affairs meeting. After returning from a day-long tour, he described the events as “heart-wrenching,” particularly disturbed by the loss of young lives. He said, “My heart is extremely disturbed by the fact that many young people have lost their lives. Nepal's stability, peace, and prosperity are of utmost importance. I humbly appeal to all my brothers and sisters in Nepal to maintain peace and order."

 

(Image: IANS)

 

Manisha Koirala Condemns Crackdown On Nepal’s Gen Z Anti-Corruption Protests

Bollywood celebrities have also voiced their concerns. Manisha Koirala, a celebrated actor of Nepali origin, condemned the violent crackdown on peaceful protesters, calling it a “black day” for Nepal.

 

(Image: ANI/@m_koirala/Instagram)

