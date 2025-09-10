Nepal Protestors Flash Iconic Anime 'One Piece' Flag: What Is The 'Skull-And-Straw Hat Jolly Roger' Symbol And What Is Its Role In The Movement?

6 / 11

This isn't the first time the One Piece flag has appeared in protests. In Indonesia, it was adopted during mass student-led demonstrations that began on 17 February 2025, organised by the All-Indonesian Students' Union (BEM SI). The movement escalated on 25 August over economic frustrations and a proposed hike in housing subsidies for MPs. The protests intensified nationwide after the death of Affan Kurniawan, a motorcycle taxi driver killed by a Brimob police vehicle on 28 August. In this context, the Jolly Roger from One Piece once again became a symbol of rebellion against corruption and state violence.

(Image: X)