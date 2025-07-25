Advertisement
trendingPhotosenglish2936854https://zeenews.india.com/photos/entertainment/netflix-august-2025-much-anticipated-releases-wednesday-season-2-fast-furious-jurassic-park-and-more-check-full-list-2936854
NewsPhotosNetflix August 2025 Much-Anticipated Releases: Wednesday Season 2, Fast & Furious, Jurassic Park And More - Check Full List
photoDetails

Netflix August 2025 Much-Anticipated Releases: Wednesday Season 2, Fast & Furious, Jurassic Park And More - Check Full List

August is right around the corner, and Netflix is gearing up with a fresh lineup of movies and TV shows. Here’s a look at everything hitting the platform next month.
Updated:Jul 25, 2025, 04:32 PM IST
Follow Us

Netflix Upcoming August 2025

1/14
Netflix Upcoming August 2025

From long-awaited sequels to bold new originals, Netflix is turning up the heat this August! Get ready for a month packed with action, laughs, and drama:

Follow Us

August 1

2/14
August 1

August 1: My Oxford Year (2025), Perfect Match: Season 3, American Pie, American Pie 2, Anaconda, Clueless, Dazed and Confused, The Departed, Despicable Me, Despicable Me 2, Fast Times at Ridgemont High, Fire Country: Season 2, Groundog Day, Journey 2: The Mysterious Island, Journey to the Center of the Earth, Jurassic Park, The Lost World: Jurassic Park, Jurassic Park III, Megamind, Minions, Pawn Stars: Season 16, Rush Hour, Rush Hour 2, Rush Hour 3, Thirteen, Weird Science, Wet Hot American Summer, Wyatt Earp

Follow Us

August 2

3/14
August 2

August 2: Beyond the Bar (Season 1)

Follow Us

August 5

4/14
August 5

August 5: Love Life (Seasons 1–2), SEC Football: Any Given Saturday (Season 1)

Follow Us

August 6

5/14
August 6

August 6: Wednesday (Season 2 – Volume 1)

Follow Us

August 8

6/14
August 8

August 8: Stolen: Heist of the Century (2025)

Follow Us

August 11 and 12

7/14
August 11 and 12

August 11: Outlander (Season 7), Sullivan’s Crossing (Season 3)

August 12: Final Draft (Season 1), Jim Jefferies: Two Limb Policy (2025)

Follow Us

August 13

8/14
August 13

August 13: Fixed (2025), Love is Blind: UK (Season 2), Saare Jahan Se Accha: The Silent Guardians (Season 1), Songs From the Hole (2025), Young Millionaires (Season 1)

Follow Us

August 14

9/14
August 14

August 14: In the Mud (Season 1), Miss Governor (Season 1 - Part 2), Mononoke The Movie: Chapter II - The Ashes of Rage (2025), Quantum Leap (Seasons 1-2)

Follow Us

August 15

10/14
August 15

August 15 - Fatal Seduction (Season 2), Fit for TV: The Reality of the Biggest Loser (Limited Series), Night Always Comes (2025), The Echoes of Survivors: Inside Korea’s Tragedies (Season 1)

Follow Us

August 18

11/14
August 18

August 18: CoComelon Lane (Season 5), Extant (Seasons 1–2)

Follow Us

August 16

12/14
August 16

August 16: The Fast and the Furious, The Fast and the Furious: Tokyo Drift, Fast Five, Fast & Furious 6, Furious 7, Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw

Follow Us

August 19-August 22

13/14
August 19-August 22

August 19: America’s Team: The Gambler and His Cowboys (Season 1), Titans: The Rise of Wall Street (Limited Series)

August 20: Fisk (Season 3), Rivers of Fate (Season 1)

August 21: Death Inc. (Season 3), Fall for Me (2025), Gold Rush Gang (2025), Hostage (Limited Series), One Hit Wonder (2025), The 355 (2022)

August 22: Abandoned Man (2025), Long Story Short (Season 1), The Truth About Jussie Smollett (2025)

Follow Us

August 23-August 29

14/14
August 23-August 29

August 23: Bon Appétit, Your Majesty (Season 1)

August 27: Fantasy Football Ruined Our Lives (2025), Her Mother’s Killer (Season 2)

August 28: Barbie Mysteries (Season 2 – Beach Detectives), My Life with the Walter Boys (Season 2)

August 29: The Thursday Murder Club (2025), Love Untangled (2025), Two Graves (Limited Series), Unknown Number: The High School Catfish (2025)

Follow Us
Netflix Upcoming August 2025Netflix UpcomingNetflixUpcoming OTTNetflix AugustWednesday season 2Netflix August 2025Fast & FuriousLong Story ShortdocumentariesWhat's New on Netflix
Advertisement

Trending Photos

camera icon15
title
Rishabh Pant
Rishabh Pant Net Worth 2025: IPL’s 27,00,00,000 Deal, BCCI Contract, Brand Endorsements, And More
camera icon11
title
tallest waterfalls in India
From Sky-High Drops To Scenic Treks: Top 9 Tallest Waterfalls In India You Need To Explore
camera icon9
title
Indian superfoods
7 Indian Greens To Add To Your Diet And Why Your Body Will Thank You
camera icon8
title
Sawan fasting tips
How Can You Stay Energetic During Sawan Fasting? Try These 7 Health Tips
camera icon7
title
IAS Surabhi Gautam
Meet Surabhi Gautam, Girl Who Overcame English Barrier And Went On To Crack TCS, ISRO, BARC And Other Prestigious Exams
NEWS ON ONE CLICK