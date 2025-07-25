Netflix August 2025 Much-Anticipated Releases: Wednesday Season 2, Fast & Furious, Jurassic Park And More - Check Full List
From long-awaited sequels to bold new originals, Netflix is turning up the heat this August! Get ready for a month packed with action, laughs, and drama:
August 1
August 1: My Oxford Year (2025), Perfect Match: Season 3, American Pie, American Pie 2, Anaconda, Clueless, Dazed and Confused, The Departed, Despicable Me, Despicable Me 2, Fast Times at Ridgemont High, Fire Country: Season 2, Groundog Day, Journey 2: The Mysterious Island, Journey to the Center of the Earth, Jurassic Park, The Lost World: Jurassic Park, Jurassic Park III, Megamind, Minions, Pawn Stars: Season 16, Rush Hour, Rush Hour 2, Rush Hour 3, Thirteen, Weird Science, Wet Hot American Summer, Wyatt Earp
August 2
August 2: Beyond the Bar (Season 1)
August 5
August 5: Love Life (Seasons 1–2), SEC Football: Any Given Saturday (Season 1)
August 6
August 6: Wednesday (Season 2 – Volume 1)
August 8
August 8: Stolen: Heist of the Century (2025)
August 11 and 12
August 11: Outlander (Season 7), Sullivan’s Crossing (Season 3)
August 12: Final Draft (Season 1), Jim Jefferies: Two Limb Policy (2025)
August 13
August 13: Fixed (2025), Love is Blind: UK (Season 2), Saare Jahan Se Accha: The Silent Guardians (Season 1), Songs From the Hole (2025), Young Millionaires (Season 1)
August 14
August 14: In the Mud (Season 1), Miss Governor (Season 1 - Part 2), Mononoke The Movie: Chapter II - The Ashes of Rage (2025), Quantum Leap (Seasons 1-2)
August 15
August 15 - Fatal Seduction (Season 2), Fit for TV: The Reality of the Biggest Loser (Limited Series), Night Always Comes (2025), The Echoes of Survivors: Inside Korea’s Tragedies (Season 1)
August 18
August 18: CoComelon Lane (Season 5), Extant (Seasons 1–2)
August 16
August 16: The Fast and the Furious, The Fast and the Furious: Tokyo Drift, Fast Five, Fast & Furious 6, Furious 7, Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw
August 19-August 22
August 19: America’s Team: The Gambler and His Cowboys (Season 1), Titans: The Rise of Wall Street (Limited Series)
August 20: Fisk (Season 3), Rivers of Fate (Season 1)
August 21: Death Inc. (Season 3), Fall for Me (2025), Gold Rush Gang (2025), Hostage (Limited Series), One Hit Wonder (2025), The 355 (2022)
August 22: Abandoned Man (2025), Long Story Short (Season 1), The Truth About Jussie Smollett (2025)
August 23-August 29
August 23: Bon Appétit, Your Majesty (Season 1)
August 27: Fantasy Football Ruined Our Lives (2025), Her Mother’s Killer (Season 2)
August 28: Barbie Mysteries (Season 2 – Beach Detectives), My Life with the Walter Boys (Season 2)
August 29: The Thursday Murder Club (2025), Love Untangled (2025), Two Graves (Limited Series), Unknown Number: The High School Catfish (2025)
