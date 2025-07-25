photoDetails

Netflix August 2025 Much-Anticipated Releases: Wednesday Season 2, Fast & Furious, Jurassic Park And More - Check Full List

August is right around the corner, and Netflix is gearing up with a fresh lineup of movies and TV shows. Here’s a look at everything hitting the platform next month.

Zee Media Bureau | Updated:Jul 25, 2025, 04:32 PM IST

Netflix Upcoming August 2025 1 / 14 From long-awaited sequels to bold new originals, Netflix is turning up the heat this August! Get ready for a month packed with action, laughs, and drama:

August 1 2 / 14 August 1: My Oxford Year (2025), Perfect Match: Season 3, American Pie, American Pie 2, Anaconda, Clueless, Dazed and Confused, The Departed, Despicable Me, Despicable Me 2, Fast Times at Ridgemont High, Fire Country: Season 2, Groundog Day, Journey 2: The Mysterious Island, Journey to the Center of the Earth, Jurassic Park, The Lost World: Jurassic Park, Jurassic Park III, Megamind, Minions, Pawn Stars: Season 16, Rush Hour, Rush Hour 2, Rush Hour 3, Thirteen, Weird Science, Wet Hot American Summer, Wyatt Earp

August 5 4 / 14 August 5: Love Life (Seasons 1–2), SEC Football: Any Given Saturday (Season 1)

August 8 6 / 14 August 8: Stolen: Heist of the Century (2025)

August 11 and 12 7 / 14 August 11: Outlander (Season 7), Sullivan's Crossing (Season 3) August 12: Final Draft (Season 1), Jim Jefferies: Two Limb Policy (2025)

August 13 8 / 14 August 13: Fixed (2025), Love is Blind: UK (Season 2), Saare Jahan Se Accha: The Silent Guardians (Season 1), Songs From the Hole (2025), Young Millionaires (Season 1)

August 14 9 / 14 August 14: In the Mud (Season 1), Miss Governor (Season 1 - Part 2), Mononoke The Movie: Chapter II - The Ashes of Rage (2025), Quantum Leap (Seasons 1-2)

August 15 10 / 14 August 15 - Fatal Seduction (Season 2), Fit for TV: The Reality of the Biggest Loser (Limited Series), Night Always Comes (2025), The Echoes of Survivors: Inside Korea's Tragedies (Season 1)

August 16 12 / 14 August 16: The Fast and the Furious, The Fast and the Furious: Tokyo Drift, Fast Five, Fast & Furious 6, Furious 7, Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw

August 19-August 22 13 / 14 August 19: America's Team: The Gambler and His Cowboys (Season 1), Titans: The Rise of Wall Street (Limited Series) August 20: Fisk (Season 3), Rivers of Fate (Season 1) August 21: Death Inc. (Season 3), Fall for Me (2025), Gold Rush Gang (2025), Hostage (Limited Series), One Hit Wonder (2025), The 355 (2022) August 22: Abandoned Man (2025), Long Story Short (Season 1), The Truth About Jussie Smollett (2025)