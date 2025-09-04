Advertisement
Netflix September 2025 Much-Anticipated Releases: The Ba***ds Of Bollywood, Alice In Borderland, And More - Check Full List
Netflix September 2025 Much-Anticipated Releases: The Ba***ds Of Bollywood, Alice In Borderland, And More - Check Full List

Netflix is gearing up with a fresh lineup of movies and TV shows. Here’s a look at everything hitting the platform this month:

 

Updated:Sep 04, 2025, 04:33 PM IST
Netflix September 2025 Much-Anticipated Releases

Netflix September 2025 Much-Anticipated Releases

From exciting new originals to beloved classics, Netflix is bringing a thrilling lineup this September.

 



September 1

September 1

8 Mile, A Thousand Tomorrows, The Amazing Spider-Man, The Amazing Spider-Man 2, Billy Madison, The Boy Next Door, Boyz n the Hood, Bram Stoker's Dracula, Bridesmaids, Charlie and the Chocolate Factory, Chicken Run, Dennis the Menace, E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial, Edge of Tomorrow, Escape Room, Franklin & Bash (Seasons 1–4), Hot Shots!, Hot Shots! Part Deux, Inside Man, Inside Man: Most Wanted, Knocked Up, The Land Before Time, Liar Liar, Limitless, Long Shot, The Rookie, The Running Man, Shark Tale, Sherlock Holmes, Sherlock Holmes: A Game of Shadows, Shrek, Shrek 2, Shrek Forever After, Shrek the Third, Stand by Me, We're the Millers, Willy Wonka & the Chocolate Factory, Orphan Black (Seasons 1–5), Good Advice, Inglourious Basterds, La La Land, Paddington

September 4

September 4

Countdown: Canelo vs. Crawford

September 5

September 5

Inspector Zende

Love Con Revenge

September 7

September 7
The Fragrant Flower Blooms With Dignity  
September 8

September 8
Dr. Seuss’s Red Fish, Blue Fish   Her Mother's Killer Season 2
September 9

September 9

Daddy's Home

Daddy's Home 2

Jordan Jensen: Take Me With You

Kiss or Die

September 10

September 10

aka Charlie Sheen

The Dead Girls

Love Is Blind: Brazil

Love is Blind: France

September 11

September 11

Are You There God? It's Me, Margaret

Diary of a Ditched Girl

Kontrabida Academy

Beauty in Black Season 2

Wolf King Season 2

September 12

September 12

Beauty and the Bester

Maledictions

Ratu Ratu Queens: The Series

The Wrong Paris

You and Everything Else

September 14

September 14

Canelo Álvarez vs. Terence Crawford

Ancient Aliens Season 11

Moving On

September 15

September 15

Call the Midwife

S.W.A.T.

Nashville

 

September 17

September 17

1670 Season 2

Matchroom: The Greatest Showmen

Next Gen Chef

September 18

September 18

The Ba***ds of Bollywood

Black Rabbit

Platonic

Same Day with Someone

September 19

September 19

Billionaires' Bunker

Haunted Hotel

She Said Maybe

Cobweb

 

September 22

September 22

Blippi's Job Show

September 23

September 23

Cristela Alonzo: Upper Classy

Spartacus

September 24

September 24

The Guest

September 25

September 25

Alice in Borderland

House of Guinness

Wayward

September 26

September 26

French Lover

Ruth & Boaz

Ángela

Pokémon Horizons: Season 2: The Search for Laqua

September 28

September 28

10 Things I Hate About You

Sweet Home Alabama

Idiocracy

September 30

September 30

Earthquake: Joke Telling Business

Interview with the Vampire Season 2

NEWS ON ONE CLICK