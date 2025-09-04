Netflix September 2025 Much-Anticipated Releases: The Ba***ds Of Bollywood, Alice In Borderland, And More - Check Full List
Netflix is gearing up with a fresh lineup of movies and TV shows. Here’s a look at everything hitting the platform this month:
Netflix September 2025 Much-Anticipated Releases
From exciting new originals to beloved classics, Netflix is bringing a thrilling lineup this September.
(Image: IMDb/Netflix/Facebook)
September 1
8 Mile, A Thousand Tomorrows, The Amazing Spider-Man, The Amazing Spider-Man 2, Billy Madison, The Boy Next Door, Boyz n the Hood, Bram Stoker's Dracula, Bridesmaids, Charlie and the Chocolate Factory, Chicken Run, Dennis the Menace, E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial, Edge of Tomorrow, Escape Room, Franklin & Bash (Seasons 1–4), Hot Shots!, Hot Shots! Part Deux, Inside Man, Inside Man: Most Wanted, Knocked Up, The Land Before Time, Liar Liar, Limitless, Long Shot, The Rookie, The Running Man, Shark Tale, Sherlock Holmes, Sherlock Holmes: A Game of Shadows, Shrek, Shrek 2, Shrek Forever After, Shrek the Third, Stand by Me, We're the Millers, Willy Wonka & the Chocolate Factory, Orphan Black (Seasons 1–5), Good Advice, Inglourious Basterds, La La Land, Paddington
September 4
Countdown: Canelo vs. Crawford
September 5
Inspector Zende
Love Con Revenge
September 7
September 8
September 9
Daddy's Home
Daddy's Home 2
Jordan Jensen: Take Me With You
Kiss or Die
September 10
aka Charlie Sheen
The Dead Girls
Love Is Blind: Brazil
Love is Blind: France
September 11
Are You There God? It's Me, Margaret
Diary of a Ditched Girl
Kontrabida Academy
Beauty in Black Season 2
Wolf King Season 2
September 12
Beauty and the Bester
Maledictions
Ratu Ratu Queens: The Series
The Wrong Paris
You and Everything Else
September 14
Canelo Álvarez vs. Terence Crawford
Ancient Aliens Season 11
Moving On
September 15
Call the Midwife
S.W.A.T.
Nashville
September 17
1670 Season 2
Matchroom: The Greatest Showmen
Next Gen Chef
September 18
The Ba***ds of Bollywood
Black Rabbit
Platonic
Same Day with Someone
September 19
Billionaires' Bunker
Haunted Hotel
She Said Maybe
Cobweb
September 22
Blippi's Job Show
September 23
Cristela Alonzo: Upper Classy
Spartacus
September 24
The Guest
September 25
Alice in Borderland
House of Guinness
Wayward
September 26
French Lover
Ruth & Boaz
Ángela
Pokémon Horizons: Season 2: The Search for Laqua
September 28
10 Things I Hate About You
Sweet Home Alabama
Idiocracy
September 30
Earthquake: Joke Telling Business
Interview with the Vampire Season 2
Trending Photos