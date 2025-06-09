Netflix Series To Watch If You Loved Squid Game
Here's a list of 7 K-Dramas to watch if you loved Squid Game and are desperately waiting for its 3rd season.
Extracurricular
This is a Netflix original K-Drama follows a high schooler who gets involved in a series of criminal activities in order to help himself and his family.
The 8 Show
This K-Drama follows 8 financially struggling people who get a chance to win money by playing 8 games.
Hellbound
Hellbound is a K-Drama that shows some beings who visit on earth from hell to punish people commit sins and sending them to hell at a specific time.
Black Mirror
Set in a dystopian future where this anthology series Black Mirror explores the dark side of AI.
All Of Us Are Dead
This high school K-Drama follows a zombie outbreak where a plague spreads from a high school to the entire city.
Sweet Home
Sweet Home follows a post-apocalyptic world where there are monstrous entities born from human desires.
Alice In Borderland
This show tells story about Arisu and his friends who are teleported to an alternate version of Tokyo where they all are forced to take part in dangerous life and death challenges to survive.
