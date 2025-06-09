Advertisement
trendingPhotosenglish2913378https://zeenews.india.com/photos/entertainment/netflix-series-to-watch-if-you-loved-squid-game-2913378
NewsPhotosNetflix Series To Watch If You Loved Squid Game
photoDetails

Netflix Series To Watch If You Loved Squid Game

K-Drama lovers if you liked Squid Game and waiting for its upcoming season. Here's a list of 7 K-Dramas that feel like Squid Game
Updated:Jun 09, 2025, 04:30 PM IST
Follow Us

Netflix Series To Watch If You Loved Squid Game

1/8
Netflix Series To Watch If You Loved Squid Game

Here's a list of 7 K-Dramas to watch if you loved Squid Game and are desperately waiting for its 3rd season. 

Follow Us

Extracurricular

2/8
Extracurricular

This is a Netflix original K-Drama follows a high schooler who gets involved in a series of criminal activities in order to help himself and his family.   

 

Follow Us

The 8 Show

3/8
The 8 Show

This K-Drama follows 8 financially struggling people who get a chance to win money by playing 8 games.

Follow Us

Hellbound

4/8
Hellbound

Hellbound is a K-Drama that shows some beings who visit on earth from hell to punish people commit sins and sending them to hell at a specific time. 

Follow Us

Black Mirror

5/8
Black Mirror

Set in a dystopian future where this anthology series Black Mirror explores the dark side of AI. 

Follow Us

All Of Us Are Dead

6/8
All Of Us Are Dead

This high school K-Drama follows a zombie outbreak where a plague spreads from a high school to the entire city.

Follow Us

Sweet Home

7/8
Sweet Home

Sweet Home follows a post-apocalyptic world where there are monstrous entities born from human desires. 

Follow Us

Alice In Borderland

8/8
alice in borderland

This show tells story about Arisu and his friends who are teleported to an alternate version of Tokyo where they all are forced to take part in dangerous life and death challenges to survive.

Follow Us
K-Dramas like squid gameExtracurricularSweet homethe 8 showHellboundblack mirrorAll of us are deadAlice in Borderland
Advertisement

Trending Photos

camera icon7
title
Punjab Kings
4 Players Punjab Kings Might Release Despite Reaching IPL 2025 Final: Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis And...
camera icon12
title
WEEKLY HEALTH HOROSCOPE
Weekly Health Horoscope For June 9- 15: Your Body Is Reacting To Emotional Tides THIS Week, Zodiacs
camera icon7
title
healthy bedtime drinks
6 Healthy And Must- Try Bedtime Drinks To Boost Metabolism
camera icon8
title
Ajay Devgn
Meet India’s Highest-Paid OTT Actor: From Rs 35 Crore For 8-Minute Cameo To Rs 125 Crore Single Show — Beats Shah Rukh, Salman, Hrithik; His Name Is...
camera icon6
title
Elephant
Meet Vatsala, World's Oldest Living Elephant; Survived World Wars, Saw India's Partition; Aged... Lives In...
NEWS ON ONE CLICK