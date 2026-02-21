Top 10 movies in India on Netflix today (February 21, 2026): Dhurandhar to Tere Ishk Mein - Check what's trending now
Netflix adds a massive lineup of new titles to its streaming platform every month, giving viewers a wide range of movies and series to choose from across genres and languages. Alongside these additions, the streaming giant consistently shares updates highlighting which films and shows are trending, making headlines, or attracting the highest viewership. These rankings offer a snapshot of what audiences are watching the most at any given time. Take a look at the top 10 movies in India today:
Netflix Top 10 movies in India Today
From gripping thrillers to heartwarming dramas, the streaming charts reflect what’s capturing the nation’s attention right now. Curious to know which films are dominating screens across India? Here’s a look at the Top 10 movies on Netflix today.
Top 10: The Wild Robot
The Wild Robot, brought to life by DreamWorks from Peter Brown’s beloved book, tells the story of Roz (Unit 7134), a resourceful robot stranded on a remote island after a shipwreck. As she adapts to the wild, Roz learns to communicate with the island’s animals and takes in an orphaned gosling, Brightbill.
Saathiya
Saathiya (2002) is a romantic drama starring Vivek Oberoi as Aditya and Rani Mukerji as Suhani, depicting the challenges of married life after a whirlwind romance, as the couple navigates financial struggles, personal growth, and intense conflicts that test the idea of “happily ever after.”
De De Pyaar De 2
De De Pyaar De 2 (2025) follows Ashish (Ajay Devgn), a 50-something London-based man, as he tries to win over the “modern” parents (R. Madhavan and Gautami Kapoor) of his 31-year-old girlfriend, Ayesha (Rakul Preet Singh); chaos ensues when they realize he’s their age and scheme to pair her with a younger suitor, Aditya.
Haq
Haq (2025) is a courtroom drama inspired by the 1980s Shah Bano case, starring Yami Gautam as Shazia Bano, who challenges her husband Abbas (Emraan Hashmi) after he takes a second wife and invokes instant triple talaq, turning her personal struggle into a powerful fight against systemic injustice and a national debate on women’s rights and personal law.
Tere Ishk Mein
Tere Ishk Mein (2025) is a Hindi-language romantic drama directed by Aanand L. Rai, starring Dhanush and Kriti Sanon, serving as a spiritual sequel to Raanjhanaa, and follows Shankar, a fiery student activist, and Mukti, a psychology student, as they navigate intense, sometimes toxic, love and obsession when they reunite years later.
Thalaivar Thambi Thalaimaiyil
Thalaivar Thambi Thalaimaiyil (TTT) is a 2026 Tamil political satire comedy directed by Nithish Sahadev, starring Jiiva, Thambi Ramaiah, and Ilavarasu, following a village council president navigating the chaos of a wedding and a funeral amid neighbourly rivalries, released during Pongal 2026.
Dum Laga Ke Haisha
Dum Laga Ke Haisha (2015) is a Hindi-language romantic comedy-drama set in the 1990s, directed by Sharat Katariya, starring Ayushmann Khurrana and Bhumi Pednekar in her debut, telling a heartwarming story of love, body positivity, and overcoming societal pressures through the arranged marriage of a shy cassette shop owner and an educated, overweight woman.
Anaganaga Oka Raju
Anaganaga Oka Raju (transl. Once Upon a Time, There Was a King) is a 2026 Telugu-language comedy-drama directed by Maari, starring Naveen Polishetty and Meenakshi Chaudhary.
Chatha Pacha: The Ring of Rowdies
Chatha Pacha: The Ring of Rowdies (2026) is a Malayalam action-comedy directed by Advaith Nayar, streaming on Netflix, and stars Arjun Ashokan, Roshan Mathew, and Vishak Nair as a group of underdogs in Fort Kochi trying to launch a local WWE-style wrestling franchise.
Dhurandhar (2025)
Dhurandhar (2025) is a Hindi-language spy action-thriller directed by Aditya Dhar, starring Ranveer Singh as a RAW agent on a high-stakes mission in Pakistan, featuring Akshaye Khanna and Sanjay Dutt.
Trending Photos