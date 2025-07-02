Advertisement
New OTT Releases: 10 Crazy Korean Dramas Releasing In July 2025 On Netflix, Viu, Disney+ & Other OTT Platforms
New OTT Releases: 10 Crazy Korean Dramas Releasing In July 2025 On Netflix, Viu, Disney+ & Other OTT Platforms

New OTT Releases: Check out top 10 latest upcoming K-dramas all set to entice viewers in July 2025 on OTT platforms.

Updated:Jul 02, 2025, 08:00 AM IST
10 New Korean Dramas Releasing In July

1/11
10 New Korean Dramas Releasing In July

New OTT Releases: Today, as the first week of July begins, we must gear-up to witness some really crazy and unmissable Korean stuff on OTT platforms. Check this compilation if you too are a K-drama fan and wanna know what's coming up this month. Here are the top 10 upcoming K-dramas all set to entice viewers in July 2025 on OTT platforms.

Wall to Wall

2/11
Wall to Wall

Release date: July 18, 2025

Platform: Netflix

Cast: Kang Ha Neul, Yeom Hye Ran, Seo Hyeon Woo

Try: A Miracle in Us

3/11
Try: A Miracle in Us

Release date: July 25, 2025

Platform: Netflix, SBS

Cast: Yoon Kye Sang, Im Se Mi, Kim Yo Han, Park Jung Yeon, Bae Myung Jin

Trigger

4/11
Trigger

Release date: July 25, 2025

Platform: Netflix

Cast: Kim Nam Gil, Kim Young Kwang, Woo Ji Hyun, Kim Won Hae

The Nice Guy

5/11
The Nice Guy

Release date: July 18, 2025

Platform: JTBC

Cast: Lee Dong Wook, Lee Sung Kyung, Ryu Hye Young

S Line

6/11
S Line

Release date: July 11, 2025

Platform: Wavve

Cast: Lee Soo Hyuk, Lee Da Hee, Arin

My Girlfriend Is A Real Man

7/11
My Girlfriend Is A Real Man

Release date: July 23, 2025

Platform: KBS 2TV

Cast: ASTRO’s Sanha, OH MY GIRL’s Arin, Yoo Jung Hoo, Chuu

Low Life

8/11
Low Life

Release date: July 16, 2025

Platform: Disney+

Cast: Ryu Seung Ryong, Yang Se Jong, Im Soo Jung

Law and the City

9/11
Law and the City

Release date: July 5, 2025

Platform: tvN, Disney+

Cast: Lee Jong Suk, Moon Ga Young, Kang You Seok, Ryu Hye Young, Im Seong Jae

Bitch x Rich season 2

10/11
Bitch x Rich season 2

Release date: July 3, 2025

Platform: Wavve, Viu

Cast: Lee Eun Saem, Yeri, Kim Min Kyu

Better Late Than Single

11/11
Better Late Than Single

Release date: July 8, 2025

Platform: Netflix

Cast: Seo In Guk, Kang Han Na, Lee Eun Ji, Car, the Garden (Cha Jung Won)

