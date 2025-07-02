New OTT Releases: 10 Crazy Korean Dramas Releasing In July 2025 On Netflix, Viu, Disney+ & Other OTT Platforms
New OTT Releases: Check out top 10 latest upcoming K-dramas all set to entice viewers in July 2025 on OTT platforms.
10 New Korean Dramas Releasing In July
New OTT Releases: Today, as the first week of July begins, we must gear-up to witness some really crazy and unmissable Korean stuff on OTT platforms. Check this compilation if you too are a K-drama fan and wanna know what's coming up this month. Here are the top 10 upcoming K-dramas all set to entice viewers in July 2025 on OTT platforms.
Wall to Wall
Release date: July 18, 2025
Platform: Netflix
Cast: Kang Ha Neul, Yeom Hye Ran, Seo Hyeon Woo
Try: A Miracle in Us
Release date: July 25, 2025
Platform: Netflix, SBS
Cast: Yoon Kye Sang, Im Se Mi, Kim Yo Han, Park Jung Yeon, Bae Myung Jin
Trigger
Release date: July 25, 2025
Platform: Netflix
Cast: Kim Nam Gil, Kim Young Kwang, Woo Ji Hyun, Kim Won Hae
The Nice Guy
Release date: July 18, 2025
Platform: JTBC
Cast: Lee Dong Wook, Lee Sung Kyung, Ryu Hye Young
S Line
Release date: July 11, 2025
Platform: Wavve
Cast: Lee Soo Hyuk, Lee Da Hee, Arin
My Girlfriend Is A Real Man
Release date: July 23, 2025
Platform: KBS 2TV
Cast: ASTRO’s Sanha, OH MY GIRL’s Arin, Yoo Jung Hoo, Chuu
Low Life
Release date: July 16, 2025
Platform: Disney+
Cast: Ryu Seung Ryong, Yang Se Jong, Im Soo Jung
Law and the City
Release date: July 5, 2025
Platform: tvN, Disney+
Cast: Lee Jong Suk, Moon Ga Young, Kang You Seok, Ryu Hye Young, Im Seong Jae
Bitch x Rich season 2
Release date: July 3, 2025
Platform: Wavve, Viu
Cast: Lee Eun Saem, Yeri, Kim Min Kyu
Better Late Than Single
Release date: July 8, 2025
Platform: Netflix
Cast: Seo In Guk, Kang Han Na, Lee Eun Ji, Car, the Garden (Cha Jung Won)
