New OTT Releases In October 2025: From Kurukshetra To True Haunting - 8 Must-Watch Titles Dropping On Netflix - In Pics

New OTT Releases In October 2025: From Kurukshetra To True Haunting - 8 Must-Watch Titles Dropping On Netflix
New OTT Releases In October 2025: From anime to history and real-life horror, Netflix's October 2025 lineup is clearly built for thrill-seekers and story lovers alike.
New OTT Releases In October 2025
October brings a mix of horror, mythological epics, true crime, romance and more to Netflix.
True Haunting
A chilling Netflix docuseries, set to release on October 7, that blends immersive reenactments and first‑person interviews to recount real paranormal experiences.
Spy × Family Season 3
The Forger family returns in a new season that delves deeper into espionage, secrets, and emotional bonds while balancing the absurdity of spy life and family life, set for release on October 04.
Kurukshetra
Netflix’s first Indian mythological anime reimagines the 18‑day war from the Mahabharata through the eyes of 18 warriors, grappling with duty, betrayal, and moral dilemmas, set for release on October 10.
Romantics Anonymous
A tender romance about a never‑seen chocolatier with a fear of eye contact who meets a germaphobe heir, and together through chocolate, they begin healing from their anxieties. It is set for release on October 16.
Monster The ED Gein Story
Monster: The Ed Gein Story is the third season of Netflix’s Monster anthology, premiering October 3, 2025, and dramatising the life of Ed Gein, the infamous serial killer and grave robber whose crimes inspired horror classics.
Good News
Good News (2025) is a Korean disaster‑thriller on Netflix, set in 1970, in which a secret mission led by unlikely allies must heroically land a hijacked Japanese passenger plane amid political tension and hijacker demands, set for Netflix release on 17 October.
The Monster of Florence
The Monster of Florence is a gripping Netflix true crime series exploring Italy’s most infamous unsolved serial killings, releasing on October 22.
I Know What You Did Last Summer
"I Know What You Did Last Summer" (2025) is a psychological horror reboot about five friends haunted by a deadly secret, releasing on Netflix India on October 18.
