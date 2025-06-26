Advertisement
NewsPhotosNew OTT Releases (June 24- June 27): Raid 2, Squid Game Season 3, Panchayat Season 4 And More To Binge On Netflix, ZEE5, Prime Video
New OTT Releases (June 24- June 27): Raid 2, Squid Game Season 3, Panchayat Season 4 And More To Binge On Netflix, ZEE5, Prime Video

OTT Releases This Week: This week’s streaming line-up is packed with highly anticipated web series and movies. It offers a mix of thrilling plot twists, light-hearted comedies, and relatable family dramas. Let's take a look at this weekend’s watchlist featuring new releases from June 24 to June 27 that you can't miss.

From Ajay Devgn's Raid 2 to Squid Game Season 3, Check full line-up!

Updated:Jun 26, 2025, 04:33 PM IST
Panchayat Season 4 - Prime Videos

Panchayat Season 4 - Prime Videos

Jitendra Kumar's Panchayat returns with its new installment bringing back the must-loved village comedy this time with a election twist and much more drama. 

Happy Gilmore 2 - Netflix

Happy Gilmore 2 - Netflix

Happy Gilmore 2 is an American sports comedy film directed by Kyle Newacheck, a feel good pick for your weekend binge. 

The Verdict - SUN NXT

The Verdict - SUN NXT
Ata Thambaycha Naay! - ZEE5

Ata Thambaycha Naay! - ZEE5
Viraatapalem: PC Meena Reporting - ZEE5

Viraatapalem: PC Meena Reporting - ZEE5
The Bear Season 4 - Jio Hotstar

The Bear Season 4 - Jio Hotstar

The Emmy-winning series, The Bear, returns with its new season which follows Chefs in an intense and chaotic kitchen where Michelin-starred dishes are served but with lot more to keep you hooked to screens. 

Azadi - ManoramaMAX

Azadi - ManoramaMAX

Azadi delves into trauma, systemic oppression, and the personal cost of freedom. 

Mistry - JioHotstar

Mistry - JioHotstar

Starring Ram Kapoor and Mona Singh in pivotal roles, Mistry is the adaptation of the American series ‘Monk’. 

Squid Game Season 3 - Netflix

Squid Game Season 3 - Netflix
Raid 2 - Netflix

10/10
Raid 2 - Netflix

Ajay Devgn returns as IRS officer Amay Patnaik in this sequel to the hit film Raid. As he investigates shell companies, He faces growing threats and bureaucratic hurdles. The film blends political thriller and action drama.

(All Images: IMDb/ Netflix)

NEWS ON ONE CLICK