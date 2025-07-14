Advertisement
NewsPhotosNew OTT Releases This Week (July 14-July 20, 2025): Special Ops, Bhairavam, The Bhootnii, Best Films & Shows On Netflix, ZEE5 And More
New OTT Releases This Week (July 14-July 20, 2025): Special Ops, Bhairavam, The Bhootnii, Best Films & Shows On Netflix, ZEE5 And More

Latest OTT releases this week (July 14, 2025 to July 20, 2025): Check out the brand new films and series to watch on ZEE5, Prime Video, Netflix and other digital platforms. 

 

Updated:Jul 14, 2025, 08:00 AM IST
Latest OTT releases this week (July 14, 2025 to July 20, 2025)

Latest OTT releases this week (July 14, 2025 to July 20, 2025)

Latest OTT releases this week (July 14, 2025 to July 20, 2025): Check out the brand new films and series to watch on ZEE5, Prime Video, Netflix and other digital platforms. From international titled to Indian gritty dramas - this week's OTT releases include Kuberaa, Special Ops 2, Bhairavam among others. Take detailed look here:

 

Untamed

Untamed

Untamed is an upcoming American murder mystery television series set in Yosemite National Park starring Eric Bana and Sam Neill. It is slated to be released on July 17, 2025 on Netflix.

The Summer I Turned Pretty Final Season

The Summer I Turned Pretty Final Season

The Summer I Turned Pretty is returning to Prime Video for its third and final season. The series will stream on July 16 on Prime Video.

The Bhootnii

The Bhootnii

The Bhootnii is a omedy horror film written and directed by Sidhaant Sachdev, and produced by Deepak Mukut and Sanjay Dutt. The film stars Dutt with Sunny Singh, Mouni Roy and Palak Tiwari. It will stream on July 18 (ZEE5, OTTplay Premium).

Special Ops 2

Special Ops 2

Special Ops is an Indian Hindi-language action espionage thriller series created and directed by Neeraj Pandey, with Shivam Nair serving the credits for co-direction. It stars Kay Kay Menon as Himmat Singh, a member of Research and Analysis Wing. It will stream on July 18 (JioHotstar, OTTplay Premium). 

Manidhargal

Manidhargal

Manidhargal is a Tamil film directed by Raam Indhra. It's described as a thriller that unfolds over a single night, following a group of friends who are thrown into a panic after a disturbing incident. It will stream on July 18 (Sun NXT, OTTplay Premium).

Kuberaa

Kuberaa

Dhanush, Nagarjuna and Rashmika Mandanna starrer will premiere on July 18 on Prime Video. Kuberaa is a crime drama film directed by Sekhar Kammula, who co-wrote the screenplay with Chaithanya Pingali. It also stars Jim Sarbh and Dalip Tahil.

Coyotl, Hero and Beast

Coyotl, Hero and Beast

Coyotl, Hero and Beast is a TV series on Apple TV. It blends superhero themes with Mexican drug trafficking narratives, featuring a character who gains coyote-like powers after being resurrected by a shaman. It will stream on July 15 on (JioHotstar, OTTplay Premium).

Bhairavam

Bhairavam

Bhairavam is Telugu action drama film directed by Vijay Kanakamedala and produced by KK Radhamohan, under Sri Sathya Sai Arts. The film stars Manchu Manoj, Nara Rohith, Bellamkonda Sai Sreenivas, Aditi Shankar, Anandhi and Divya Pillai in the leading roles. It is a remake of the Tamil film Garudan (2024). The film is slated to release on July 18 on ZEE5.

NEWS ON ONE CLICK