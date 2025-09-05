Advertisement
New Upcoming K-Dramas Releasing In September On OTT: 7 Mind-Blowing Korean Shows You Can't Miss On Netflix, Prime Video & More

New Upcoming K-Dramas Releasing In September On OTT: From My Youth, 'Tempest to  Confidence Queen, K-Dramas fans can binge-watch these fresh titles this month.

Updated:Sep 05, 2025, 07:00 AM IST
New K-Dramas Releasing In September On OTT

New K-Dramas Releasing In September On OTT

New K-Dramas Releasing In September On OTT: All the K-drama fans can now check this compilation of fresh titles releasing this month and plan their binge-list. From rom-coms to thrillers, the list is packed with full entertaining shows. Take a look here: 

My Youth - September 5

My Youth - September 5

Cast: Song Joong-ki, Chun Woo-hee, Lee Joo-myung, Seo Ji-hoon

Where to watch: JTBC, Viki

Confidence Queen - September 6

Confidence Queen - September 6

Cast: Park Min-young, Park Hee-soon, Jong-hyuk

Where to watch: Prime Video, TV Chosun

Tempest - September 10

Tempest - September 10

Cast: Jun Ji-hyun, Gang Dong-won

Where to watch: JioHotstar

You and Everything Else - September 12

Cast: Kim Go-eun and Park Ji-hyun

Where to watch: Netflix

To the Moon - September 19

To the Moon - September 19

Cast: Lee Sun Bin, Ra Mi Ran, Jo A Ram, Kim Young Dae

Where to watch: MBC

A Graceful Liar - September 22

A Graceful Liar - September 22

Cast: Lee Shi-A, Lee Il-Hwa, Lee Seung-Yeon and Choi Jong-Hwan among others.

Where to watch: KBS

No Mercy - September 24

No Mercy - September 24

Cast: No Mercy stars Lee Joo Young, Ji Seung Hyun and iKON’s Junhoe.

Where to watch: Dramax, wave

