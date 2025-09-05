New Upcoming K-Dramas Releasing In September On OTT: 7 Mind-Blowing Korean Shows You Can't Miss On Netflix, Prime Video & More
New Upcoming K-Dramas Releasing In September On OTT: From My Youth, 'Tempest to Confidence Queen, K-Dramas fans can binge-watch these fresh titles this month.
New K-Dramas Releasing In September On OTT
New K-Dramas Releasing In September On OTT: All the K-drama fans can now check this compilation of fresh titles releasing this month and plan their binge-list. From rom-coms to thrillers, the list is packed with full entertaining shows. Take a look here:
(Pic Courtesy: Instagram/Show Stills)
My Youth - September 5
Cast: Song Joong-ki, Chun Woo-hee, Lee Joo-myung, Seo Ji-hoon
Where to watch: JTBC, Viki
Confidence Queen - September 6
Cast: Park Min-young, Park Hee-soon, Jong-hyuk
Where to watch: Prime Video, TV Chosun
Tempest - September 10
Cast: Jun Ji-hyun, Gang Dong-won
Where to watch: JioHotstar
Cast: Kim Go-eun and Park Ji-hyun
Where to watch: Netflix
To the Moon - September 19
Cast: Lee Sun Bin, Ra Mi Ran, Jo A Ram, Kim Young Dae
Where to watch: MBC
A Graceful Liar - September 22
Cast: Lee Shi-A, Lee Il-Hwa, Lee Seung-Yeon and Choi Jong-Hwan among others.
Where to watch: KBS
No Mercy - September 24
Cast: No Mercy stars Lee Joo Young, Ji Seung Hyun and iKON’s Junhoe.
Where to watch: Dramax, wave
Trending Photos