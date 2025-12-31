New Year 2025: Alia Bhatt-Ranbir Kapoor, Aishwarya Rai–Abhishek Bachchan And Other Celebs Ring In Festivities Abroad
Ranbir Kapoor - Alia Bhatt
Actors Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt were recently spotted at the Mumbai airport, just days ahead of the New Year. Ranbir caught attention with his fresh, clean-shaven look and was seen giving a thumbs-up to the waiting photographers. Alia greeted the paparazzi warmly, smiling, waving, and even blowing a kiss before heading inside the airport, as per an ANI report.
Kareena Kapoor Khan – Saif Ali Khan
Meanwhile, Kareena Kapoor Khan is soaking in the winter charm of Gstaad, Switzerland, with her family. As per a report by Mint, she, along with husband Saif Ali Khan and their sons Taimur Ali Khan and Jehangir Ali Khan, is continuing their much-loved annual tradition of vacationing in the snow-capped mountains.
Shabana Azmi – Dia Mirza
Veteran actress Shabana Azmi is spending the final days of 2025 in London and was joined by her close friend Dia Mirza. Sharing a glimpse from their get-together, Shabana posted a photo of the two smiling brightly, captioned, “With lovely #DiaMirza in London (sic).” Reacting to the post, Dia playfully commented, asking why Shabana hadn’t shared a stunning solo picture of her by the window.
Aishwarya Rai Bachchan – Abhishek Bachchan
Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan were recently spotted in New York, giving fans a peek into what seemed like a quiet, personal getaway, according to a report by Moneycontrol.
Samantha Ruth Prabhu – Raj Nidimoru
Newlyweds Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Raj Nidimoru are set to ring in the New Year in Portugal. As per a report by Mint, the couple appears to be on their honeymoon, celebrating this new chapter of their lives.
Shriya Saran and family
Actress Shriya Saran was also recently snapped leaving the city. She was seen flying out with her husband, Andrei Koscheev, and their daughter to an undisclosed destination, as per the same publication report.
