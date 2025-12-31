New Year 2025: Alia Bhatt-Ranbir Kapoor, Aishwarya Rai–Abhishek Bachchan And Other Celebs Ring In Festivities Abroad

1 / 7

Actors Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt were recently spotted at the Mumbai airport, just days ahead of the New Year. Ranbir caught attention with his fresh, clean-shaven look and was seen giving a thumbs-up to the waiting photographers. Alia greeted the paparazzi warmly, smiling, waving, and even blowing a kiss before heading inside the airport, as per an ANI report.