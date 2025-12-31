Advertisement
trendingPhotosenglish3001898https://zeenews.india.com/photos/entertainment/new-year-2025-alia-bhatt-ranbir-kapoor-aishwarya-rai-abhishek-bachchan-and-other-celebs-ring-in-festivities-abroad-3001898
NewsPhotosNew Year 2025: Alia Bhatt-Ranbir Kapoor, Aishwarya Rai–Abhishek Bachchan And Other Celebs Ring In Festivities Abroad
photoDetails

New Year 2025: Alia Bhatt-Ranbir Kapoor, Aishwarya Rai–Abhishek Bachchan And Other Celebs Ring In Festivities Abroad

Updated:Dec 31, 2025, 02:42 PM IST
Follow Us

Ranbir Kapoor - Alia Bhatt

1/7
Ranbir Kapoor - Alia Bhatt

Actors Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt were recently spotted at the Mumbai airport, just days ahead of the New Year. Ranbir caught attention with his fresh, clean-shaven look and was seen giving a thumbs-up to the waiting photographers. Alia greeted the paparazzi warmly, smiling, waving, and even blowing a kiss before heading inside the airport, as per an ANI report.

 

Follow Us

Kareena Kapoor Khan – Saif Ali Khan

2/7
Kareena Kapoor Khan – Saif Ali Khan

Meanwhile, Kareena Kapoor Khan is soaking in the winter charm of Gstaad, Switzerland, with her family. As per a report by Mint, she, along with husband Saif Ali Khan and their sons Taimur Ali Khan and Jehangir Ali Khan, is continuing their much-loved annual tradition of vacationing in the snow-capped mountains.

 

Follow Us

Shabana Azmi – Dia Mirza

3/7
Shabana Azmi – Dia Mirza (London)

Veteran actress Shabana Azmi is spending the final days of 2025 in London and was joined by her close friend Dia Mirza. Sharing a glimpse from their get-together, Shabana posted a photo of the two smiling brightly, captioned, “With lovely #DiaMirza in London (sic).” Reacting to the post, Dia playfully commented, asking why Shabana hadn’t shared a stunning solo picture of her by the window.

 

Follow Us

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan – Abhishek Bachchan

4/7
Aishwarya Rai Bachchan – Abhishek Bachchan (New York)

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan were recently spotted in New York, giving fans a peek into what seemed like a quiet, personal getaway, according to a report by Moneycontrol.

 

Follow Us

Samantha Ruth Prabhu – Raj Nidimoru

5/7
Samantha Ruth Prabhu – Raj Nidimoru

Newlyweds Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Raj Nidimoru are set to ring in the New Year in Portugal. As per a report by Mint, the couple appears to be on their honeymoon, celebrating this new chapter of their lives.

 

Follow Us

Shriya Saran and family

6/7
Shriya Saran and family

Actress Shriya Saran was also recently snapped leaving the city. She was seen flying out with her husband, Andrei Koscheev, and their daughter to an undisclosed destination, as per the same publication report.

Follow Us

New Year 2025

7/7
New Year 2025

(All Image Credit: Instagram/X)

Follow Us
new year 2025New yearBollywood celebritiesAlia BhattRanbir KapoorAishwarya RaiAbhishek BachchanBollywood celebrities abroadSamantha Ruth PrabhuRaj Nidimoru
Advertisement

Trending Photos

camera icon11
title
Who is Khushi Mukherjee
Fact Check: Did Suryakumar Yadav Really Message Khushi Mukherjee? Here’s All You Need to Know
camera icon9
title
Shraddha Rangarh kickboxing
From YouTube To World Top 5: The Self-Taught Warrior Who Mastered Kickboxing Alone!
camera icon8
title
New Year 2026 OTT Watchlist
New Year 2026 OTT Watchlist: 7 Highly-Rated Malayalam, Tamil & Telugu Films You Must Watch In Holidays
camera icon8
title
New Year 2026 Celeb-Style Outfit Ideas
New Year 2026 Celeb-Style Outfit Ideas: Janhvi Kapoor's Mini Skirt Look To Tamannaah Bhatia's Strappy Leopard Print Dress, Plan Your Party Avatar - In Pics
camera icon12
title
Entertainment
Horoscope Today, December 31, 2025, By Astrologer Sundeep Kochar: Leo, Step Into The New Year With Confidence