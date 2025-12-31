New Year 2026 Celeb-Style Outfit Ideas: Janhvi Kapoor's Smouldering Miu Miu Mini Skirt Look, Disha Patani's Bodycon, Mouni Roy's Hot Look To Tamannaah Bhatia's Strappy Leopard Print Dress, Plan Your Party Avatar - In Pics
Happy New Year 2026, Outfit Ideas: It is that time of the year, when party planners are on a loop, arranging, rushing and getting all things in place for the biggest bash - New Year's Eve event. Either you crash on a house party with a bonfire lighting up the night or club-hopping to get that dancing fever on. Whether or not you are a party-party person, New Years' celebration calls for a special night out - well planned and executed, right? So, to get your wardrobe right for the shimmering night - let's take you through some celeb-style dressing up which you can recreate or modify as per your needs. Take a look here:
Janhvi Kapoor's Miu Miu Mini Skirt
The gorgeous Gen Z star made her debut at Paris Fashion Week in a sexy Miu Miu outfit. She wore a checkered mini skirt - the brand’s signature pick with an oversized brown leather jacket. Do not miss her mini hand bag, calf-length stockings, sleek bun and those eye-shades. Perfect look for winter party!
Shanaya Kapoor's Power Dressing
Shanaya Kapoor’s latest appearance in a beige suit pant desinger by JC Pajares is all about power dressing and this Gen Z star owns it all! It looks contemporary and high on fashion trend. You can definitely recreate this look for the New Year's party.
Tamannaah Bhatia's Leopard Print Dress
The very gorgeous Tamannaah Bhatia wore a Pantone hued leopard print corset midi dress in chiffon. It was a select piece from the designer label Zimmermann that came with a price tag of Rs 2 lakh. Do not miss her smokey eyes look and messy hair look. This can be one of the best picks for the New Year's eve.
Tara Sutaria's Black Magic
Tara Sutaria exudes chic look in all-black attire, donning short haircut and a classing oversized coat. Perfect for a power-dressing night out.
Suhana Khan's Golden Bodycon
All those fans of bodycons and shift-dresses, Suhana Khan's golden-bronze hued halter neck dress from Antithesis is a perfect one for you. Suhana aced her light-shade shimmery make-up with minimal colour on the lips and eyes.
Mouni Roy's Chic Skirt Look
Mouni Roy turned heads at the Milan Fashion Week this year in a standout ensemble by Dhruv Kapoor from his Fall/Winter 25-26 collection. She wore a voluminous blouse in a red-and-white checkered print, with puffed shoulders and full sleeves gathered at the cuffs with an asymmetrical wrap-style skirt. Mouni stepped out in knee-length pointed leather boots, looking glamourous.
Disha Patani's Short Dress
If shimmer is your thing, then Disha Patani's short silver sequens shift-dress is what you can recreate. If winter is giving you the chills to go this short, then pair it with an overcoat or stockings can come to your rescue.
