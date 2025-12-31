Advertisement
trendingPhotosenglish3001563https://zeenews.india.com/photos/entertainment/new-year-2026-celeb-style-outfit-ideas-janhvi-kapoors-smouldering-miu-miu-mini-skirt-look-disha-patanis-bodycon-mouni-roys-hot-look-to-tamannaah-bhatias-strappy-leopard-print-dress-plan-your-party-avatar-in-pics-3001563
NewsPhotosNew Year 2026 Celeb-Style Outfit Ideas: Janhvi Kapoor's Smouldering Miu Miu Mini Skirt Look, Disha Patani's Bodycon, Mouni Roy's Hot Look To Tamannaah Bhatia's Strappy Leopard Print Dress, Plan Your Party Avatar - In Pics
photoDetails

New Year 2026 Celeb-Style Outfit Ideas: Janhvi Kapoor's Smouldering Miu Miu Mini Skirt Look, Disha Patani's Bodycon, Mouni Roy's Hot Look To Tamannaah Bhatia's Strappy Leopard Print Dress, Plan Your Party Avatar - In Pics

New Year's Eve Celeb-Style Outfit Ideas: Let's take you through some celeb-style dressing up which you can recreate or modify as per your needs. Take a look here:

 

Updated:Dec 31, 2025, 07:00 AM IST
Follow Us

New Year 2026 Celeb-Style Outfit Ideas

1/8
New Year 2026 Celeb-Style Outfit Ideas

Happy New Year 2026, Outfit Ideas: It is that time of the year, when party planners are on a loop, arranging, rushing and getting all things in place for the biggest bash - New Year's Eve event. Either you crash on a house party with a bonfire lighting up the night or club-hopping to get that dancing fever on. Whether or not you are a party-party person, New Years' celebration calls for a special night out - well planned and executed, right? So, to get your wardrobe right for the shimmering night - let's take you through some celeb-style dressing up which you can recreate or modify as per your needs. Take a look here:

(Pic Courtesy: Instagram)

Follow Us

Janhvi Kapoor's Miu Miu Mini Skirt

2/8
Janhvi Kapoor's Miu Miu Mini Skirt

The gorgeous Gen Z star made her debut at Paris Fashion Week in a sexy Miu Miu outfit. She wore a checkered mini skirt - the brand’s signature pick with an oversized brown leather jacket. Do not miss her mini hand bag, calf-length stockings, sleek bun and those eye-shades. Perfect look for winter party!

Follow Us

Shanaya Kapoor's Power Dressing

3/8
Shanaya Kapoor's Power Dressing

Shanaya Kapoor’s latest appearance in a beige suit pant desinger by JC Pajares is all about power dressing and this Gen Z star owns it all! It looks contemporary and high on fashion trend. You can definitely recreate this look for the New Year's party.

Follow Us

Tamannaah Bhatia's Leopard Print Dress

4/8
Tamannaah Bhatia's Leopard Print Dress

The very gorgeous Tamannaah Bhatia wore a Pantone hued leopard print corset midi dress in chiffon. It was a select piece from the designer label Zimmermann that came with a price tag of Rs 2 lakh. Do not miss her smokey eyes look and messy hair look. This can be one of the best picks for the New Year's eve. 

Follow Us

Tara Sutaria's Black Magic

5/8
Tara Sutaria's Black Magic

Tara Sutaria exudes chic look in all-black attire, donning short haircut and a classing oversized coat. Perfect for a power-dressing night out.

Follow Us

Suhana Khan's Golden Bodycon

6/8
Suhana Khan's Golden Bodycon

All those fans of bodycons and shift-dresses, Suhana Khan's golden-bronze hued halter neck dress from Antithesis is a perfect one for you. Suhana aced her light-shade shimmery make-up with minimal colour on the lips and eyes.

Follow Us

Mouni Roy's Chic Skirt Look

7/8
Mouni Roy's Chic Skirt Look

Mouni Roy turned heads at the Milan Fashion Week this year in a standout ensemble by Dhruv Kapoor from his Fall/Winter 25-26 collection. She wore a voluminous blouse in a red-and-white checkered print, with puffed shoulders and full sleeves gathered at the cuffs with an asymmetrical wrap-style skirt. Mouni stepped out in knee-length pointed leather boots, looking glamourous.

Follow Us

Disha Patani's Short Dress

8/8
Disha Patani's Short Dress

If shimmer is your thing, then Disha Patani's short silver sequens shift-dress is what you can recreate. If winter is giving you the chills to go this short, then pair it with an overcoat or stockings can come to your rescue. 

Follow Us
New Year 2026 Celeb-Style Outfit IdeasNew Year's Eve 2026 Outfit IdeasNew Year 2026New Year 2026 party ideasNew Year 2026 wishesCelebrity styleCelebrity FashionParty outfit ideasEntertainmentJanhvi KapoorTamannaah Bhatia Hot PicsDisha PataniMouni RoyShanaya Kapoor
Advertisement

Trending Photos

camera icon8
title
Mumbai Indians
4 Overseas Players Who Are Likely To Start For Mumbai Indians In IPL 2026: Quinton de Kock, Trent Boult And...
camera icon7
title
Technology
Coolest Gadgets Launching In 2026: From Advanced AR Glasses To Smart Wearables – Check What Mind-Blowing Is Coming Next
camera icon14
title
Happy New Year 2026
Still Searching For The Perfect Surprise? 10 Cute New Year Gifts Your Girlfriend Will Instantly Fall In Love With
camera icon8
title
7th Pay Commission Ends Tomorrow, December 31: How Past Pay Structures Continue To Influence Expectations For 8th Pay Commission
camera icon6
title
WPL 2026 teams
WPL 2026 Full Squad Of MI, DC, RCB, GG & UPW - In Pics