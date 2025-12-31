1 / 8

Happy New Year 2026, Outfit Ideas: It is that time of the year, when party planners are on a loop, arranging, rushing and getting all things in place for the biggest bash - New Year's Eve event. Either you crash on a house party with a bonfire lighting up the night or club-hopping to get that dancing fever on. Whether or not you are a party-party person, New Years' celebration calls for a special night out - well planned and executed, right? So, to get your wardrobe right for the shimmering night - let's take you through some celeb-style dressing up which you can recreate or modify as per your needs. Take a look here:

(Pic Courtesy: Instagram)