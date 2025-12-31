New Year 2026 OTT Watchlist: 7 Highly-Rated Malayalam, Tamil & Telugu Films You Must Watch In Holidays
New Year 2026 OTT Watchlist: From Malayalam, Tamil & Telugu, check out the films which you must watch over the New Year's on OTT.
Best South Indian Movies To Watch On OTT
Best South Indian Movies To Watch On OTT: New Year 2026 is right there knocking at the door and this means a nice long weekend for all party and cine buffs. While party crazy peeps must be busy in planning and arranging for the big night bash on New Year's Eve, we have here prepared for all the cine-lovers, a content-rich platter of top picks from Malayalam, Tamil & Telugu films which you must watch over the New Year's on OTT. Hit the couch with a hot chocolate and a blanket, just crash in on the binge-list!
(Pic Courtesy: Movie Stills/Instagram/Posters)
Kantara: A Legend - Chapter 1 (Kannada)
Kantara: A Legend – Chapter 1 is an epic mythological action film written and directed by Rishab Shetty. The film stars Rishab Shetty along with Jayaram, Rukmini Vasanth, and Gulshan Devaiah. A prequel to the 2022 film Kantara, the story delves deeper into the origins of the tradition and ancestral conflict introduced in the first film. Can watch it on Prime Video.
On IMDb, it ranks 8.2/10 and 85% users voted for it on Rotten Tomatoes.
Tourist Family (Tamil)
Tourist Family is a 2025 Tamil comedy drama film written and directed by Abishan Jeevinth, in his directorial debut. The film stars M Sasikumar, Simran, Mithun Jai Sankar and Kamalesh Jagan in the lead roles, alongside Yogi Babu, Ramesh Thilak, M. S. Bhaskar, Elango Kumaravel, Sreeja Ravi, and Bagavathi Perumal. The story follows a Sri Lankan Tamil family who, following the Sri Lankan economic crisis, arrive in India in search of a better future. Can be watched on JioHotstar.
On IMDb, it ranks 8.2/10 and 93% users voted for it on Rotten Tomatoes.
Court: State vs A Nobody (Telugu)
This 2025 Telugu legal drama film is written and directed by Ram Jagadeesh in his directorial debut. The film stars Priyadarshi Pulikonda, P Sai Kumar, Sivaji, Rohini, Harsha Vardhan, Subhalekha Sudhakar, Harsh Roshan and Sridevi Apalla in important roles. Can be viewed on Netflix.
On IMDb, it ranks 7.9/10 and 95% users voted for it on Rotten Tomatoes.
Bison Kaalamaadan (Tamil)
Bison is a 2025 Tamil sports action drama film written and directed by Mari Selvaraj. The film stars Dhruv Vikram, leading an ensemble cast featuring Pasupathy, Ameer, Lal, Anupama Parameswaran, Rajisha Vijayan and Azhagam Perumal. Based on the life of kabaddi player Manathi Ganesan, it follows a man who strives to excel in the sport while overcoming caste-based discrimination. Can be viewed on Netflix.
On IMDb, it ranks 7.8/10.
Lokah Chapter 1: Chandra (Malayalam)
It is a 2025 Malayalam superhero film written and directed by Dominic Arun. It stars Kalyani Priyadarshan in the title role along with Naslen, Sandy, Chandu Salim Kumar and Arun Kurian in the supporting role.
On IMDb, it ranks 7.7/10 and 95% users voted for it on Rotten Tomatoes.
Mirai (Telugu)
Mirai is a 2025 Telugu fantasy superhero action adventure film written and directed by Karthik Gattamneni. The film stars Teja Sajja, Manchu Manoj, Jagapathi Babu, Jayaram, Shriya Saran and Ritika Nayak in important roles. Can be watched on JioHotstar.
On IMDb, it ranks 7.2/10 and 85% users voted for it on Rotten Tomatoes.
Aadujeevitham: The Goat Life (Malayalam)
Aadujeevitham: The Goat Life is a 2024 Malayalam survival drama film written, directed, and co-produced by Blessy. It is an adaptation of the 2008 best-selling Malayalam novel Aadujeevitham by Benyamin, which is loosely based on the real-life story of a Malayali immigrant laborer in Saudi Arabia. The film stars Prithviraj Sukumaran alongside Jimmy Jean-Louis and K R Gokul, with Talib Al Balushi, Rik Aby, Amala Paul, Shobha Mohan. Can be viewed on Netflix.
On IMDb, it ranks 7.1/10.
Trending Photos