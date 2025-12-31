New Year 2026 OTT Watchlist: 7 Highly-Rated Malayalam, Tamil & Telugu Films You Must Watch In Holidays

2 / 8

Kantara: A Legend – Chapter 1 is an epic mythological action film written and directed by Rishab Shetty. The film stars Rishab Shetty along with Jayaram, Rukmini Vasanth, and Gulshan Devaiah. A prequel to the 2022 film Kantara, the story delves deeper into the origins of the tradition and ancestral conflict introduced in the first film. Can watch it on Prime Video.

On IMDb, it ranks 8.2/10 and 85% users voted for it on Rotten Tomatoes.